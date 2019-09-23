The best fire pit

One of the first collective acts we humans did was sitting around a fire. Still today, there's something special about this tribal activity that brings us together. That's not possible, though, without a good fire pit. A fire pit is a large standalone container that burns either wood, propane, or natural gas.

If you want a high-quality fire pit, keep reading our buying guide, which provides tips to make your decision easy. We even included reviews of some favorites at the end of this article, like our top pick, the Sunnydaze Décor Large Cosmic Outdoor Fire Pit. Its stylish and rustic design will spark conversation and plenty of heat.

Considerations when choosing fire pits

Fire pits are available in a variety of fuel types:

Wood-burning fire pits are the most popular type of fire pit sold through home improvement retailers. They can be small enough to fit on a table, or large enough to serve as freestanding grills. Wood-burning fire pits usually come with a poker and a spark guard. The spark guard keeps embers from flying out of the fire bowl while still allowing a clear view of the flames.

Propane fire pits tend to be bigger than wood-burning models. While most wood-burning models have a rustic design, a lot of propane pits have a much more modern, ornate design style. These fire pits run off of a self-contained propane tank, just like a gas grill, and can be either portable or built into a larger table.

Natural gas fire pits offer a permanent fuel source, making it far more convenient than the other two options. Keep in mind, if you want a natural gas model, but don't currently have an outdoor gas line, you'll have to pay quite a bit to install a line.

As mentioned above, fire pits come in a variety of sizes. To determine what size is best for you, measure the space where you plan to use the fire pit. Also think about how you plan to use it. If you just want something for occasionally roasting marshmallows a few evenings a year, then a small tabletop option may work. However, if you want something to gather around regularly with friends and family, then you may need to opt for a larger model.

When choosing a fire pit, you should think about the aesthetics of the space where you plan to use it. Fire pits come in styles that range from weathered and rustic to sophisticated and modern. Because most fire pits take up a large area of your outdoor space, it's important that you pick one that reflects your yard or patio's current style.

Features

Some propane and natural gas fire pits incorporate heat-retaining glass beads where the flame emits from the base. These beads are decorative, but they also hold heat to make the entire fire pit warmer for those sitting around it.

A few wood-burning fire pits have adjustable grilling platforms. These platforms can be raised or lowered to different levels over the flame. They can also swing away from the flame for preparing food. This is a convenient feature for those who plan to use their fire pit often for grilling.

Price

Most fire pits cost between $50 and $250. $50 fire pits are mostly small wood-burning models that will require some assembly. For $150, you can find deeper wood-burning models with more ornate designs. If you spend $250 or more, you can get the largest wood-burning pits, as well as propane or natural gas models. Keep in mind that the purchase price will not include the cost of propane or natural gas.

FAQ

Q. Is there any way to cook over a fire pit if I don't have a grate?

A. Yes. The most popular technique is to use a stick to cook simple foods like sausages, hot dogs, biscuits, and marshmallows.

Q. What type of stick is best for cooking over my fire pit?

A. If you plan to regularly cook over your fire pit, it's wise to invest in a few accessories to make the job easier, such as a set of metal kabob skewers or some two-prong marshmallow roasting sticks. Whatever you choose, make sure it's long enough that you won't burn yourself.

Fire pits we recommend

Best of the best: Sunnydaze Décor's Large Cosmic Outdoor Fire Pit

Our take: A large pit that offers all of the convenience and rustic durability you could want.

What we like: Deeper than most fire pits, and the removable spark screen is convenient.

What we dislike: Water drain hole was too small for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Pleasant Hearth's Martin Extra-Deep Fire Pit

Our take: A great dual-threat fire pit, that's just as good for grilling as for warming yourself.

What we like: Strong mesh and great ventilation make this one of the most well-designed fire pits available.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the protective cover doesn't come with the base.

Choice 3: Fire Sense's Roman Fire Pit

Our take: A reasonable price for a really sharp-looking fire pit.

What we like: Tool for lifting mesh cover is included, and the 36-inch-diameter saucer can fit large pieces of firewood.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a water drainage hole.

