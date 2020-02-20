The best fireproof document bag

In the event of a fire, you're faced with the dilemma of submitting insurance claims, filing police reports, or applying for aid. It's nearly impossible to get any of that done if you've lost your most valuable documentation, which is why it's crucial to invest in a fireproof document bag.

Fireproof document bags are designed with special materials for superior heat resistance, some of which can withstand as much as 2,000°F. It's not just documents you can protect with these bags -- depending on their size and design, you might be able to store electronics, batteries, and jewelry as well.

Make sure you're prepared if the unexpected happens and read our buying guide on fireproof document bags. Our top choice, the MoKo Fireproof Money and Document Bag, features a streamlined design that makes it easy to bring with you everywhere.

Considerations when choosing fireproof document bags

Items to store

Fireproof document bags are excellent for storing documents that are difficult or nearly impossible to replace. This includes passports, birth and marriage certificates, deeds, money, or photos. Legal documents are often kept in fireproof bags, as well as some electronic devices.

Sizes

Envelope-style bags are for storing small valuables and identification documents. Since they're around the size of a bank deposit bag, you won't be able to store papers unless they're folded several times.

Folder-style bags are best for storing paperwork; depending on their size, they can hold between 100 and 500 sheets of paper. If you intend to keep legal papers inside, make sure the bag is large enough to fit oversized documents.

Expandable organizers offer maximum storage capacity, holding up to 500 sheets of paper. You can store laptops, tablets, and plenty of other valuables inside, so it's a smart investment for a home or business owner.

Closure style

Most fireproof document bags feature zipper or Velcro closures to completely seal the contents. Premium bags usually have multiple closure styles, since the redundancy offers maximum protection.

Features

Materials and construction

Fireproof bags are made of several layers of synthetic materials, namely fire-retardant silicone-coated fiberglass. Most bags also feature an aluminum foil interior or lining. This helps maintain the internal temperature, thus protecting your documents from sustaining heat damage.

Compartments

Fireproof document bags usually have a single pocket, though certain styles can feature additional slots, pockets, or compartments. Often referred to as organizer bags, these are perfect if you're looking to optimize space and keep valuables accessible.

Warranties

When you begin comparing fireproof document bags, you may notice many of them boast guarantees or warranties. While it's great for a manufacturer to stand behind their product, you only find out if the bag is any good if the worst-case scenario happens.

If the bag fails to protect your valuables in a fire, the only thing the manufacturer can do is replace the bag; they don't cover hardship or damages as a result. If you notice a manufacturer defect in the bag, the guarantee or warranty usually covers replacement.

Price

Small envelope-style fireproof document bags cost between $10 and $20. If you'd like to store standard papers, electronics, or other valuables, expect to spend closer to $40 on a large-capacity design. For maximum storage and protection, you can spend up to $60.

FAQ

Q. I see different temperatures listed on fireproof document bags. What do they mean?

A. There are usually two temperatures listed: one is the external temperature the bag can withstand, and the other is the temperature maintained on the inside. On average, bags have 1,000°F to 2,000°F of exterior heat resistance, which keeps the interior temperature between 125°F and 350°F.

Q. Why are fireproof document bags also waterproof?

A. Assuming there is a fire, there's a good chance that the property or residence will be hosed down to put it out. Some bags are marked waterproof where others are listed as water-resistant, so read the specs carefully to have a complete understanding of the bag's total protection.

Fireproof document bags we recommend

Best of the best: MoKo's Fireproof Money and Document Bag

Our take: Well-designed bag with redundant features for maximum protection.

What we like: Protects against 1,800°F of heat and is water-resistant. Compact design. Foldable.

What we dislike: Can have a somewhat chemical smell, but it goes away.

Best bang for your buck: Bruce's Fireproof Document Safe Bag

Our take: Decent choice to protect money, valuables, or passports.

What we like: Affordable. Easily fits into a safe. Fiberglass and silicone layers provide resistance to heat and water damage.

What we dislike: Can't store standard or legal-size documents.

Choice 3: Roloway's Fireproof Document and Money Bag

Our take: Deep pocket briefcase style with plenty of room for all your sensitive documents.

What we like: Wide enough for books, ledgers, and even laptops. Protects against 2,000°F of heat.

What we dislike: Extra-large design can be a bit difficult to fit in a small safe.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.