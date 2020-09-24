The best flat iron of 2020

Achieving a smooth, sleek look with your hair is a challenge if you don't have the right flat iron.

For the past 20 years, flat irons have risen to the status of a go-to heat styling tool. Not only can they straighten hair, but, if you can master a few techniques, you can use a flat iron to create waves, curls, or feathered flips, too.

To keep you in the loop about the latest flat irons, we've revisited our short list and updated it for 2020. We're including two returning favorites, plus we're adding a flat iron best known for its lightning-fast heat-up time.

Best flat irons of 2020

1. BaBylissPRO's Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron: We're including this popular flat iron for the second year in a row because it delivers salon-quality results.

2. Conair's INFINITIPRO Rose Gold Ceramic Flat Iron: From a trusted brand in hair care, this newcomer to our short list offers 30 heat settings at a great price.

3. Remington's S5500 Anti-Static Ceramic Flat Iron: This budget-friendly pick remains on our list, thanks to its reliable performance in controlling flyaways.

What you need to know before buying a flat iron

To begin your search for the perfect flat iron, begin by comparing temperature features. Most flat irons are equipped with a range of heat settings, with as few as three to as many as 50. Temperature is usually adjusted by dials or buttons. While some flat irons tout high heat settings up to 475°F, it's safer to use closer to 365°F when possible to avoid damaging hair.

It's important to inspect the heating plates of flat irons before you buy as well. As far as size goes, plates measure anywhere from 0.75 to 2.5 inches in width. Thinner plates work well for fine hair or if you prefer to work in sections. They're also the right size if you intend to flip or curl hair. Wider plates are best if you prefer straightening larger sections of hair, which may result in shorter straightening sessions. Popular plate materials include ceramic, tourmaline, or titanium.

Different plate materials affect the straightening process. Ceramic plates employ ionic technology to reduce static and leave hair shiny and smooth. Some flat irons are entirely ceramic, making them more expensive, whereas some plates only have ceramic coatings. Unfortunately, coatings can wear off, which is why it's better to stick with all-ceramic plates.

Tourmaline plates are essentially ground-up crystalline gemstones that excel in maintaining heat from end to end. Tourmaline flat irons are recommended for those with dry or color-treated hair, because they cause less damage than ceramic plates.

Titanium plates refer to flat irons whose plates have titanium coatings. These heat up quickly and given their high-heat capabilities, they're good for straightening stubborn or frizzy hair. Since they're considered the most effective and reliable, titanium flat irons tend to be the most expensive.

Flat irons may be equipped with convenience features that make the straightening process easier or safer. Stay-cool housing, for example, keeps the barrels of flat irons cool to the touch no matter how warm the plates are. Swivel cords make it far easier to manipulate the flat iron, especially if you need to contort your body to straighten harder-to-reach areas. Automatic shut-off features power down the iron after a period of being idle. According to many consumers, it's the ultimate attribute for peace of mind if you forget to unplug the flat iron before you go out.

Entry-level flat irons cost $20 to $40, but they often have limited settings. Those priced in the $40 to $100 range offer far more heat settings and deliver better results. High-end flat irons used in salons run as high as $100 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Is it better to hold the flat iron in place to straighten kinks or to go over the same section?

A. It's much better to go over the same section a few times. Clamping the iron over a kink for a prolonged period of time won't necessarily fix it, but it will definitely damage hair and may cause breakage.

Q. How should I clean the plates of a flat iron?

A. Unplug your flat iron and let it cool completely. Saturate a cotton ball with rubbing alcohol and swipe it up and down the plates. Wipe away the alcohol with a damp cloth and let the plates air dry completely before putting the flat iron away.

In-depth reviews for best flat irons

Best of the best: BaBylissPRO's Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

What we like: Equipped with a whopping 50 heat settings up to 450°F. Extra-long plates cover larger sections of hair for quicker straightening. Titanium plates protect against damage.

What we dislike: Expensive. High heat levels can be damaging.

Best bang for your buck: Conair's INFINITIPRO Rose Gold Ceramic Flat Iron

What we like: Ceramic plates heat evenly and excel at controlling static. Leaves hair silky smooth and shiny. Designed with a six-foot swivel base cord to prevent tangles.

What we dislike: Some consumers feel the plates are a bit harsh for hair.

Choice 3: Remington's S5500 Anti-Static Ceramic Flat Iron

What we like: Heats up within a few seconds. Plates are 30% longer than most to cover larger areas. Easy to customize heat intensity with digital controls. Glides over hair with floating plates.

What we dislike: Device may emit a peculiar smell during the first couple uses.

