If you have a fire pit, a spark screen is essential. This mesh device covers the top of your fire pit and stops any stray sparks from popping out of your fire and onto you, your guests, or your patio. Additionally, a fire pit spark screen prevents you from getting too close to the open fire.

The best fire pit spark screen is a durable, weather-resistant device that sits securely on top of your fire pit. Catalina Creations' 40-Inch Spark Screen features a rugged steel frame and a convenient hinged design. If you'd like to learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality fire pit spark screens, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing fire pit spark screens

The three most important elements to consider when purchasing a fire pit spark screen are the shape, size and height.

Shape

The shape of your fire pit will determine the shape of your spark screen. Most often, these are either round or square. Rarely, you may come across a rectangular fire pit, but these are not the norm.

Size

To be safe, you must purchase a spark screen that properly fits your fire pit. If it is too small, it may fall into the fire; if it is too large, it may fall off the edge of the fire pit.

How can you find the perfect fit? First, measure the opening of your fire pit. Depending on the shape, this would be the diameter or the length -- and possibly the width for rectangular models. Add 3 to 4 inches to that measurement to determine the size spark screen you will need.

Height

The greater the height of your spark screen, the higher you can pile the wood inside your fire pit. Be sure to factor in the depth of your fire pit for this consideration, as a shallower fire pit will likely require a spark screen of greater height.

Features

Besides shape, size, and height, you will want to consider the following elements to ensure that you purchase the fire pit spark screen that is right for you.

Materials

Most fire pit spark screens are manufactured using a coated steel frame. It is possible to purchase a model that uses more durable, weather-resistant materials, such as stainless steel or copper, but this will increase the price.

Hinged design

A fire pit spark screen that features a hinge design is desirable because it allows you to access the fire pit without completely removing the spark screen.

Aesthetics

For the most part, all fire pit spark screens are designed using mesh to keep the sparks within the fire pit. However, some models may also feature decorative swirls and designs that make the spark screen more aesthetically appealing. If this is desirable to you, look for a model that lets you better express your personality

Price

In general, the larger the fire pit spark screen is, the more it will cost. Smaller models (about 24 inches) can start as low as $40, while larger ones (around 40 inches) will be closer to $150. A model that is manufactured using stainless steel or copper, however, will cost $200 and up.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to replace my fire pit spark screen often?

A. If you purchase a quality spark screen, you should expect it to last several years at least. Its biggest enemy is, of course, weather. If you don't plan on storing your fire pit in a shed or garage or covering it when not in use, you'll eventually have to decide how much rust bothers you.

Q. Does a fire pit spark screen come with tools for tending the fire?

A. Not usually. The tools that you use to tend to the fire will most often need to be purchased separately. Sometimes, a fire pit spark screen might include a promotional item such as a poker, but that is the exception, not the rule.

Fire pit spark screens we recommend

Best of the best: Catalina Creations' 40-Inch Spark Screen

Our take: A durable, dependable dome-shaped spark screen that is 40" in diameter.

What we like: Features a steel frame and weather-resistant coating for durability. The hinged design allows you to add more wood without removing the entire screen. The unit is shipped in two sections with hardware for rapid assembly.

What we dislike: Rarely, one slips past quality control that features a poorly welded handle.

Best bang for your buck: Sunnydaze Decor's 24-Inch Spark Screen

Our take: A well-built, square-shaped spark screen that requires no assembly.

What we like: This steel-framed fire pit spark screen features a durable, but lightweight design (just 3.3 pounds). Spark screen can be removed safely with the built-in ring on top. Company offers a one-year warranty.

What we dislike: It is important to remember that this model is designed for smaller fire pits.

Choice 3: Good Directions' 30-Inch Spark Screen

Our take: A polished, dome-shaped, stainless steel spark screen that is 30 inches in diameter.

What we like: Manufactured using weather-resistant stainless steel. Finely woven mesh effectively retains sparks. Conveniently hinged to allow access to the fire pit without fully removing the unit.

What we dislike: Highest-priced spark screen in our short list.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.