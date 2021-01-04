The best fireplace tong

Sitting by an open fire is the perfect way to warm yourself on a cold night, but you need the right tools in place to keep the fire going and keep your household safe. Fire tongs are made for repositioning logs in the fire that aren't burning well or are precariously balanced. You can also use them to pick up logs that have fallen out of the fire grate.

Keep reading for all the information you need to buy your ideal fireplace tongs. We've also included some top offerings, like our favorite, the Amagabeli Fireplace Log Tongs, which are durable and fold up nicely for storage.

Considerations when choosing fireplace tongs

Types of fireplace tongs

There are two main types of fireplace tongs on the market: scissor tongs and pincer tongs. Pincer tongs have just one hinge, which can be either near the grabbing end or the handle end — the latter allows the grabbing end to open wider, accommodating larger logs. Quality differs widely, but you can find some extremely heavy-duty pincer tongs. Scissor tongs have a scissor-like mechanism with several hinges. They're fairly lightweight and they can be folded relatively small for easier storage.

Materials

Fireplace tongs are always made of metal, because it isn't flammable and the types of metal used can withstand high temperatures without melting or warping. Common types of metal used to make fire tongs include brass, steel, and wrought iron.

Brass fireplace tongs look great and can be affordably priced, but they're relatively heavy and can be tricky to maneuver.

Steel is naturally durable and relatively inexpensive, but its properties vary depending on the type of steel used. Stainless steel is rust-resistant, so it's great for outdoor use on campfires or firepits, as well as indoor fireplace use. Carbon steel is equally strong but needs a rust-resistant coating.

Wrought iron is known for both its durability and heat resistance, making it an excellent choice for fire tools.

Features

Length

Fireplace tongs tend to measure somewhere between 25 and 45 inches. The right length of tong for you depends on the depth of your fireplace. Your tongs must be long enough to reach the back of your fireplace while your hands on the other end remain a safe distance from the fire.

Handles

The handles on a set of fire tongs should be easy to grip. If your grip on the handles isn't secure, you could drop or fumble the tongs, dropping a burning log and potentially setting something on fire.

Price

Fireplace tongs start at around $10 to $15 for basic models and can cost up to $100 for extra-strong, handmade options.

FAQ

Q. What other fireplace accessories do I need aside from tongs?

A. Fire tongs are essential for anyone with an open fire or wood-burning stove, but they aren't the only tool you need. A poker is necessary to stoke the fire, plus you can use it to move logs that only need a little shifting. Bellows are useful to help revive a dying fire or light a new fire by adding extra oxygen to the mix. Once your fire is out and the ashes are cool, an ash brush and shovel are helpful for cleaning up the fireplace.

Q. How do I clean my tongs and keep them in good condition?

A. You can remove soot and stuck-on debris from your fireplace tongs once they're completely cool using a cloth or a dry brush. If any stubborn stains occur, you can use steel wool to remove them. Don't clean your fireplace tongs with water since this can lead to rust, especially around the hinges, which can make them unsafe to use. After cleaning, you may want to rub your tongs with vegetable oil on a dry cloth. This builds up a protective coating on the metal and acts as a lubricant for the hinges.

Fireplace tongs we recommend

Best of the best: Amagabeli Fireplace Log Tongs

Our take: Strong and sturdy scissor tongs that are suited to indoor fireplaces and outdoor use for fire pits and campfires.

What we like: Simple to use with good grabbing action. Fold up small for storage. Wrought-iron construction makes them durable with powder-coated finish for rust resistance.

What we dislike: Could open a little wider to accommodate large logs.

Best bang for your buck: Rocky Mountain Goods Firewood Tongs

Our take: These affordable fireplace tongs can hold logs up to 12 inches thick.

What we like: Convenient scissor design. Made from reinforced wrought iron with rust-resistant coating. Includes a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

What we dislike: A little short for deep fireplaces.

Choice 3: Stanbroil Fireplace Tongs

Our take: You can use these fire tongs both indoors and outdoors, making them a versatile choice.

What we like: Made from durable steel with a powder coated finish to prevent rust. Nice action and strong grip.

What we dislike: Not the best choice for heavy logs.

