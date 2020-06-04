No doubt about it, investing in a quality mattress is worth every penny. The average mattress can last a decade or more and can even improve your health and productivity.

For a good night's sleep, firm mattresses are a popular choice. The best firm mattress allows your bones to support you, which reduces stress on muscles, veins, and arteries. As a result, mattresses like our top pick from Loom & Leaf will improve your circulation and help you start living a healthier life just by sleeping. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality firm mattresses, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing firm mattresses

Is a firm mattress for me?

A firm mattress may not be the best choice for a lighter weight individual or a person who tends to sleep on their side or back. However, a firm mattress can be ideal for stomach sleepers as well as restless sleepers who do not want to disturb a partner. Additionally, a firm mattress helps individuals sleeping with a partner from rolling closer to one another and waking up covered in sweat from shared body heat. A firm mattress supplies much-needed support in many cases and might be the answer to those nagging aches and pains you keep waking up with -- the ones that weren't there the night before.

Features

Layers

A firm mattress is firm because it has multiple layers of support and comfort. Whether it is an innerspring mattress with supportive coils at the center or a hybrid mattress made of a variety of materials, the key is to have the support on the inside, so the outside can be reserved for providing comfort.

Materials

You have many options when it comes to materials, such as latex, memory foam, and the aforementioned innerspring and hybrid models. Whatever you decide, look for a mattress that is nontoxic, eco-friendly, and hypoallergenic -- that way, you can't go wrong.

Warranty

The warranty is an indication of how much faith a manufacturer has in the durability of its product. If one mattress offers a five-year warranty, while its competitor offers a 20-year warranty, there is no question of which is the better product.

Price

It is possible to purchase a budget-priced firm mattress for under $500. These models may be fine for some individuals, but they likely won't offer any perks or impressive warranties. Between $800 and $1,200 is where many buyers will find the best value: a quality mattress at a reasonable price. From $1,500 to $2,500 is where you'll discover longer warranties and trial periods along with more personalized customer service. Premium mattresses, however, can cost as much as $5,000. Before paying top dollar, make sure the features you are getting warrant the price.

FAQ

Q. Should I flip my firm mattress?

A. It depends. Many manufacturers are not manufacturing double-sided mattresses anymore. If the mattress you are considering is not designated as a double-sided mattress, it should not be flipped.

Q. Do companies really offer a trial period when purchasing a firm mattress?

A. Yes. Some trial periods may be as short as 30 days, while others can last for an entire year. Most mattresses have a break-in period that can last as long as a month. Take advantage of the offered trial and make sure you are happy with your mattress, because you'll likely have it for the next decade or two.

Firm mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: The Loom & Leaf Mattress

Our take: A luxurious mattress that scores high in comfort and pressure relief, making it a favorite among many sleepers.

What we like: This mattress is manufactured using eco-friendly foams and a natural flame retardant (i.e., not a chemical spray). Additionally, it's protected with a botanical antimicrobial treatment.

What we dislike: This model may have a longer break-in period than other mattresses on this shortlist.

Best bang for your buck: The Puffy Mattress

Our take: An affordable mattress that is designed with adaptive technology to help provide a comfortable night's sleep.

What we like: The top layer of this mattress is comprised of a cooling foam that helps your temperature stay regulated all night long. It features a dense middle layer and a firm bottom layer to provide extra support.

What we dislike: Some users noticed that they still woke with minor aches, even after a restful night's sleep.

Choice 3: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Our take: A premium, award-winning mattress that is manufactured using five layers of support.

What we like: The multiple layers encourage the airflow needed to provide a comfortable temperature all night long. The upper memory foam layer conforms to your body, offering support for all sleeping positions.

What we dislike: This mattress can absorb the kinetic energy of motion, which can make changing positions a little bit difficult.

