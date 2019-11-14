The best fire blanket

A fire blanket is one of the most useful pieces of safety equipment in your home. It opens quickly and can be used to put out a small fire in a hurry or even to cover yourself if you have to walk close to the flames. You don't need any special skills or training to use a fire blanket. It can go far to prevent a major fire disaster and takes up very little space in your cupboard or drawer.

If you're looking for a good fire blanket, look no further. We've created this helpful buying guide with expert advice to get you started. We even include reviews of a few of our favorites, like our top choice, Inf-way's Fire Blanket. Just pull it out and throw it on the fire to stop it in its tracks.

Considerations when choosing fire blankets

How does a fire blanket work?

Fire blankets are usually made from fiberglass or silicone. When you have a fire you need to put out, you remove the blanket from the pouch and throw it on top of the fire. Fire blankets work by suffocating the fire of its oxygen. Without oxygen, a fire can't sustain itself, so it simply burns out.

Size

Fire blankets are available in many different sizes. They range from approximately one square meter up to two square meters, and sometimes larger. Nevertheless, most fire blankets are folded and stored in a small pouch. The larger a fire blanket is, the larger of a fire it's capable of putting out.

Features

Pouch

Fire blankets generally come in a brightly colored plastic pouch. The pouch can either be hung on a wall or stowed in a drawer, cabinet, or other easy-to-reach location. Most pouches include specific instructions on fire blanket use on the outside of the pouch.

Grommets

Grommets are often built into a fire blanket's pouch to make them easier to hang. This is especially useful if you want to keep your fire blanket within arm's length of your stove or other fire-prone areas. If you need to hang your fire blanket on the wall, look for one that comes with a grommet.

Signage

If used in a commercial setting, signage to accompany your fire blanket is probably a good idea. In an emergency, people need a highly visible sign to let them know where to find emergency equipment. While a few fire blankets may include additional signage, you may need to buy this item separately to get exactly what you need.

Price

Most fire blankets cost between $10 and $25. The price of a fire blanket is based primarily on its size. For $10, you can get a fire blanket that measures one square meter. Fire blankets in the $15 range measure approximately 1.2 square meters. If you spend $25 or more, you can get a blanket that's 1.8 square meters or more.

FAQ

Q. Can a fire blanket be kept in the kitchen in place of a fire extinguisher?

A. No it cannot. It's best to have both of them in your kitchen. While a fire blanket is good for squelching a small fire, you may need to employ the use of a fire extinguisher if the blanket doesn't work and the fire grows to a larger size.

Q. Can a fire blanket be reused?

A. Not in most instances. While there are a few fire blanket models that advertise themselves as reusable, any blanket that has put out a fire will be less effective in the spot where it previously came into contact with flames. It's a good idea to throw a used fire blanket away as soon as it's cool enough to do so.

Fire blankets we recommend

Best of the Best: Inf-way's Fire Blanket

Our take: A dependable option that can handle a variety of fires.

What we like: Available in five different sizes.

What we dislike: In some cases, the blanket can rip when being removed from its pouch.

Best bang for your buck: Tonyko's Fiberglass Fire Blanket

Our take: This product proves you don't have to spend a lot to have a great fire blanket.

What we like: Folds nicely into a small, easy-to-stow pouch.

What we dislike: Some users reported allergic reactions to the blanket.

Choice 3: CHZXHK's Fire Blanket

Our take: The best option when you need to handle a fire in a hurry.

What we like: Straightforward and easy to use. Extremely heat-resistant.

What we dislike: Smaller blankets might be too small to cover an adult.

