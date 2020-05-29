The best fitness journal

Details matter, especially when it comes to fitness and nutrition. Whether you're working toward goals or training for a competition, it's important to track your progress. One way to do that is by logging information in a fitness journal.

Fitness journals are invaluable tools to help you stay on top of reps, sets, macros, and even your mood. Many journals also have dedicated areas to log your weight, measurements, and caloric intake. There are also journals with less organization and more blank space, which gives you the opportunity to transcribe thoughts and reflections.

If you're thinking about using a fitness journal, take a look at our buying guide to find the right one for your active life. We're sharing our top recommendations, including our favorite, Fitlosophy Fitbook: Fitness Journal and Planner. This wellness-driven journal lets you log everything from supplements to personal bests to help you stay on track with goals.

Considerations when choosing fitness journals

Goals

Fitness is an ongoing commitment as well as a lifestyle change, so many fitness journals include space to record goals. Depending on the journal, they can be recorded on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Certain journals also include dedicated goal sections, in which you can chart progress on graphs or tables.

Thoughts

If you exercise mindfully, invest in a fitness journal with dedicated space to write your thoughts and affirmations. Some journals have space for end-of-day reflections, whereas others only include this section weekly. There are also journals that include fitness- or wellness-inspired writing prompts.

Exercise

Fitness journals focused on logging exercise tend to have a higher level of organization. Pages include subdivisions of weights, measurements, sets, reps, and exercise names. It's also common for exercise-driven journals to include tables for macros, however they won't log too many details regarding meals.

Food

Nutrition plays an important role in short- and long-term fitness goals, and if it's your primary focus, it's best to choose a food-focused fitness journal. These specialized journals record detailed information regarding macros, meal planning, BMI, and weigh-ins. They often have sections to record exercise, though they're relatively simple and may only log minutes of cardio or resistance training.

Features

Binding

It's not unusual to fill out your fitness journal on the go, such as in your car or the locker room. If possible, choose journals with lay-flat or spiral bindings. These are easier to keep open during writing, and they're less likely to result in a warped, bent spine whose pages end up falling out.

Duration

Fitness journals rarely follow a typical calendar, and it's far more common to find them covering 90- or 180-day periods. These journals are segmented by days, weeks, and months, but they're not necessarily printed with calendar dates. Think of them as entry-driven: a 90-day journal, for example, will last through 90 logs as opposed to only three months.

Price

Entry-level fitness journals that log the basics of exercise and meals cost $15 and below. Those with targeted sections and specialized layouts cost closer to $20. If you'd like to log a wealth of information on a daily basis, be prepared to spend $25 or more on a fitness journal.

FAQ

Q. Besides fitness enthusiasts, who else might benefit from keeping a fitness journal?

A. Fitness journals are often kept by individuals undergoing major physical changes. This includes those whose fitness and nutrition are adjusted following medical procedures, such as orthopedic or bariatric surgery.

Q. Should I write in my fitness journal with pen or pencil?

A. It depends on the pages. If they're relatively thin and ink bleeds through to the other side, consider using pencil. The only downside with using a pencil is that markings can be rubbed away accidentally. If they're thicker, feel free to use pens -- but keep in mind you'll need to use correction fluid if you make a mistake.

Fitness journals we recommend

Best of the best: Fitlosophy Fitbook: Fitness Journal and Planner

Our take: Contemporary spin on a fitness journal embraced by fitness enthusiasts.

What we like: Weekly layout with daily spaces to log exercises, food, and macro tracking.

What we dislike: Only covers 12 weeks at a time.

Best bang for your buck: F.E. Wilkins' Bodyminder Workout and Exercise Journal

Our take: Format has a high focus on detailing workouts and monitoring progress.

What we like: Weekly tracking of exercise and food. Dedicated spaces for tracking scores, personal bests, and heart rate.

What we dislike: Cardio and strength exercises are in separate sections.

Choice 3: Life & Apples' Food Journal & Fitness Diary

Our take: Well-rounded journal for logging mental, dietary, and fitness notes.

What we like: Simple design peppered with motivational quotes. Lay-flat spine and elastic placeholder.

What we dislike: Limited breakdown, and only lasts for 90 days.

