The best filtered water bottle

Feeling thirsty on the go? Bottled water can get expensive, and tap water isn't always tasty. Picking up a filtered water bottle is the best solution to quench your thirst with clean, fresh water.

Filtered water bottles are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Basic bottles are popular choices for everyday use, whereas bottles with advanced filtration systems are a necessity for outdoor enthusiasts and world travelers.

Next time you're reaching for a refreshing drink, make sure it comes from a filtered water bottle. We assembled this buying guide with our favorite one, Grayl's Ultralight Water Purifier and Filter Bottle, which, at 15 seconds, has one of the fastest filtration processes on the market.

Considerations when choosing filtered water bottles

Comparing filtered water bottles

Everyday bottles: Filtered water bottles for everyday use improve taste and filter out impurities that aren't always caught by municipal filtration systems. They're best for students, commuters, and athletes. Many of these are dishwasher-safe for easy care and cleaning.

Advanced bottles: Advanced filtered water bottles are designed to filter out bacteria, viruses, and harmful contaminants. These bottles -- which have sophisticated filtration systems -- are typically used by campers, hikers, and international travelers. While they come with hefty price tags, they're essential for making water safe to drink in foreign countries and the great outdoors.

Types of filters

Carbon: Carbon filters are the most common and require the most frequent replacement. They're effective at attracting and filtering out impurities, so it's no surprise that toward the end of this filter's lifespan, it becomes clogged, which can affect water flow.

Ultraviolet: Ultraviolet filters require batteries and are more often found in advanced-use filtered water bottles. These pricey filters excel at removing viruses and bacteria from water, but they won't treat or cleanse water from chemicals.

Combination filters: Certain filtered water bottles use both carbon and ultraviolet filters to achieve a thorough filtration process. They're popular for hikers, campers, and travelers who face unpredictable drinking water conditions, as these filters target the greatest number of impurities and contaminants.

Straw filters: These bottles feature straw filters, which filter water as you drink. This causes quite a bit of resistance compared to regular straws, so they're hit and miss for users. Some bottles with these filters are made from flexible plastic, in which case you can squeeze them to dispense water more quickly.

Other popular filter styles: Pump filters require quite a bit of strength to operate, so their design isn't for everyone. Screen filters are more user-friendly. For these, water is poured through a filtration screen and takes a few minutes before it's drinkable. Battery-powered filters are easy to operate and filter water within seconds.

Features

Size and weight

Filtered water bottles hold between 16 and 26 ounces of water and weigh between 3.5 to 10 ounces. Choosing the size and weight of a filtered water bottle depends on your needs. Smaller bottles are best for everyday use, while larger ones are better suited for long-term, long-distance outdoor excursions.

Drinking method

Drinking methods vary considerably with filtered water bottles. Some are equipped with a straw system, while others have lids that open to a drinking hole. Bottles typically require tilting or squeezing to dispense water.

Materials

Plastic, metal, and glass are the most common materials for filtered water bottles.

Plastic bottles are lightweight and durable, though you want to look for those that are marked BPA-free or food-grade.

Metal bottles are a bit heavier than plastic ones. They're far more durable and easy to clean.

Glass bottles are the heaviest and are coated with protective silicone or rubber. They're the preferred material for those who seek truly flavorless water.

Price

Filtered water bottles with straw carbon filters cost between $20 to $40, while those with multi-filter systems cost closer to $60. For filtered water bottles that focus their efforts on purging bacteria, viruses, and major pollutants, expect to spend as much as $120.

FAQ

Q. Are filtered water bottles insulated to keep water cool?

A. Yes, though it's a harder feature to locate in filtered water bottles. While they won't keep water ice cold, they do retain coolness longer than non-insulated bottles.

Q. Should I carry a spare filter with me?

A. It's not necessary, considering you'll go through a few hundred to a few thousand liters of water before replacement is necessary. If you are on an extended trip, however, it might be a good idea to bring a spare just in case.

Filtered water bottles we recommend

Best of the best: Grayl's Ultralight Water Purifier and Filter Bottle

Our take: Sophisticated filtration system well-liked by travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.

What we like: Easy to dispense water and only takes 15 seconds for purification. Filters out bacteria and viruses.

What we dislike: Expensive for a single bottle, and loading filters takes some practice.

Best bang for your buck: Brita's Sport Water Bottle with Filter

Our take: BPA-free bottle and reliable, easy-to-change filter. Affordable choice for clean water on the go.

What we like: Convenient features including belt loop and easy sip spout. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Squeezing the bottle is necessary for drinking.

Choice 3: SurviMate's Filtered Water Bottle

Our take: Clean water is achieved after four levels of filtration in this BPA-free, leakproof bottle.

What we like: Long-lasting filter suitable for long hikes and camping trips. Durable, heat-resistant, and reliable filtration.

What we dislike: All pieces have to fit into place appropriately, otherwise drinking can be obstructed.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.