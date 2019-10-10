The best floating water mat

The next best thing to having your own personal island is having a floating water mat. Great for pools, lakes, and bays, these oversized floating carpets can be tossed into the water for you and your friends to climb, walk on, or lay out on to catch some rays. Pricier than a regular pool float, water mats are either foam or inflatable and come in all different sizes. They differ from floating islands, which technically have molded-in backs, seats, and arms.

Our quick guide will help you pick a mat for your recreational water needs. Consider our favorite from Misson, a thick, stable mat that's easy to inflate and packs up nicely into a duffle bag.

Considerations when choosing floating water mats

Foam vs. inflatable

Foam mats may be more costly than inflatable models, but they're also heavier and may last multiple seasons. The biggest draw is that you don't need to wrangle the mat to inflate it, which also takes up valuable floating time. Inflatables are more for the budget-conscious buyer. They're potentially lighter for toting around, but may only last a season or two due to potential punctures.

Size

The typical mat will probably measure 18 x 6 feet, but mats do come in many other sizes as well. Larger mats are more comfortable for larger groups of people. However, the larger the mat, the more space it takes up in transit and the more work it may take to roll it up for storage. A mat that's nine feet long will accommodate three to four adults, while one that's 18 feet long will support about a dozen people, for example.

Features

Thickness

Floating water mats are getting thicker all the time, whether they're inflatable or foam. Mats in general are about one-and-a-quarter inches to one-and-a-half inches thick. However, there are pads thicker than two inches available as well. Thicker pads make solid surfaces for lightweight chairs, not just bodies.

Anchors

Most water mats come with a latch, tether, or anchor to keep the carpet from drifting away. Use the latch or tether to clip the mat on to another float, boat, or stable object. An anchor is usually weighted and attached with a bungee rope to the mat. Throw the anchor either in the water or onto the beach for stability.

Price

From $55 to $199, you'll find a range of inflatable floating water mats, the higher-end ones made with better quality plastic and in smaller sizes that will fit a few adults only. From $200 up to $455, you'll find mostly foam floating mats in the 9 x 6 feet to 18 x 6 feet range. In the $456 up to $829 range, you'll find much larger, thicker and highly buoyant foam floating mats that measure up to 22 feet long and can hold a dozen or so adults and children.

FAQ

Q. Why are floating water mats so expensive?

A. Closed cell foam floating pads are more expensive than some of the inflatable types. That's because the material, though simple, is extremely durable and buoyant. They tend to be thicker than inflatables, and the thicker the mat, the more weight it will support.

Q. Are water mats safe?

A. If you're in a natural body of water, it helps if watercraft can easily see your floating water mat. That's why manufacturers make water mats in bright and vivid colors that stand out on the surface of the water. You'll find most mats come in green, orange, and yellows so a boater can spot you from afar. Mats are also extremely buoyant and some conform to your shape to gently cup you while you're relaxing, so you don't have to worry about falling off while sleeping.

Q. Is it easy to climb onto a water mat?

A. There are no ladders attached to a water mat, which means you do have to climb on. Because you can pull down the edge or side a bit to help you get a leg up, it's easier than you might think to hop (or sometimes roll) onto one. You can also hop onto the surface of the mat from a boat or dock if the mat is anchored or tethered close by. A number of mature users report that they've had no trouble climbing onto a floating water mat.

Floating water mats we recommend

Best of the best: Misson Boat Gear Reef Mat Inflatable Floating Dock Water Lounge

Our take: This firm and buoyant mat offers hours of fun for all ages, packs up into a duffle bag, and is easy to blow up and deflate.

What we like: Rigid enough to dive from, but won't dip down on the edges. Folds up small. Some users report safely putting lightweight chairs on top.

What we dislike: Pricy for the size. Stays relatively dry on top, which means it may get too hot for some users. Not recommended to tow or it'll submarine and cause possible damage to the mat.

Best bang for your buck: Intex Giant Inflatable Floating Mat

Our take: An affordable oversized inflatable floating island that fits up to three adults.

What we like: Float connectors allow you to connect to other mats. Folds up small for toting and storage. Cushioned and comfortable. Allows a little water to flow as it dips down a bit, but keeps you cool and refreshed.

What we dislike: The mat is much heavier than expected when toting around. Reports of mats arriving with holes.

Choice 3: Rubber Dockie Floating Mat

Our take: Matching the fun, creative name, this is an affordable option to other large closed-cell foam mats.

What we like: Exceptional customer service, lightweight when carried around, comes with a tether to attach to a boat, dock, or other float.

What we dislike: Tough to roll up after use. Ends may not unroll flat at first.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.