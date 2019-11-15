The best flaxseed

Most of us want to be more healthy and consume nutritious foods -- but without it being too much effort. Adding flaxseed to your diet is an easy way to boost your intake of nutrients such as omega-3s, fiber, and B vitamins. You don't need to completely change the way you eat to make healthier choices.

Read on to learn more about flaxseeds and see our top recommendations. Our favorite option is Viva Naturals' Organic Ground Flaxseed, which is organic, non-GMO, and cold-milled for nutrient retention.

Considerations when choosing flaxseeds

Nutritional content

Although some people simply love the nutty flavor of flaxseed, most eat it because it's good for their health. What's so special about the nutritional content of flaxseed? One of its main benefits is that it's one of the richest sources available of a particular omega-3 fatty acid, alpha linolenic acid (ALA). ALA is beneficial to heart health and has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help a range of health conditions, including Crohn's disease, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. On top of this, flaxseed contains decent amounts of soluble fiber, protein, copper, magnesium, and a range of B vitamins.

Ground vs. whole

Flaxseed either comes pre-ground or whole. Some people find it more convenient to buy ground flaxseeds, but they can go rancid quickly, especially if you aren't careful how you store them. With whole flaxseeds, you only grind the amount you need each time and the rest stay fresher longer, which is a better option if you only use flaxseed occasionally.

Flaxseed varieties

There are two varieties of seeds: brown and golden. Other than their varying hues, there's little difference between the two varieties -- the only nutritional difference is that brown flaxseeds have slightly more ALA in them.

Features

Organic: If you want organic flaxseed, look for options with an organic certification, such as USDA organic certification. Without this, the term "organic" is effectively meaningless.

Non-GMO: Many brands of flaxseed come from 100% non-GMO sources.

Cold-milled: When it comes to flaxseed, the terms "ground" and "milled" have the same meaning. Cold-milled flaxseeds are ground in a way that doesn't create excessive friction and heat up the seeds. Cold-milled flaxseeds retain a higher percentage of omega fatty acids and other nutrients, though flaxseeds milled the regular way are still highly nutritious.

Price

It's best to compare the price of flaxseed by weight since it comes in packages of varying sizes. Expect to pay anywhere between $0.15 and $1 an ounce -- buying in bulk generally pushes down the price per ounce.

FAQ

Q. How can I add flaxseed to my diet?

A. There's no need to force down a tablespoon of flaxseed straight up -- you can find plenty of ways to enjoy it that are far more palatable. With its nutty flavor, it's great sprinkled on oatmeal. You might even like to add some other seeds, nuts, and dried fruit to the mix. You can also add it to smoothies and protein shakes, sprinkle it on cereal, avocado toast, or pasta dishes, mix it with peanut butter in a PB&J -- your imagination is the limit. What's more, flaxseed is useful as an egg replacement in baked goods.

Q. How should I store my flaxseed?

A. The trouble with flaxseed, especially when ground, is that it can go rancid, so you must store it correctly once opened. Whole flaxseed should be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container, whereas ground flaxseed is best stored in the freezer to keep it fresh.

Flaxseeds we recommend

Best of the best: Viva Naturals' Organic Ground Flaxseed

Our take: A quality flaxseed product that comes pre-ground for convenience and cold-milled to preserve nutrients.

What we like: USDA certified organic. Non-GMO. Finely milled with an excellent texture. Great source of fiber.

What we dislike: Some buyers report receiving short-dated packages.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Foods' Certified Organic Golden Flaxseeds

Our take: These whole golden flaxseeds offer excellent value for money.

What we like: Two 16-ounce packages stay fresher than one larger pack. USDA organic certification. Verified non-GMO.

What we dislike: A handful of buyers say it doesn't taste as good as other flaxseed.

Choice 3: Premium Gold's Whole Flaxseed

Our take: If you go through a lot of flaxseed, this extra-large 96-ounce container might be for you.

What we like: Whole flaxseeds to grind when you need them. Non-GMO. Grown in the U.S.A. by a family-owned and operated company.

What we dislike: If you only consume flax occasionally, this package may expire before you use it all.

