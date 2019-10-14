The best floor jack

The standard ratchet or scissor jack found in most passenger vehicles can easily lift a car high enough to change a tire, but there are times when a more stable and powerful type of jack is required. One such model is known as a floor jack, or sometimes a trolley jack. Professional mechanics often prefer floor jacks because of their portability and exceptional lifting power. A floor jack's low profile also means it will fit easily under many different types of vehicles, including low-slung sports cars.

The floor jack has become so popular among mechanics that consumer-grade versions can now be found in home garages. The hydraulic cylinders have at least a 2.5-ton capacity, and the handle provides great leverage without requiring great strength. Safety and stability are also strong selling points for floor jacks because they incorporate four wheels and generally use steel or industrial aluminum.

We've compiled a shortlist of the best floor jacks currently on the market. While some models may be targeted toward commercial or professional users, many can be used by amateur car repair enthusiasts. If you're in the market for a floor jack, consider our top pick, the Arcan Aluminum Floor Jack, a professional-grade workhorse with a three-ton capacity and a convenient "quick rise" feature.

Considerations when choosing floor jacks

Total lift capacity

The maximum weight limit of a floor jack is usually expressed in tons. An entry-level model suitable for home use can generally safely lift two tons. This is usually enough power for most passenger vehicles. High-end floor jacks intended for professional mechanics have capacities of at least three tons, and commercial-grade models are rated 3.5 tons or more. Owning a floor jack with a higher lift capacity may be a better overall investment than using a model with a two-ton or less rating.

Minimum and maximum heights

One advantage a floor jack has over other types of jacks is it's lower profile in the down position. This means the jack can be positioned under the chassis of vehicles that sit low to the ground, such as sports cars. However, the minimal height of floor jacks can vary significantly from model to model. The other consideration is maximum lift height. A vehicle may only require a few inches of lift during a tire change but also need a full 18 inches or more of clearance for major under-the-chassis repairs. This information should be available in the product description, owner's manual, or packaging.

Secure handles

Because leverage is an important part of floor jack operations, the handle's design and features are both considerations. A floor jack handle may fit into a special receiver in the floor jack base or be permanently attached. Better models offer extra padding to make the lifting and lowering process easier on the user's hands.

Wheels

While having moveable wheels on a lifting jack may seem counterintuitive, they actually serve a number of purposes. It's much easier to bring the floor jack to the project rather than the project to the jack. These solid metal wheels provide portability but also become stable under load. A wide base with heavy castor wheels will definitely improve stability.

Price

There are some consumer-grade floor jacks that retail for as little as $20 to $50, but reliability and capacity can be major concerns for owners. The better floor jacks designed for professional mechanics and dedicated do-it-yourselfers have at least 2.5-ton capacities and cost between $150 and $250. The ultimate "service jack" used in many auto repair shops will cost at least $700 and has more lifting power than most backyard mechanics will ever need.

FAQ

Q. What advantage does a floor jack offer over other types of jacks?

A. The standard ratchet-style jack found in many passenger cars can be notoriously unstable under load. Bottle and scissor jacks are useful in garages, but they don't always fit easily under vehicles. A floor jack sits low to the ground and features a powerful hydraulic pump.

Q. Where should I place a floor jack if I'm trying to replace a flat tire?

A. Floor jacks should be placed in the same areas as standard vehicle jacks, which means behind the front-wheel well or in front of the rear-wheel well. There is often a notch in the car body in the approved lifting area. Trying to lift a car by its frame or bumper can cause a lot of expensive damage.

Floor jacks we recommend

Best of the best: Arcan's Aluminum Floor Jack (3-Ton Capacity)

Our take: Professional and home users alike will find this floor jack durable and easy to use. We especially like the additional padding and the manufacturer's strong reputation.

What we like: Lift arm contains extra padding. Lightweight aluminum construction, but it still supports three tons. Wheels run smoothly. Easy to move into position.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Some hydraulic failures have been reported. Does not fit under certain types of vehicles.

Best bang for your buck: Arcan's Low-Profile Steel Service Jack (2-Ton Capacity)

Our take: This budget-friendly floor jack has a good pedigree and is ideal for home-based mechanics who don't need three tons or more of lifting power.

What we like: Solid steel construction is as durable as more expensive models. 18-inch lift height possible. Fits easily under low profile and compact cars.

What we dislike: Two-ton weight capacity may not be sufficient for some vehicles. Heavier than expected considering its low-profile design.

Choice 3: Blackhawk's Fast-Lift Service Jack (3.5-Ton Capacity)

Our take: The steel construction and higher-weight capacity make this floor jack ideal for lifting larger trucks and SUVs. We recommend using jack stands for stability, however.

What we like: Solid steel construction. 3.5-ton capacity with a 20.5-inch lift height. Built-in safety valve and bypass.

What we dislike: Some reports of a malfunctioning lift arm. Heavier than expected. Larger loads can take more effort to lift than usual.

