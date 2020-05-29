The best flame light bulb

By simply changing the lighting of any space, you can dramatically alter the mood and ambience, creating an environment that may be intimate, lively, calming, or invigorating. Flame light bulbs are a popular choice to use inside and outdoors. Meant to duplicate the look and feel of a real flame, they provide a lasting, often flickering warm glow, ideal for romantic evenings, cozy dinners, or warm summer nights on a patio. Our guide will detail what flame light bulbs offer, and what they don't, and highlight a few recommended options, including our favorite, Hudson Lighting's LED Upside Down Flame Effect Light Bulb.

Considerations when choosing flame light bulbs

Type

There are three main types of flame light bulbs available, and each has different benefits and drawbacks.

LED: These are the most common options, as they tend to be the most versatile and longest lasting. They consume little energy, and offer realistic-looking flames. They're not the best for providing light, however.

Incandescent: Beautiful but at times finicky lights, most incandescent bulb options cast a white glow. These are better used for illuminating areas, but consume more power than the other options and may not work as effectively with some sockets.

Neon: These options are mostly decorative, as they offer very little light. They tend to be cheap but can sport a realistic flicker and cast a warm glow. Neon requires less energy than incandescent options.

Base size

Most light bulb bases in the United States are of medium size, designated as E26 (Edison). Note that there are certain bases, like candelabras that require a small size light bulb (E12). Be sure to track the sizes so your bulbs fit properly and work effectively.

Bulb size

Also take note of the height and width of the bulb to make sure it can fit in any tight spaces, particularly lanterns. Flame light bulbs tend to be more slender and taller than normal bulbs, but there are plenty of variations.

Features

Modes

Some flame light bulb options allow for you to toggle between settings. You may have the option of a steady glow or a flickering light. More elaborate options may feature a "breathing" setting, where the light slowly swells and then diminishes. Some bulbs can also be used upside down (which is typical for outdoor lighting), in which the flame effect rotates so that it still looks authentic.

Colors

Naturally, most color options fall in the red-to-orange-to-yellow range, just like flames. Still, you may find more imaginative options that can also flicker and provide a warm glow. So-called fairy lights boast blues, greens, and even purples.

Price

Most quality flame light bulbs cost between $5 and $15. These should be long-lasting with some features and modes. Spending around $20 will get you more features, like battery operation or remote control. Smart lighting options will run much higher in cost.

FAQ

Q. Can I use flame light bulbs outside?

A. There are many flame light bulb options that are meant to be used on patios or pathways around the house. Make sure you're buying options designed for outdoor use first, as they can withstand changing weather. Even those, though, may have some limitations to precipitation or cold temperatures. Some outdoor selections may be solar-powered and offer different modes.

Q. How safe are flame light bulbs?

A. Consumers tend to opt for flame light bulbs because they are safer than using candles: You don't need to worry about a flame spreading, leaving the bulbs on without supervision, or watching for soot or wax. Just make sure the required wattage for the bulb doesn't exceed the allowance of the base.

Flame light bulbs we recommend

Best of the best: Hudson Lighting's Flame Effect Light Bulb

Our take: High-quality option from a trusted name in lighting. Long-lasting and realistic.

What we like: Can be used inside or outdoors. Authentic, warm glow with flickering effect. Place upright or upside down.

What we dislike: Rather pricey for a single bulb.

Best bang for your buck: Texsens' Flame Effect Light Bulbs

Our take: Economical energy-saving option that is versatile and potent.

What we like: Good value for two bulbs. Features four different modes, including breathing and flickering. Effective, powerful, lifelike flame.

What we dislike: May be too large; light can be overly strong.

Choice 3: Bulbrite Industries' Dimmable Incandescent Candle Light Bulb

Our take: Perfect for candelabras, these bulbs provide a warm, fiery glow.

What we like: Bulbs are shaped to resemble a real flame. Have a natural glow and flicker. Set of 12.

What we dislike: Bulbs may not be bright not enough for some.

