The best fire starter

While the notion of rubbing two sticks together or holding a magnifying glass up to the sun may have nostalgic appeal, the truth is that starting and maintaining a fire is an essential task to perform on the trail.

This is why experienced campers always carry a dedicated fire starter. A good fire starter provides reliable ignition under almost any weather conditions. Some do this by self-generating a shower of hot sparks, while others enhance and maintain the fire from another source of ignition, such as a match or butane lighter.

Read our buying guide to learn more about reliable and portable fire starters. Topping our recommendations is überleben Zünden Fire Starter, a lightweight ferrocerium-based striker that generates super hot sparks, even in the rain and wind.

What to know before you buy a fire starter

What is a fire starter?

Anything capable of igniting a fire is technically a fire starter, from a magnifying glass to a flame thrower. In survivalist or camping circles, however, a fire starter is a device capable of producing hot sparks or flame on demand. This could be a ferrocerium striker, a chemical match, a butane lighter or magnesium alloy, among other items sold for that purpose.

Weatherproofing

A fire starter needs to perform reliably during any weather conditions, including rain, wind and cold. Most striker-type fire starters generate a shower of hot sparks even when wet, but experienced users often combine fire-starting methods to get better results, such as using a magnesium scraper to ignite a fuel-soaked pad under a fire log.

Ease of use

A striker-style fire starter needs to generate a large number of sparks per stroke to be effective. No camper wants to spend precious time trying to ignite wet matches or generate a spark through friction. A good fire starter should be portable enough to carry on a lanyard or store in a weatherproof container.

Fire starter features

Fuel sources

Some fire starters are sold as igniters only, while others include sources of fuel to improve the odds of building a sustainable fire. Some common sources of fuel include wax-coated felt pads, a compressed sawdust fire log, long-burning wax tablets and resin-heavy pieces of “fatwood,” a natural form of kindling.

Refills and storage

Many types of fire starters lose their effectiveness over time, so refills are always a good investment. Having several bars of magnesium or replacement ferrocerium strikers on hand ensures ignition is not a concern. These materials should also be stored in weatherproof bags or metal boxes whenever possible.

Fire starter cost

Although chemical matches, flint rocks and butane lighters can be found for less than $5, a reliable ferrocerium striker or bar of magnesium costs $6-$12. Professional-grade versions with additional fuel sources can cost over $20.

Fire starter FAQ

Q. Can I use newspaper to start my campfire?

A. While newspaper may be an effective fire starter for chimney-style charcoal holders, it’s not the best choice for outdoor campfire building. It’s bulky to carry, burns too quickly and can smother the surrounding kindling. You’re better off using slow, steady fuel sources such as fatwood, pine shavings or campfire cups.

Q. Most of the wood around my campsite is wet. How can I start a fire?

A. In many cases, the wood beneath the bark of small branches and other kindling should be dry enough to ignite. Use a knife to shave off the wet bark and be sure to have enough on hand to maintain the fire once it starts.

Which fire starter should I get?

Best of the best fire starter

überleben Zünden Fire Starter: available at Amazon

Our take: This weatherproof fire starter is ideal for hikers and campers who need to get a fire started quickly regardless of the conditions.

What we like: Generates a shower of super hot sparks. Multiple striking points. Includes a ruler, bottle opener and hex wrench. Military-grade lanyard for easy neck carrying.

What we dislike: Handle and rod can separate unexpectedly. Smaller than expected.

Best bang for your buck fire starter

The Friendly Swede Magnesium Flint Fire Starter: available at Amazon

Our take: Magnesium fire starters like the Friendly Swede are easy to carry and generate both sparks and a long-lasting first kindling stage.

What we like: Affordable price point. Includes a bottle opener. Scraped magnesium works as tinder. Package contains three magnesium/flint fire starter rods.

What we dislike: Carrying chain shorter than expected. Magnesium quality is variable.

Honorable mention fire starter

Rutland Safe Lite Fire Starter Squares: available at Amazon

Our take: These wax-and-wood squares ignite quickly without the need for lighter fluid. We recommend them for building bonfires and starting outdoor fire pits.

What we like: Package contains 144 wood-based starters. Works on campfires, charcoal grills or indoor fireplaces. Long burn time; good for building up wood fires.

What we dislike: Noticeable chemical odor. New formulation is harder to ignite.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.