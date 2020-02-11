The best flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oils contain high levels of omega-3s. These heart-healthy fatty acids are considered "good fats" by most doctors and nutrition experts. Made from ground or pressed flaxseeds, the oil also contains omega-6s and -9s, which can improve cholesterol and lower inflammation.

Flaxseed oil comes in liquid and capsule form. Some consumers enjoy flaxseed oil in their salad dressings while others apply it topically to nourish hair. If you're strictly interested in its health benefits, pills are an option. To learn more about the benefits and what to look for in an oil, read our buying guide and check out our top recommendations, including Barlean's Organic Flax Oil.

Considerations when choosing flaxseed oils

Form

Flaxseed oils come in liquid or capsule form. Liquids are better for topical or culinary use as they can be poured out directly from the bottle. They can also be consumed in a measured spoonful to get your recommended daily amount (RDA) of omegas. However, liquid flaxseed oils typically need to be refrigerated.

Capsule forms of flaxseed oils come in gelcaps and aren't designed for culinary or topical use. They're convenient for consumers who don't want to deal with the mess of liquid or don't like the taste of flaxseed but still want to reap its health benefits.

Quantity

Liquid flaxseed oils come in plastic or glass bottles in 8, 16, 24, and 32 ounces. A bottle of capsules can contain anywhere from 90 to 250 pills. Be aware that dosage can vary by brand. For instance, one high-potency pill from one manufacturer may be an equivalent dose to taking 3 capsules from another manufacturer.

Omega-3 content

Many consumers of flaxseed oils are interested in their omega-3 content; specifically, the plant-based omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This should be listed on the label in milligrams. Dosages can range anywhere from 200 mg to 1,800 mg per day. A tablespoon serving size of liquid flaxseed can boast up to 8,000 mg of ALA.

Features

Flavor

Liquid flaxseed oil tastes somewhat bitter and nutty. If you can't swallow capsules, choose a flavored flaxseed oil with natural fruit flavors or one sweetened with sugar alternatives like xylitol.

Organic

Many health-conscious consumers opt for organic products sourced from plants that haven't been treated with pesticides or other agrochemicals. Organic products usually aren't genetically modified.

Cold-pressed

Because heat can destroy the omega-3 content of flaxseed oil, look for a cold-pressed oil that uses little heat in the extraction process and yields an oil of higher nutritional value.

Price

Liquid flaxseed oils range in price between $9 and $35 per bottle. Capsules are priced between $9 and $16 a bottle.

FAQ

Q. What are the reported health benefits of flaxseed oil?

A. The omega-3s in flaxseed oil (alpha-linolenic acid) may benefit people with heart disease because they have been shown to lower blood pressure. Some studies also show that ALA may lower "bad cholesterol" (LDL), though this isn't conclusive. Individuals with Type 2 diabetes might experience lower blood sugar levels from consuming flaxseed.

Applied topically or taken internally, flaxseed oils can soften skin and nourish hair follicles. People also experience relief from dry eyes when consuming the oil. Because flaxseed has anti-inflammatory properties, when applied topically it can soothe irritation from skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, and acne.

Q. Are there any risks associated with consuming flaxseed oils?

A. Check with your doctor before supplementing with flaxseed oil. Because it can lower blood pressure and blood glucose levels, if you have diabetes, a blood clotting disorder, or are taking blood pressure medication you should consult your healthcare practitioner. It's not advised that pregnant or nursing women consume flaxseed oils.

Flaxseed oils we recommend

Best of the best: Barlean's Organic Oils Lignan Flax Oil

Our take: An organic, cold-pressed flaxseed oil with a mild nutty taste.

What we like: Superior flavor compared to other brands. One tablespoon of this liquid flaxseed oil boasts 7,230 mg of the omega-3 ALA. Great source of lignans.

What we dislike: Must be refrigerated after opening to prevent oil from going rancid.

Best bang for your buck: Spring Valley's Cold-Pressed Flaxseed Oil

Our take: An easy-to-stomach, tasteless softgel of cold-pressed flaxseed oil.

What we like: 200-count bottle is a good value for the price. 1,000 mg softgels. Improves chronic dry eye. A good plant-based alternative to fish oil supplements.

What we dislike: Serving size is three softgels a day, and pills are hearty in size.

Choice 3: NatureWise's Organic Flaxseed Oil

Our take: High-quality flaxseed oil softgels that are organic, cold-pressed, and non-GMO.

What we like: Very pure product. Each softgel contains 720 mg of ALA. Extracting process doesn't use the chemical hexane or high heat that spoils nutritional value.

What we dislike: Half the pill count of similarly priced products.

