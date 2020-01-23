The best firewood rack

If you have an open fire or wood-burning stove, you'll need firewood -- and plenty of it. A firewood rack provides stable and convenient storage for your logs so you never need to wonder where to keep them. Firewood racks may be designed for indoor or outdoor use, and they vary in their capacity and included accessories.

The following guide includes all the relevant information you need to purchase the right firewood rack, plus a few of our top recommendations at the end. The Amagabeli Garden & Home Fireplace Log Rack is our favorite. It's ideal for positioning near your fireplace and comes with several handy fire tools included.

Considerations when choosing firewood racks

Indoor vs. outdoor

The difference between an indoor and outdoor firewood rack is debatable. Most can be used either indoors or outdoors depending on your needs, the exception being indoor racks that aren't made from rust-resistant or weatherproof materials.

That said, racks designed primarily for indoor use tend to be smaller and more attractive than their outdoor counterparts, so they won't look out of place in your living room. Outdoor firewood racks must be made from materials that can withstand rain and won't rust, such as powder-coated steel. They're generally functional rather than stylish and have large capacities.

Size

As we stated above, outdoor firewood racks tend to be larger than indoor models, but it's important to check the exact dimensions so you'll know how much firewood you can store. Some racks are large enough to store weeks' worth of firewood whereas others hold enough to get you through just one or two evenings. Firewood is often sold in cords, which is a measurement equal to 128 cubic feet. Some firewood racks list how many cords they can hold.

Features

Cover

A cover is an excellent feature to have on an outdoor firewood rack as it will help keep the wood on the rack dry so it's ready to use at any time. Some covers span the whole firewood rack, whereas others only cover the top 12 inches or so.

Fire tools

Indoor firewood racks may come with fire tools included. This is useful if you're new to the world of open fires, but it's an unnecessary addition for anyone who already owns fire tools.

Kindling holder

You'll find firewood racks with an integrated kindling holder for stashing those smaller pieces of wood necessary for building and starting a fire. This is especially useful on indoor racks that are likely to be positioned near to your fireplace.

Price

You can find some small, basic firewood racks for as little as $25 to $30, with most racks falling between $50 and $100. Large outdoor options can cost over $250.

FAQ

Q. How should I stack my firewood?

A. When stacking firewood, take care to stack it evenly so the wood is stable in the rack. However, with outdoor racks, be sure to stack your logs with enough space for wind to blow through so that a strong gust won't take the rack and logs down.

Q. Where should I place my firewood rack?

A. Indoor racks are most convenient when placed close to your fireplace so you can quickly and easily access firewood when you need it. However, it shouldn't be so close to the fireplace that a spark could easily land on it and cause a fire.

If you have a suitable spot in a garage or shed, this is a great place for an outdoor firewood rack because it's sheltered from the rain but isn't taking up space inside your home. Alternatively, a well-sheltered area will offer protection from the elements, but it should get some sun to help dry out any logs that get wet.

Firewood racks we recommend

Best of the best: Amagabeli Garden & Home's Fireplace Log Rack

Our take: A quality compact rack that's perhaps best suited for indoor use, though you can use it outdoors too.

What we like: Easy to assemble. Includes a set of four fire tools. The central shelf improves stability and makes stacking wood easier.

What we dislike: Can feel slightly wobbly if screws not tightened fully.

Best bang for your buck: Landmann's Adjustable Firewood Rack

Our take: This affordable wood rack is basic yet highly functional.

What we like: Rack length is adjustable to fit your storage requirements. Rust-resistant powder-coated finish makes it suitable for outdoor use. Extremely simple to assemble.

What we dislike: You will need to provide two-by-fours for assembly.

Choice 3: Woodhaven's 8-Foot Firewood Log Rack

Our take: This large outdoor firewood rack is perfect for households who get through lots of logs.

What we like: Includes a partial cover that protects the top 12 inches of logs. Extremely strong arc-welded end sections improve durability. Made in the U.S.A. Powder-coated finish.

What we dislike: Cover could be improved.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.