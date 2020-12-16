The best fireplace TV stand

The television and fireplace are the two most popular centerpieces of any living room. While a fireplace can make a space cozy and inviting, a TV provides a chance for people to come together and enjoy their favorite shows. Combining the best of these two is the fireplace TV stand.

It’s a piece of furniture that offers versatility and functionality, but choosing the right one is no simple task. Our top pick, the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand, boasts a contemporary take on the rustic farmhouse look and offers plenty of storage. To find out all you need to know about fireplace TV stands, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing fireplace TV stands

Style

As a fireplace TV stand is a large piece of furniture that serves as a focal point, it should be in a desirable style, preferably one that matches your home décor. Consider whether it should be light or dark, rustic or modern, and how it compares or contrasts to other pieces in your home.

Size

The size of the stand determines in part how large a TV it can support. The size of the fireplace may vary as well, but typically these pieces of furniture are relatively tall so that they adequately showcase the fireplace. Measure dimensions so that you have enough space available, and keep in mind that you need to leave some space behind the unit so the fireplace can properly vent.

Storage

Fireplace TV stands feature various storage options from cabinets to shelves. Consider all the items you may need to hook up to your TV, including consoles, cables boxes, or soundbars. You may want to store media nearby as well. Storage options are influenced by size, but most have an upper layer with cord openings for electronics that require plugging in.

Material

Because of the heat emitted by the fireplace, only certain materials can be safely and effectively used. Most fireplace TV stands are made of so-called engineered wood, typically particleboard, that is dense, sturdy, and able to withstand the effects of the fireplace.

Heat output

Check how much heat is emitted from the fireplace and whether or not there are various levels or settings. The amount of heat output available informs how effective it is at heating various sized rooms.

Features

Remote control

A remote control is a particularly useful feature that allows you to control the fireplace without having to leave your seat. However, this may add to your collection of remote controls. Newer, advanced options may be compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa.

Cabinets

The designs of TV stands vary greatly — some feature solid closing cabinet doors, while others feature no doors at all. In some cases, a door may possess a glass window. Consider how closed off you want storage to be, and whether any items should be on display.

Price

Most fireplace TV stands range in price between $350 and $600, with a variety of styles, designs, and functions available.

FAQ

Q. How safe are fireplace TV stands?

A. Fireplace TV stands are relatively safe with proper care and precaution. Avoid leaving flammable items near the heater, and purchase your item from a reputable company or seller to guarantee safety standards have been met. Don’t block the air vents of the stand, and be sure it’s properly constructed to support the TV.

Q. Is assembly required?

A. In most cases, assembly is required, and the level of complexity and involvement varies from piece to piece. Assembly is made easier by having a second person help. In some cases, your TV stand may arrive in two different packages at different times.

Fireplace TV stands we recommend

Best of the best: Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand

Our take: Good-sized rustic TV stand with fireplace that features stylish cabinets and convenient storage.

What we like: Aesthetically pleasing fireplace TV stand with plenty of storage and charming cabinet doors. Fireplace boasts realistic flickering flames; the display and heat can be turned on separately. Can heat as much as 400 square feet of space.

What we dislike: Not a good fit for TVs larger than 80 inches.

Best bang for your buck: Ameriwood Home Chicago Fireplace TV Stand

Our take: Modern design and functionality at a solid value make this a welcome addition to any home.

What we like: Durably constructed. Heater is quiet, realistic, and potent. Cabinets feature glass windows. Allows for discreet rear cable access.

What we dislike: Lacks remote or thermostat.

Choice 3: Walker Edison Furniture Company Farmhouse Wood Fireplace Stand

Our take: Impressive stand that supports the largest of TVs while sporting durable, quality construction.

What we like: Easy to assemble; comes in a variety of finish options. Modern look with a powerful fireplace. Plenty of storage.

What we dislike: Heater runs loud. Takes up a lot of space.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.