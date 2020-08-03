The best Fitbit of 2020

Knowledge is power, and a quality fitness tracker allows you to monitor and record your activity, sleep patterns, and even nutritional intake so that you can make happy and healthy decisions.

Fitbit has become a highly trusted and popular company for fitness trackers. They offer various models with a range of features catering to just how much information and convenience you want at hand.

With new innovations, Fitbit continues to upgrade their popular models. Our guide will provide the information you need to find the Fitbit that's right for you. Plus, we're revisiting the latest iterations of three of the best Fitbits of the year, all so you are armed with useful, vital data to maintain and better your lifestyle.

Best Fitbits of 2020

1. Fitbit Ionic: Our returning top pick is a high-quality tracker with a slew of extras, including song playback and news and weather info.

2. Fitbit Charge 3: We loved the Charge 2 for its budget-friendly nature and long battery life; we're embracing the newest version that's now waterproof for swim tracking, too.

3. Fitbit Versa 2: We welcomed the first Versa as a happy-medium option, but we're impressed by the Versa 2 that comes with more features and style, but also, naturally, cost.

What you need to know before buying a Fitbit

Fitbits have become ubiquitous due to their accuracy and effectiveness at primarily tracking physical activity and sleep patterns. This includes the frequency, duration, and intensity of workouts, such as walking, running, swimming, biking, and even yoga. Fitbits employ a three-axis accelerometer; it can process not only your steps taken but also distance covered and calories burned.

Regular physical activity and a quality night's sleep contribute to one's overall health and happiness. By monitoring your individual data, Fitbit provides you with important information that you can use to adjust your lifestyle accordingly. You can also use a Fitbit to track your food and beverage intake for a more complete picture of your health.

Fitbit trackers range in price, with the simplest models starting from around $50, and the most comprehensive options getting up to $200.

Features

All Fitbits track steps, distance, and calories burned. Some may automatically recognize the specific workout you're doing, such as hiking or using an elliptical. They may come with other features as well.

Music control and playback: Some Fitbits allow you to control your music from your smartphone with the simple press of a button on the tracker. Newer models allow for you to play music directly from the Fitbit, saving and downloading playlists from Pandora.

Reminders and alarms: You can set your Fitbit to provide reminders throughout the day to tell you to move. This is especially useful for those who are often sedentary while working. Fitbits also feature silent alarms; the tracker will vibrate at a specific time and gently wake you up without disturbing others.

Sleep monitoring: Fitbits can give you detailed tracking of your night's sleep, informing you of when you fell asleep, when and how often you were restless, and your cycles. Monitoring your sleep will tell you whether you need to change habits before you go to bed.

Heart rate monitor: Fitness enthusiasts will embrace the heart rate monitor. This will tell you what heart rate zone you're in so you can determine the effectiveness of your workout.

Water resistance: Some Fitbits are resistant to water, which allows you to wear it in the shower or stay out in the rain, for example. For swimmers, however, you will want a Fitbit that is specifically swim-friendly, as these are able to be submerged for longer periods of time.

GPS: Tracking your position and movement may be useful for active outdoor runners and cyclists who want to monitor their routes.

Notifications: Some models will send alerts from your smartphone directly to your Fitbit display. This is handy for those who don't always want to check their phone when notified, especially when an immediate response isn't necessary. It's also an unobtrusive way to receive alerts during meetings or out in public.

Exercise coaching: Some models offer simple on-screen workouts and breathing sessions. These will be exercises that require little or no equipment and not a lot of space. Guided breathing activities are ideal for winding down.

In-depth reviews for Fitbits

Best of the best: Fitbit Ionic

What we like: Impressive lineup of features includes storing and playing music, apps for sports, news, and weather, and fitness coaching.

What we dislike: Expensive investment. Bulkier and heavier than alternatives.

Best bang for your buck: Fitbit Charge 3

What we like: Slim design and a budget-friendly price. Automatically tracks specific exercises. Water resistant and swim-proof.

What we dislike: Lacks elaborate features of larger models.

Choice 3: Fitbit Versa 2

What we like: Connects to Alexa and receives smartphone notifications directly. Attractive design and lightweight construction.

What we dislike: Pricey option. Frequent charging may be required.

