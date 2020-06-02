Introducing a furry friend to your family can bring plenty of love and affection to your home, but pets are also a lot of work. Sometimes, no matter how well you care for them, they wind up with fleas that leave them itching and uncomfortable -- and you can feel the effects, too. If your dog or cat carries fleas into your home, getting rid of them as quickly as possible is crucial. You'll want to treat your pet, but you also need a product you can apply to furniture, carpeting, and floors to kill the pests and keep them from coming back. Some flea sprays are chemical-based, which makes some homeowners nervous. Other sprays feature natural ingredients, but they're not always as effective in getting rid of all those pesky fleas.

Not sure how to choose a formula? Our buying guide has all the essential tips to help you find the best flea home spray. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, Wondercide, which can kill fleas, ticks, and mosquitos but uses natural, organic ingredients that are skin-safe.

Considerations when choosing flea home sprays

Safety

Safety is always the top priority when you're choosing a flea home spray. You want to banish the fleas from your home, but not put your family or pets at risk.

In particular, you should take care if you have a cat. Flea sprays often contain essential oils like clove oil that are harmless for dogs but toxic to cats -- and some formulas feature essential oils that can be poisonous for both cats and dogs. Check the ingredients list for essential oils, and verify whether they're safe for your pets.

Chemical-based flea sprays can contain permethrin, which is an ingredient commonly found in topical flea medications for dogs. High concentrations of permethrin are toxic for cats, though, which is why you should never use a flea medication for dogs on your cat. Some flea home sprays contain a lower concentration of permethrin. Read the label carefully to check that it's safe to use around cats.

Multipurpose formula

Some flea sprays aren't just effective for dealing with fleas. You can find formulas that also kill ticks, mosquitos, flies, and cockroaches, which is convenient if you're dealing with multiple pests.

Other flea sprays can be used topically on your pet in addition to surfaces around your home, so you're able to apply them directly to his skin or fur. Some of these formulas not only kill fleas but help soothe the irritation that results from flea bites. Check the instructions, though, to make sure that a specific formula is safe for use on your pet.

Active ingredients

It's essential to understand the active ingredients in a flea home spray to help decide if a particular formula is safe for your pet.

Here are some common active ingredients in flea sprays:

Cedar oil: A natural repellent for fleas and ticks that is safe for dogs and cats.

Clove oil: Sometimes listed as eugenol (a derivative of clove oil), it can be effective for killing fleas, but not all formulas that contain it are safe for cats.

Etofenprox: A chemical insecticide that's effective for killing adult fleas.

Nylar: A chemical insecticide that's sometimes listed as pyriproxyfen, it keeps flea eggs from hatching and young fleas from growing.

Permethrin: Used to treat a variety of parasites, including fleas and lice.

(S)-Methoprene: An insecticide that kills flea eggs and freshly hatched fleas.

Features

Size/quantity

Flea home sprays come in bottles that range in size from eight ounces to a gallon. The best option depends on the size of your home. Some manufacturers clearly label how much of the spray you need to treat a particular area, so you can choose the appropriate amount.

Buying in bulk gives you the best value, but you don't want to waste money on a formula you aren't sure is effective. When you're trying a spray for the first time, it's often best to start with a smaller bottle to make sure you like the formula before buying a bulk size.

Surfaces

Not all flea sprays are suitable for use on all surfaces. Most formulas clearly label the surfaces where you can use the spray, which can include furniture, curtains, carpeting, and hard flooring. Check to make sure that any formula you're considering is appropriate for the areas you want to spray.

Scent

A natural flea spray that contains essential oils usually smells like the oils it contains. Chemical-based sprays are often described as unscented, but they can still have a chemical-like odor. Others have added fragrance to give them a more pleasant scent. No matter the scent, it's still recommended that you use the spray in a well-ventilated area.

Price

You'll usually spend between $2 and $30 on a flea home spray. Lower-quality chemical-based formulas can go for $2 to $5, while higher-quality chemical sprays typically cost $5 to $15. For a high-quality natural spray, though, expect to pay $15 to $30.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a home flea spray if I have cats?

A. It can be trickier to find a formula that's safe for cats, but there are some options. While you may be inclined to choose a natural formula, be sure to avoid sprays containing essential oils that are toxic for cats, including clove, citrus, lemon, and cinnamon oils. Make sure that the packaging specifically states it's safe for use with cats, too.

Q. What's the shelf life for a home flea spray?

A. A flea home spray loses effectiveness over time, but most formulas are good for about a year.

Flea home sprays we recommend

Best of the best: Wondercide's Flea and Tick and Mosquito Control for Cats and Dogs and Home

Our take: A potent spray that can be applied to furniture, carpeting, and other home surfaces, as well as directly to your pets.

What we like: Features natural, organic ingredients that can kill fleas and other pests at multiple stages of life. The pH-balanced formula can be applied to the skin to soothe irritation. Comes in multiple sizes.

What we dislike: Isn't an entirely natural formula. Some users are bothered by the smell.

Best bang for your buck: Dr. Greenpet's All-Natural Flea and Tick Prevention Control Spray

Our take: An all-natural formula that's safe for both pets and people but still effectively kills pests.

What we like: Features a completely natural formula. Has a fresh, pleasant scent. Kills pests on contact. Good price for a gallon.

What we dislike: Doesn't work as well on ticks.

Choice 3: Hartz's UltraGuard Plus Flea & Tick Home Spray

Our take: A good spray option if you need to get rid of ticks, roaches, ants, and other pests in addition to fleas.

What we like: Works on fleas, ticks, roaches, ants, silverfish, earwigs, and other pests. Can prevent fleas reinfestation for seven months. Has a fresh, subtle scent.

What we dislike: May require additional applications to keep fleas away.

