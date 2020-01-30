The best floor lamp

If you're looking for better lighting solutions without installing new fixtures, floor lamps are a simple way to illuminate your space.

Despite being a few feet tall, floor lamps are space savers. In fact, since their light reaches higher than table lamps, you also have better overall illumination to brighten a dull space. Floor lamps also work if table lamps aren't an option. Simply slide them closer to tables, seats, and beds without taking up more than a couple inches of space.

Read our buying guide to learn more about the right floor lamp for your space. We're including our top choice, Brightech's Maxwell USB Shelf Floor Lamp, which offers contemporary appeal with shelving options and a modern shade.

Considerations when choosing floor lamps

Style

Floor lamps can be spartan if you merely want them to serve as a mode of lighting. On the other hand, if you're taking a decorative approach, consider your room's overall vibe and color scheme. The right finish or silhouette complements a space, and if you have a keen eye, the floor lamp may be the room's finishing touch.

Height

Generally speaking, floor lamps are at least four feet high or taller. There are some styles with adjustable heights as well.

If you're not sure which height is best, consider the area you intend to light. Lower-sitting furniture might do well with shorter floor lamps, whereas taller styles elongate corners of low-ceilinged rooms.

Material

Floor lamps are generally made of metal components that are painted, brushed, or powder-coated. Certain parts can be made of ABS plastic, such as the pole or the shade. Premium floor lamps are often made of high-quality wood, wrought iron, or glass.

Bulb type

Most floor lamps take incandescent light bulbs up to 100 watts, some of which are dimmable or feature three-way lighting. Some floor lamps can take LED bulbs, which are popular for their light level options and energy savings.

Controls

Rotary knobs usually come with three lighting options but can require expensive three-way bulbs. Pull chains are less common, as the pulling motion can cause slender lamps to sway or topple. Foot switches are seen mostly in premium floor lamps, as they require extra circuitry to operate the lamp from the floor.

Types of floor lamps

Arch: Arch lamps are those whose lights can be rotated or bent in a specific direction. These styles are popular to illuminate reading spaces in living rooms, bedrooms, and dorms.

Classic: Classic floor lamps are essentially very tall table lamps. They feature a stationary pole and lampshade, neither of which are adjustable. Classic lamps often embrace simplicity and elegance.

Torchiere: Torchiere lamp shades have bowl-shaped shades that cast light toward the ceiling. These draw light into the upper half of the room, if you're choosing floor lamps to avoid ceiling fixtures.

Tree: Tree styles feature a pole with a series of arms in which individual lights branch out. The arms can have adjustable goosenecks or swivel out. Tree floor lamps are used in under-lit spaces to shoot light in multiple directions.

Price

Single-pole floor lamps with basic features cost less than $20. If you'd like a broader range of styles, finishes, and even shade types, expect to spend between $20 and $100. High-end floor lamps made from premium materials can cost as much as $300 and above.

FAQ

Q. Should I replace all the bulbs at the same time on my tree floor lamp?

A. Some consumers choose to replace a single bulb at a time, though with incandescent bulbs, sometimes that means a variance in light. As a result, others opt to replace all the bulbs simultaneously to maintain optimal light levels and color.

Q. Are there any floor lamps that can be controlled with my smartphone?

A. There are some floor lamps that can be controlled via native apps or through Alexa. Another option is to invest in a smart LED light bulb, provided your floor lamp is compatible.

Floor lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Brightech's Maxwell USB Shelf Floor Lamp

Our take: This floor lamp is modern and practical, with shelves to rest books or picture frames on.

What we like: Accommodates bulbs up to 100 watts. Features three shelves and convenient USB port.

What we dislike: Instructions for assembly could be more user-friendly.

Best bang for your buck: Boston Harbor's Three Lights Tree Lamp

Our take: Wallet-friendly choice. Versatile lighting options with spotlights that rotate 360 degrees.

What we like: Attractive brushed finish and stable base. Three spotlights offer quite a bit of illumination.

What we dislike: No dimmer switch, and mixed reviews on the plastic shades.

Choice 3: 360 Lighting's Dawson Modern Pharmacy Floor Lamp

Our take: Classic design with maximum adjustability options. More than meets the eye.

What we like: Available in five finishes.

What we dislike: Light settings are limited to on or off.

