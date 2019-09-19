The best flask

Modern flasks have been around since about the 1850s. A flask is a small, thin container that is easily concealed and is used primarily for alcoholic beverages. Most fit discreetly in a man's coat pocket or a woman's handbag. They allow for a quick sip of adult libations without raising too many eyebrows.

Considerations when choosing flasks

What to put in a flask

Flasks are traditionally used for alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine aren't the best options for use in a flask because of their low alcohol content. If you want to get the most out of your flask's limited capacity, opt for drinks that pack a bit more punch. Vodka, tequila, rum, and whiskey are your best options.

Before you drink

Some flasks have a strong smell when first opened due to chemical residue from the manufacturing process. Before filling yours with a drink, rinse it out multiple times with hot water. You might also want to rinse it with equal parts distilled white vinegar and water. This should help to eliminate any strong smells.

Size

Flasks are available in many different sizes. The most common size is 8 ounces. However, some flasks are small enough to fit on a keychain, while others are large enough to hold an entire bottle of vodka.

Material

Stainless steel is the most common flask material. Stainless steel models are durable, relatively lightweight, and don't rust very easily. They also don't usually have any adverse impact on the flavor of the alcohol.

Leather flasks have become popular in recent years. Most of these flasks are actually made from stainless steel as well but are covered in a decorative leather casing. This gives you the advantages of stainless steel with the pleasing aesthetic and feel of leather.

Plastic models are convenient because they can be brought through metal detectors without setting them off. However, the plastic sometimes absorbs the flavor and scent of the alcohol, which can impact the taste.

Shape

Flasks are available in a number of shapes. Which you choose is merely a reflection of your personal style and ergonomic preference.

Kidney: This is the most common shape for a flask. The corners are rounded and the body is curved. It fits nicely into a pocket.

Straight: These are almost as popular as kidney shaped flasks. They are rectangular, but have a bit of a curve, similar to kidney-shaped models.

Round: Round flasks are generally smaller than the other styles. They're often marketed to women, because they have a more feminine look and can fit easily into a purse.

Features

Customized design

Some flasks are available with a personalized design. Whether you want a flask with a photo of you and your cat or you want your initials engraved on the surface, there are many customized options available.

Funnel

Many flasks come with their own funnel in order to fill the flask more easily. Filling a flask without a funnel can be challenging because of their small openings.

Storage box

A few flasks come with their own storage box. These are usually somewhat decorative and make a flask a perfect gift for a special occasion.

Price

Most flasks cost between $5 and $180. A $5 flask is likely smaller than eight ounces, but probably made from stainless steel. For $50, you can find a flask that might have some extra flair, such as a leather covering. A $180 flask will probably be stainless steel or leather and include a funnel and carrying case.

FAQ

Q. How should I wash my flask?

A. Wash your flask as soon as you've finished using it. Doing so will prevent the inside from becoming sticky. Rinsing your flask with warm water and dish soap multiple times is the best way to clean the inside of your flask.

Q. How long is it OK to leave alcohol in a sealed flask?

A. It's best to limit your alcohol to three days in a flask. Any longer than that, and the spirits won't be fresh anymore, which will affect the flavor. The spirits may also take on a metallic taste.

Flasks we recommend

Best of the best: Simpler Life's Gold Hip Flask Gift Set

Our take: Looks as high-quality as it feels in your hands.

What we like: The free gold funnel and stylish gift box are all class.

What we dislike: Easily collects fingerprints.

Best bang for your buck: Stanley's Adventure Stainless Steel Flask

Our take: Your best option for high quality at a good price.

What we like: Stainless steel is durable but lightweight. The large cap is easy to open if you're wearing gloves.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a funnel.

Choice 3: OUTZIE's American Flag Flask

Our take: A reasonable price for a flask that's quite the looker.

What we like: Inset American flag design and lifetime guarantee make this a top pick.

What we dislike: Has a strong chemical scent when first opened.

