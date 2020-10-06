The best fireplace bellow

A warm, flickering flame from a fireplace provides a calming, inviting ambience to all those around, especially on colder winter nights. However, maintaining that fire takes work and quality tools.

For centuries, fireplace bellows have been employed to supply air to fires; they're far safer and more efficient than trying to blow into the fire yourself. While the mechanism is the same, bellows vary in size, materials, and appearance.

The ideal fireplace bellows is one that matches both your needs and aesthetics. Our guide will take you through all you need to know, highlighting why the Amagabeli Garden and Home Fireplace Bellows is our top pick, and how to best use bellows to keep the fire alive.

Considerations when choosing fireplace bellows

Usage

Fireplace bellows are simple devices, but it's important to know how they work so you can find the right one. Typically, they consist of a flexible air chamber surrounded by two panels, which taper off into handles. Pulling the handles apart sucks air into the chamber; pushing them together expels the air. As fires need oxygen to survive and thrive, when you pump air from the bellows into dying flames, the fire will rise anew.

Size

Fireplace bellows are measured by their length and width. Average-size bellows will range from 16 inches to 18 inches in length, and 7 inches to 10 inches wide. Ideally, you want a bellows that can adequately aerate a fireplace in just a few pumps.

Larger bellows will be heavier than smaller ones, so much so that it may be arduous for some to use, especially with regularity. What's more, larger ones will take up more space, and the heft may be an issue when storing it. However, smaller bellows may require more effort; you'll need to pump more frequently to feed the fire.

Handle

Inspect the handles before buying a fire bellows; while chamber size influences how much air can be pumped out, handle size affects leverage, and thus effort required. Bellows with shorter handles will require more strength than those with longer handles.

Features

Chamber

The chamber of a fireplace bellows is typically made of durable leather or synthetic materials. For those who don't want to purchase animal products, synthetic options will be preferred; they're typically cheaper, too. However, they likely won't be as long-lasting as leather.

Handles

Bellows handles will be made of wood, though exactly which kind will vary. While lighter wood will be easier to hold and wield, it may not stand up well over time. Solid wood will be stronger (and heavier) than bellows made with particle board or compressed wood.

Nozzle

Lastly, check the nozzle. As this will be the closest part of the bellows to the fire, it should be able to withstand heat. Brass is the toughest option, while zinc is the next best choice, though it is susceptible to corrosion.

Straps

Bellows are awkwardly shaped, making storage tricky, so some bellows come with straps for convenient hanging. Just note that the side that falls against the wall is in fact flat, otherwise it won't hang flush.

Price

Most quality fireplace bellows range from $20 to $50. Larger, more durable bellows will tend toward the pricier end.

FAQ

Q. How important is appearance?

A. While the aesthetics of the bellows doesn't necessarily affect quality, keep in mind that the bellows will likely sit next to the fireplace in full view of you and others. It's best to think of it as a decoration as well as a tool, and look for those that complement the space and your decor.

Q. How do I best maintain my fireplace bellows?

A. When using it, don't suck in air near the fire -- that hot air and ash can damage the tool. After use, wipe it clean from any soot or other residue. Avoid leaving it near heat and prevent it from getting wet. If you have leather bellows, treat it with a conditioner once or twice a year; you may also want to oil the wooden parts to improve durability.

Fireplace bellows we recommend

Best of the best: Amagabeli Garden and Home's Large Fireplace Bellows

Our take: Large, classic-looking fireplace bellows that is both elegant and effective.

What we like: Features zinc nozzle, artificial-leather chamber, and painted-wood plyboard handles. Includes hanging straps.

What we dislike: Materials may not hold up over a long time.

Best bang for your buck: Rocky Mountain Goods' Fire Bellows

Our take: Medium-sized bellows with a rustic feel and lightweight design.

What we like: Faux leather and oak handles are easy to hold and use. Delivers high volume, focused air. Low price.

What we dislike: Durability concerns.

Choice 3: Tosnail's Wood Fireplace Bellows

Our take: Small, portable fireplace bellows ideal for camping.

What we like: Terrific for both indoor and outdoor use. Nozzle is of high quality. We like the subtle, black aesthetic. Good value.

What we dislike: Air bursts may be too strong for smaller fires.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.