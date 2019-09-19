The best floor gaming chairs

If your space is limited, you have friends coming over to huddle around your entertainment center, or you just need a cozy little spot to enjoy your favorite video game, a new floor gaming chair may be exactly what you need. It would be nice if all floor gaming chairs featured four premium speakers and a relaxing headrest like our favorite, the X Rocker, but each model has its own unique perks. Whether you need high-end comfort or an immersive sound system, there are plenty of excellent floor gaming chairs out there. The following guide has all the details on what to keep in mind when searching for the right one for you.

Considerations when choosing floor gaming chairs

Size: Since floor gaming chairs characteristically keep you just above the ground, most models aren't especially large or bulky. The bigger exceptions available are often designed that way to include additional features, such as armrests, speakers, or adjustable settings.

Style: Although the majority of floor gaming chairs are stationary, a few special options support rocking or swivel motions. It's worth considering if you would prefer to sway back and forth or sit still as you rise through your game's leaderboards.

Speakers: One of the best perks that premium floor gaming chairs may have is a set of built-in speakers. The stereo effect of hearing your game's sounds projected all around your head as you play makes any video game a much more immersive experience.

Other features

Materials: From comfort to how easy it is to clean, the materials used to make a floor gaming chair are worth thinking about. For instance, while cloth-covered gaming chairs are soft to the touch, they aren't as easy to clean as vinyl or microfiber surfaces.

Ergonomic design: Many floor gaming chairs feature a fairly basic shape, but high-end chairs are designed with your comfort in mind. Features such as a headrest, full back support, and a vibration mode will ensure that you aren't feeling sore after a marathon gaming session.

Storage: Some floor gaming chairs are chunky foam-filled seats that take up a bit of space, while other models can be folded down for efficient and compact storage when it's time to turn off your game console.

Color options: Video game fans are known to adopt gaming consoles sporting their favorite colors, so why should floor gaming chairs be any different? You may be surprised to see the wide range of available colors offered for many gaming chairs, and we recommend looking around for one that really speaks to your tastes.

Price

You can find a quality floor gaming chair for as little as $35 and as much as $200. Factors that may determine a gaming chair's price include size, audio feedback systems, and whether it features an ergonomic design.

FAQ

Q. How do I connect a floor gaming chair's wireless speakers to my video game console?

A. The speakers in the chair were likely designed to utilize your TV or console's Bluetooth connectivity, but you may be able to directly plug into your chair via standard RCA audio cables if your gaming setup isn't Bluetooth compatible.

Q. If a floor gaming chair includes integrated speakers, how are they powered?

A. These premium models include an AC adapter to power their wirelessly connected speakers.

Floor gaming chairs we recommend

Best of the best: X Rocker

Our take: The premium comfort, quality speakers, and universal gaming platform compatibility of the X Rocker set this floor gaming chair in its own special class.

What we like: Immersive 4.1 wireless stereo sound with subwoofer. Vibrates. Highly adjustable. Headphone jack. Folds for easy storage. Cozy headrest. Excellent back support.

What we dislike: Only available in black.

Best bang for your buck: Classic Video Rocker

Our take: Colorful, simple, and inexpensive, the Classic Video Rocker is an excellent option for anyone who needs to furnish their home with multiple floor gaming chairs.

What we like: Extremely affordable. Available in several colors. Easy to clean. Arrives fully assembled. Lightweight. Soft foam padding.

What we dislike: Not the comfiest floor gaming chair on the market, but it's the cheapest!

Choice 3: Big Joe Roma Chair

Our take: If you don't mind sitting especially close to the floor, the Roma Chair is a squishy, comfy, and stylish way to relax while playing your favorite games.

What we like: Moderately priced. Available in several colors. Washable, durable cover. Lightweight. Built-in handle. Easy to refill with foam beans.

What we dislike: It's more like a floor gaming chair/beanbag chair hybrid.

