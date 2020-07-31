Best fitness trackers for at-home athletes

Gyms are slowly re-opening across the country. But workout enthusiasts have been making do for months.

Of course, many can use a boost in motivation to work out at home.

If you lack the drive to get out the door or find a Zumba video on YouTube, a fitness tracker might help give you the extra nudge you need to get moving.

Here are our fitness watch recommendations for every type of at-home athlete.

Best budget fitness tracker

Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker: $69.95 from Best Buy

A feature-packed GPS or multisport watch can be overwhelming for some people. If you don't want something overly complicated, the Fitbit Inspire HR is a simple activity tracker that doubles as a slim, unassuming timepiece. Wear it all day and get step count data, total distance, and heart rate info. The tracker is water-resistant (up to 164 feet, so it's safe for swimming), and you can easily customize the watch face to your liking.

Best fitness tracker for weightlifters

Garmin vívoactive 4S: $304.41 at Amazon (was $349.99)

Are you missing the energetic gym environment? Can't wait to reunite with your favorite workout buddy? In the meantime, the Garmin vívoactive 4S can keep you company. The watch combines activity tracking along with workout profiles for a host of activities, including strength training, which can even keep track of your reps.

This watch will keep you on track while you're away from your favorite workout spot, but once you're ready to return, you can take it with you to the gym. It's also sleek enough that you won't have to swap watches from work to workout. The 4S has a smaller watch face, so it's suitable for people with daintier wrists.

Best fitness tracker for cyclists

Suunto 9 Watch: $399 at Backcountry

You'll need a watch with a dedicated cycling mode if your preferred activity is to hop on your bike. You can go on long rides with the Suunto 9 thanks to its remarkable battery, which lasts up to 25 hours in performance mode and even longer in ultra mode.

This watch features a basic pedometer along with a variety of extra features. Get heart-rate info via the wrist-based sensor, track your sleep, and monitor your stress and recovery cycles. The watch is also compatible with Bluetooth smart-enabled power meters. Because it contains over 80 sport modes, it's also an excellent pick for multisport athletes.

Best fitness tracker for runners

Garmin Forerunner 245: $299.99 from Backcountry

Most fitness watches cater to runners in one way or another, but few compare to Garmin's popular Forerunner series. The Forerunner 245 has everything an avid runner wants and needs -- the wrist-based heart rate monitor and onboard music storage are just the tip of the iceberg. One of the best things about the 245 is the ability to use Garmin's new adaptive training programs, which will let you know if you're on track to meet your fitness goals.

Best all-around fitness tracker

Garmin fenix 5S Plus: $699.99 from Kohl's

The Garmin fenix is an attractive option for athletes who want a mix of features. It's a slighter older GPS watch, but it holds up as a strong competitor against newer models. We love the stylish sapphire white version for its chic look. It doesn't scream, "I'm a fitness watch" like other devices. Despite its deceivingly delicate appearance, the 5S Plus is tough. It also has a host of sports profiles, so it's suitable for multisport enthusiasts and has enough built-in storage for up to 500 songs.

Best fitness tracker for kids

Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Fitness Tracker: $49.99 from Kohl's (was $69.99)

Finally, if you're searching for a fitness tracker for your kiddo, this cute step counter from Fitbit is a solid pick. It won't break the bank, and it features a fun virtual badge system to help kids celebrate movement-based achievements.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.