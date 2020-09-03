The best fire pit table

Most people simply enjoy sitting outside and hanging with friends by a fire for social reasons. However, scientists in England claim that sitting by a fire can actually benefit your heart by lowering your blood pressure. Whatever your reason, a fire pit table can be a welcome addition to your backyard.

The right model should be sized and styled to fit perfectly with your outdoor décor. We love Outland Living's Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table -- its larger size and elegant design make it an attractive purchase. For more information on this and other top-quality fire pit tables, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing fire pit tables

Fuel type

Arguably, the most impactful decision you make when purchasing a fire pit table is what type of fuel it takes. For an all-natural, traditional setting, look for a fire pit table that burns wood. For convenience and control, a fire pit table that uses propane or butane is a solid option. If you're concerned about your carbon footprint, you can purchase a fire pit table that uses ethanol. While this fuel burns cleanly, it can be costly.

Size

Since there are safety guidelines to follow when positioning your fire pit table, it's important to purchase a model that safely fits in the space you have available. A fire pit table that's too large may force you to crowd it into an area that could increase the risk of fire. A model around 2 feet is usually fine for smaller yards. However, if you're considering a 4-foot fire pit table, be certain you have adequate room.

Features

Materials

Fire pit tables are available in a wide variety of materials, from fiberglass to stone. There is a tendency to focus on only one aspect of a material when making a decision, but take all the elements into consideration. For instance, copper is extremely durable, but pricey. Cast iron is rugged, but it's difficult to move. Choose the material that best meets all of your needs, not just one.

Versatility

While you may think a fire pit table can only serve as a focal point of a social gathering, some models can be more. For instance, as you move into the fall, one that provides more heat will be appreciated. A fire pit table that converts into a regular table can be used during the day for picnics. Some models are even designed to cook on. To get the most out of your fire pit table, consider one that's adaptable to a number of situations.

Other considerations

You want a fire pit table that fits in with your décor, but don't forget to consider the little things. Does the table include decorative glass "stones" and a lid, or do they need to be purchased separately? Is the table large enough to safely hold a drink while there's a fire, or will you have to keep your beverage in your hand all night? How many people can fit around your fire pit table?

Price

While you may be able to find a budget fire pit table for $100 or less, it's better to look in the $200 to $800 range. If you have the budget and want an impressive piece of furniture with a thick stone table, you could easily spend $2,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are fire pits legal?

A. Yes, they are legal. However, the laws and regulations on where and how you can use a fire pit vary from place to place. Be sure to check with your local municipality before purchasing a fire pit.

Q. Are there any quick tips for safe operation of a fire pit?

A. Never leave your fire pit table unattended while there's a fire going. Keep children and pets away while a fire is burning. Adding a spark screen can help prevent sparks from damaging anything outside of the fire pit. Keep a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket nearby in case of emergencies.

Fire pit tables we recommend

Best of the best: Outland Living's Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table

Our take: A 36-inch propane gas fire table with a solid blend of functionality and aesthetics.

What we like: This model has a stainless steel burner and burn pan with automatic ignition. It provides 42,500 BTUs. Purchase includes 15.5 pounds of decorative glass rocks.

What we dislike: While this is a top-quality model, it's priced higher than fire pit tables of similar size.

Best bang for your buck: TACKLife's Outdoor Companion Propane Fire Pit Table

Our take: A smaller but potent 28-inch propane fire pit table that provides 50,000 BTUs.

What we like: This stylish model has a lid included with purchase that allows the unit to easily be converted into a coffee table when not in use.

What we dislike: Inspect all parts upon receipt, as some pieces are prone to damage from mishandling during shipping.

Choice 3: AZ Patio Heaters' Propane Fire Pit

Our take: A larger 38-inch propane fire pit table that offers a handsome design and 40,000 BTUs.

What we like: The battery-operated ignition system delivers effortless starting while the unit is designed to provide warmth up to 15 feet away. The ample space beneath makes it easy to access the propane tank.

What we dislike: While the assembly isn't difficult, it can be time-consuming.

