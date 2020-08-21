We all know that we need to drink water to stay healthy and hydrated, but drinking all that water can get pretty boring. If you find it tough to drink eight glasses of water every day, flavored water is a perfect alternative. It provides the same hydration as plain water, but it has a hint of flavor for some variety.

Flavored water often contains extra ingredients like electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, too, so you get even more benefits. It's important to understand the ingredients in flavored waters, as you want to be careful about added sugar, artificial flavorings, and other chemicals.

Our buying guide offers all the tips you need to find the best flavored water for your fridge. At the end, we've included some specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Hint, which uses flavoring from several non-GMO fruits like cherries and blackberries, so it doesn't contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Considerations when choosing flavored waters

Flavor

While all flavored water has some amount of flavoring, the intensity of the flavor varies from brand to brand. You might prefer only a hint of fruit flavor in your water, or you might enjoy an extremely robust fruit flavor. You may need to test a few brands to find a flavored water with just the right flavor intensity.

When it comes to the water's actual flavor, you can choose from a variety of fruits. Some common options include cherry, black cherry, raspberry, strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, pomegranate, apple, and kiwi.

Calories

One of the main benefits of water is that it doesn't contain any calories, so you can sip it all day without putting on weight. If you're opting for flavored water over soda, juice, or other sweetened beverages, it's usually because you want to stay hydrated without adding calories to your daily intake. Some flavored waters are calorie-free, but others contain fruit juice, which adds some calories. Always read the nutrition label for any flavored water you're considering to make sure you're comfortable with the number of calories per serving.

Artificial ingredients

It's usually best to avoid flavored waters that contain artificial ingredients. In particular, stay away from water that features artificial coloring to tint it red, blue, or other colors.

Some flavored waters use artificial sweeteners to keep their sugar and calorie count down. Artificial sweeteners are typically safe to use, but if you prefer to stay away from them or have a health issue that doesn't allow you to ingest artificial sweeteners, check the label to make sure your flavored water doesn't contain any.

Features

Size

Flavored water is available in containers or bottles in several sizes. Bottles generally range in size from 12 to 20 ounces. Some flavor packets you can add to plain water only require 6 or 8 ounces of water if you prefer smaller serving sizes.

Recycled packaging

If you're drinking flavored water in bottles, there will inevitably be waste when you're finished drinking. To cut down on the environmental impact, look for brands that use recycled materials for their bottles or packaging.

Variety packs

Many flavored water packs contain bottles of a single flavor, which is fine if you're a big fan of a particular flavor. If you tend to get bored drinking the same flavor every day, choose a variety pack. Variety packs contain two or more different flavors, so you're less likely to get tired of a particular flavor.

Additives

Some high-end flavored waters have beneficial additives like electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals. You don't need any of those for effective hydration, but if you normally use supplements to fill in the gaps in your diet, it may be convenient to drink water that also offers some vitamins and minerals.

Price

For basic flavored water, you pay about $3 for a 6-pack. If you want flavored water with added vitamins, sugar, or artificial flavorings, expect to spend $3 to $8 for a 6-pack. The most expensive flavored waters contain organic, non-GMO, natural ingredients and typically go for $9 to $15 for a 6-pack.

FAQ

Q. How much water should I drink each day?

A. The rule of thumb is eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day for a total of 64 ounces, but most doctors believe the proper amount may vary based on your weight, activity level, and how hot it is.

Q. Can flavored water count toward my daily water intake?

A. Flavored water can count toward your daily water intake, but if you're drinking it for hydration purposes, choose a brand that doesn't contain sugar and artificial ingredients. Those additives can negatively affect your health in other ways.

Flavored waters we recommend

Best of the best: Hint's Fruit-Infused Water Variety Pack

Our take: An all-natural, unsweetened water that offers a hint of fruit flavor and effectively hydrates.

What we like: Features purified water. Uses non-GMO fruits to flavor the water. Doesn't contain any artificial ingredients or sweeteners. Available in several fruit flavors, including cherry, watermelon, and blackberry.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the flavor too subtle. Pricier than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Propel's Electrolyte Water Beverage

Our take: An excellent flavored water for an active lifestyle that offers a hint of sweetness without any sugar.

What we like: Comes in several tasty fruit flavors. Offers electrolytes and vitamins to hydrate after a workout. Doesn't contain any sugar or calories.

What we dislike: Some people find the artificially sweetened flavor too sweet.

Choice 3: Bai's Antioxidant Infusion Flavored Water

Our take: This water uses natural flavors, contains antioxidants, and is available in several flavors, though it is sweeter than other options.

What we like: Features filtered water and juice from fruits and veggies. No artificial sweeteners. Has added antioxidants. Available in unique flavors, including mango, blueberry, and clementine.

What we dislike: Features natural stevia for sweetening, which can have an aftertaste. Some buyers find it to be overly sweet.

