The best flameless candle - Jan. 2020 - BestReviews

Nothing adds ambiance quite like a candle, but there's always the fear of a fire. With a flameless candle, however, there's no longer a need to worry.

Today's innovative designs and technology make flameless candles look more realistic than ever before. Dancing flames and wax outer shells give them the appearance that they'll melt before your eyes. The variety of options means you can find whatever size and color suits your needs.

To learn more about flameless candles, continue reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites, like these convincing pillars from Sandstone & Sage Flameless Candles.

Considerations when choosing flameless candles

Size and type

Flameless candles come in all shapes and sizes, including round or square tea lights, votives, tapers, and pillars. You'll find large packages of tea lights and votive candles to use for special events, such as weddings. Flameless candles also come in decorative shapes resembling pine cones, lotus flowers, roses, and hearts.

Wax vs. non-wax finish

Manufacturers dip flameless candles in wax to create a realistic matte finish. However, if you plan on using wax-dipped flameless candles outdoors, take them inside when they aren't in use, so they don't soften in the hot sun. Non-wax flameless candles typically have a shinier exterior.

Flame style

You'll find flameless candles with either a moving flame or a non-moving flame style. Moving or non-moving flames are found in all styles of candles, even in tea lights and tapers. Though it's a matter of preference, a moving-flame style simulates the dancing action of a real candle's wick. You can still enjoy the simulated flickering of a flameless candle by opting for a fixed LED bulb that varies in brightness to mimic a real flame.

Top and edge styles

Choose from two types of flameless candle tops: flat tops, where you can fully see the flame, and sunken tops, where the wick is recessed into the top of the candle. Either type of top will have an edge treatment. An edge treatment that's uneven simulates melting wax, while a clean edge mimics the appearance of a brand-new candle.

Features

Timer

Flameless candles can either have a timer that can be programmed via a remote or simply turned on by a switch under the candle. Timers can keep candles glowing from four to eight hours, for example, but timer hours vary per manufacturer.

Colors

Flameless candles come in colors other than white or ivory. You can opt for colored finishes or color-changing bulbs that change hues with the touch of a remote.

Scented

Original flameless candles were scentless, but many modern options are available with scents. Some flameless candles have scent-infused wax finishes, while other styles may include a fragrance pod specially designed to slip inside the bottom of the candle.

Price

Basic flameless candle sets in white or ivory can be found for under $20. For between $20 and $25 are wax-coated, color-changing candles and sets with remotes. The most expensive flameless candles cost from $25 to $40 and above and may include additional candles, fragrance pods, and Bluetooth speakers.

FAQ

Q. Do flameless candles get hot or catch on fire?

A. On average, two dozen home candle fires are reported each day, according to the National Fire Protection Association. But those fires are started by real candles, not flameless ones. The LED bulbs in a flameless candle can't cause a fire on their own. LED bulbs aren't hot to the touch, but even if they are warm, LED bulbs can't generate enough heat to cause a fire.

Q. How do the wicks move on flameless candles?

A. This realistic effect is the result of a battery-powered device that shines one or two tiny LED lights on a moving, wafer-thin plastic rendition of a flame. The wick, or flame, is able to move because it's positioned on a small, thin wire connected to a tiny circuit board that creates a slight movement. As it moves, the LED bulb or bulbs aimed at the wick give it the appearance of a dancing flame.

Q. How can I clean a flameless candle?

A. Dust and dander tend to settle into the faux-wick area of a flameless candle. Use a blow dryer to blast out any bits of dirt, but never immerse a flameless candle in water. To clean the outside of the candle, try a slightly damp microfiber cloth or gently dab the candle's exterior (especially if it's coated with wax) with a melamine sponge to remove stains.

Flameless candles we recommend

Best of the best: Sandstone & Sage's Flameless Candles

Our take: The dancing movement of the wicks when lit, the melted lip, and the reflecting light make this unscented set look just like realistic wax pillar candles.

What we like: Remote has a timer to turn off the candles plus a dimmer mode to control the glow. When off, the candles are pure white. When lit, the candles give off a yellow glow. The manufacturer claims that the waxy exterior won't melt in sunlight because of its higher-grade resin.

What we dislike: Keep candles indoors when not in use because the battery compartment is not sealed and could allow moisture to damage the set.

Best bang for your buck: Homemory's LED Tea Lights

Our take: A pack of 24 votive lights at a budget price mean hours of flickering flames that show up well when placed in votive holders.

What we like: They run bright even after six hours of use. The flame color is a warm white that mimics the glow of real votive candle flames.

What we dislike: Not entirely realistic in look but, then again, votive candles are usually hidden within a decorative holder.

Choice 3: Antizer's Flameless Candles

Our take: This set has similar characteristics to our top pick and is popular among customers.

What we like: The set (and the remote) is similar to Sandstone & Sage's but with three subtle differences: these candles are slightly less expensive, they are ivory in appearance, and each candle has 400 hours of run time on two AA batteries.

The candles measure 3 inches in diameter and come in a set of 4-, 5-, and 6-inch-tall candles with long-lasting LED bulbs.

What we dislike: Waxy covering can melt if left in the sun.

