If you have a fireplace, you know that a fireplace grate isn't an option, it is crucial to the performance and care of your fireplace. Because of this, you want to purchase the best fireplace grate available.

There are a number of key features a standout fireplace grate has. Our favorite, for instance, the Hy-C Liberty Foundry Fireplace Grate, is a durable, cast-iron unit that is designed so your fire can burn efficiently. If you would like to learn more about the features of quality fireplace grates, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing fireplace grates

Size

When shopping for a fireplace grate, size is the primary consideration. If you purchase a fireplace grate that is too large, it won't fit into the firebox; if you purchase one that is too small, the airflow will be too high, and your fire will burn too fast. To learn what size fireplace grate you need, you will have to measure the depth of the interior of your firebox (the area that houses the actual fire), and the interior width of the firebox, both the front and rear (it should be narrower in the back for smoke to properly draft up the chimney). Since there must be three inches of clearance on all sides of the grate, subtract six inches from each measurement to determine the size grate that you need.

Materials

The other key consideration is deciding which type of material you want your fireplace grate to be made of. There are two options: steel or cast iron.

If you purchase a steel fireplace grate, look for a model with thicker bars (for durability). Also, a steel model is the only type of fireplace grate that is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. If you intend on using your fireplace grate outdoors, check your owner's manual to be certain the model that you are choosing is suitable for outdoor use.

If properly cared for, cast iron is the more desirable material for indoor fireplaces because it is more durable.

Features

Bars

A rule of thumb is to purchase a fireplace grate that has the most bars. The more bars your fireplace grate has, the more support it will have for holding burning wood and the less likely it will be for partially burned wood to slip through the grates. Also, the thicker the bars, the more durable they tend to be.

Shape

While a fireplace grate may come in many attractive designs, the important aspect is whatever the shape, it has a valley of some sort to keep the logs secure so they can't roll off the grate as they burn down. Not only can this be annoying, it can be dangerous.

Height

The legs on your fireplace grate should be tall enough to allow you to safely and easily light the wood from underneath.

Mesh

The purpose of a mesh on your fireplace grate is to help keep the embers in the grate for a longer period of time to allow for the most efficient and thorough burning of your logs. Not all grates will have this feature.

Price

Fireplace grates have a surprisingly wide price range. At the low end, you can get a model for less than $25. If you want to spend a great deal of money, however, you could drop up to $200. For most, a fireplace grate in the $50 to $80 range will be sufficient.

FAQ

Q. What is the purpose of a fireplace grate?

A. A fireplace grate keeps the logs off your fireplace floor which not only protects your fireplace from heat damage, it allows for a better flow of oxygen, which is what feeds the fire. Additionally, the grate holds the logs in place so they don't roll out of the fireplace as they burn down.

Q. What do I do with fireplace ash?

A. After it cools, fireplace ash can either be discarded or used in a variety of ways. Some of the best uses for fireplace ash are to sprinkle it sparingly into your compost pile, use it to de-ice walkways, or add it to the soil to feed your tomatoes.

Fireplace grates we recommend

Best of the best: Hy-C Liberty Foundry Fireplace Grate

Our take: A heavy-duty, cast-iron fireplace grate in the shape of a low basket, which helps keep logs in place.

What we like: This large fireplace grate (27 inches front, 23 inches back, and 15 inches deep) is designed to hold a good bit of wood above the floor of your fireplace. This allows the air to circulate freely.

What we dislike: This grate weighs nearly 30 pounds, so it can be difficult for some to handle.

Best bang for your buck: Rocky Mountain Radar Fireplace Grate with Ember Retainer

Our take: An economical option with a mesh design to help keep embers near the logs for more efficient burning.

What we like: The weld quality of this grate makes it a sturdy model. The heat-treated metal and the powder-coated finish aid in durability. The reasonable price is also appreciated.

What we dislike: The measurements of this item are taken from the base, which is longer than the area that holds the logs.

Choice 3: Amagabeli Garden & Home Fireplace Grate

Our take: A simple yet solid fireplace grate manufactured using thick, durable bars.

What we like: The V-shape of this rack holds logs and kindling close together for easier lighting. This model is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

What we dislike: Some users would have preferred that this item was made with cast iron, but the steel is still impressively durable.

