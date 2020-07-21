The best fitness tracker of 2020

Fitness tracking is a booming industry. A fitness tracker can help people stay on top of and meet their activity goals. From step counting to sleep-quality data, fitness trackers are more sophisticated than ever.

Whether you're searching for a simple device for counting steps or a high-end unit with GPS capabilities, there are plenty of options to suit every need.

We've done our homework on the latest fitness tracker trends and revised our top picks. Our short list includes a new running-specific unit with daily tracking capabilities and two new versions of old favorites.

Best fitness trackers of 2020

1. Fitbit Versa 2: A new device in the Fitbit lineup, this revamped model takes design cues from Apple and features a robust set of features like its predecessor with a few crucial additions.

2. Garmin Vívosmart 4: The newest version in the Vívosmart lineup, this unit is a sleek, barely-there alternative to bulky watches. It has a few nifty features not seen in other trackers and comes with a reasonable price tag.

3. Garmin Forerunner 35: We love this running-specific model too much to not include it on our short list. Garmin is a trustworthy wearables brand that we've featured multiple times in the past. The 35 is not just a tracker, but a GPS unit and smartwatch all in one.

What you need to know before buying a fitness tracker

Features vary wildly among fitness trackers, but most share a few basics, including step counting. The simplest trackers are sleek wrist-worn pedometers, though many trackers also double as smartwatches.

Step counting is an important metric, but not all units synthesize and deliver information in the same way. If you're interested in mileage and calorie count, check the specifics of a unit before making your final purchase.

Some units also provide users with heart rate data (like resting heart rate), which can also help you monitor your workout effort. Most fitness trackers nowadays have built-in wrist heart rate monitors to track this metric. However, readings are not as accurate as they are with chest straps.

Sleep is another essential component of a healthy lifestyle. Poor sleep can have a seriously negative impact on your waking life. While some fitness trackers can monitor sleep by detecting movement during the night, they don't really provide much actionable feedback. It's up to the user to figure out how they might improve their quality of sleep.

If you like to bike, hike, and run, you may want to look into purchasing a GPS-enabled unit. GPS models provide more accurate mileage information than units that use step counts or phone GPS to measure total daily distance.

Other features you might find in a fitness tracker include phone notifications and alerts and exercise auto-detection.

People who enjoy swimming should check the water resistance rating of a unit before buying. Not all fitness trackers are suitable for swimming, though they are increasingly water-resistant across the board.

Fitness tracker pricing varies wildly. Typically, the more features, the higher the price tag. Trackers with GPS fall on the higher end of the price scale.

FAQ

Q. Are fitness trackers worth it?

A. This ultimately depends on your goals and personality. Not everyone is motivated by fitness gadgetry. If you love to crunch numbers and analyze your progress, a fitness tracker is an excellent investment. If you need a bit of encouragement to increase your daily activity, a fitness tracker might help push you in the right direction. Some trackers also allow you to share your progress with others and watch as friends meet their own fitness goals, which can be incredibly motivating.

Q. Do fitness trackers help you lose weight?

A. Not explicitly. A fitness tracker can help you find the motivation to move more, but there's no guarantee you will lose weight when using one. There's emerging evidence that weight loss goals may be detrimental to physical and mental health. Instead of focusing solely on shedding pounds, pick another measurable, attainable goal, like walking a certain number of steps per day or running a 5K.

In-depth reviews for best fitness trackers

Best of the best: Fitbit Versa 2

What we like: We love the inclusion of Alexa in this new version of the Versa. It allows you to control the watch with voice commands, which is helpful when you're on the move. It's a worthy lower-cost competitor of the Apple Watch.

What we dislike: UI needs work. It's also expensive for a watch that doesn't have a built-in GPS.

Best bang for your buck: Garmin Vívosmart 4

What we like: Slim design is easy to wear all day. It also boasts some features that can't be found in other trackers like pulse ox readings and stress detection. Comes with a fair price tag.

What we dislike: Sleep tracking could be better. Some reported accuracy issues pertaining to exercise detection.

Choice 3: Garmin Forerunner 35

What we like: Built-in GPS, activity tracking, and smart notifications are all you could ask for in this basic, entry-level running watch. It can also monitor your heart rate and has an impressive battery life.

What we dislike: Takes a bit of time to lock onto a GPS signal compared to Garmin's higher-end watch lineup.

