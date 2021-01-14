The best Fingerling

Fingerlings are engaging, animated toys that interact with children and adults in a wide variety of ways. To make them even more appealing, they’re collectible, which means there are a lot of different types available. But with so many, how do you know which is the best to get?

Choosing the right Fingerling is a matter of personal preference. While some may want a ferocious untamed T. rex, others may prefer a plush monkey. Our favorite is WowWee Fingerlings Mikey, who has the impressive ability to repeat whatever you say. To learn more about Mikey as well as other Fingerlings, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Fingerlings

Size

Fingerlings come in three distinct sizes. The first aspect to consider is which size you want.

Minis: Fingerlings Minis are the smallest size Fingerlings available. These toys aren’t animated and they’re better suited for hugging your pencil than your finger. Most Minis have long curly tails so they can be chained together. Minis are also the most affordable type of Fingerlings.

Fingerlings: This is the most popular size. These Fingerlings are designed to cling to your finger. They’re animated toys that interact with you in different ways. Fingerlings move, make sounds, react to you, and some can even talk.

Hugs: Fingerlings Hugs are large, plush toys that respond in much the same manner as Fingerlings. They have extra-long arms for hugging and can do a few things regular Fingerlings can't. In general, Hugs are the most expensive type of Fingerlings.

Type of creature

If you’re interested in a Fingerlings Hugs, you have a limited selection of creatures available. These plush animals mostly consist of monkeys, but you can find a unicorn, sloth, and lion as well. As for the rest of the Fingerlings, there are a wide range of creatures available, including monkeys, narwhals, dolphins, cats, elephants, dragons, pandas, foxes, dinosaurs, Grimlings, and more.

Features

Color

Going by your favorite color is one way to pick a Fingerlings. For example, instead of settling for a tan fox, you can choose one that’s pink or purple.

Special features

While all interactive Fingerlings have a core repertoire of actions such as tooting and sleeping, some creatures have a special feature. This might be a glowing horn or the ability to repeat what you say. Research your Fingerling options before purchasing so you don't choose one that can't do what you were hoping it could.

Playsets

If you want to have activities for your Fingerlings to do, consider a playset. You can get a car, monkey bars, a see-saw, swings, and more. Playsets all include a Fingerlings or two.

Price

Fingerlings range in price from around $5 to $50. At the low end between $5 to $12 are Fingerlings Minis. From $10 to $20, you find finger-size Fingerlings. Once you pass $20, you get into Fingerlings sets, ranging from $20 to $40, and Fingerlings Hugs from $30 to $50.

FAQ

Q. Can my two-year-old play with Fingerlings?

A. Because of the small parts, the only Fingerlings toys available to children under five years old are Fingerlings Hugs. However, you must still be careful to check the age range on Fingerlings Hugs because it can vary from model to model.

Q. What can Fingerlings do?

A. These adorable little critters can do everything from blinking and giggling to singing and burping. In total, Fingerlings make over 40 different sounds. Half the fun is learning how to get them to react, so try everything from clapping to blowing them a kiss to see what happens.

Fingerlings we recommend

Best of the best: WowWee Fingerlings Mikey Interactive Baby Fox

Our take: Mikey is a baby fox with big ears and a special ability.

What we like: Like all classic Fingerlings, Mikey responds to a wide variety of sounds and motions. Sleeping, kissing, chattering, and more are all ways this baby fox loves to interact. Mikey can also repeat what you say in funny ways.

What we dislike: As cute as Mikey is, a few parents have noticed that it doesn't hold their child's interest very long.

Best bang for your buck: WowWee Fingerlings Nikki Light-Up Narwhal

Our take: Nikki is a special Fingerlings that can interact in a number of new and engaging ways.

What we like: A flap of the tail, a bashful blink, and a smooch, Nikki is easy to love. Fingerlings in the Narwhal collection have a special mood horn that lights up in different colors which reveal how they feel.

What we dislike: The hole for Narwhal and Dolphin Fingerlings is sized for smaller fingers.

Choice 3: WowWee Fingerlings Hugs Kiki Plush Baby Monkey

Our take: Kiki is a large, plush, blue monkey that is irresistibly huggable.

What we like: Kiki has long arms that are made for giving hugs. You can swing this monkey in the air, give it a tickle, or just cuddle. The best part is Kiki also has the rare and special ability to repeat whatever you say in a funny way.

What we dislike: This is a pricier option.

