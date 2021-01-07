The best filter insert for masks

One common concern about cloth face masks is the level of filtration they provide. The fabric’s mesh is often too open to filter out smaller particles such as smoke, dust, or viruses. A popular solution to this issue is the addition of disposable filter inserts. Many cloth masks have special pockets to receive these filters, and most filter insert brands are designed with breathability and comfort in mind.

A filter insert doesn’t just add more layers of material to the mask. Its multiple layers use adhesives and activated carbon to trap contaminants before they can reach the wearer’s respiratory system. Adhesive layers attract larger particles, such as dust and pollen, while activated carbon layers capture smaller particles, particularly viruses measuring less than 2.5 microns and hazardous oil-based molecules.

If you are interested in boosting the filtration power of your current cloth mask, read our helpful consumer guide below. We have compared dozens of filter inserts on the market today and compiled a short list of promising contenders at the end. Our top choice is Forno’s Activated Carbon Filter Replacement Anti-Fog Pads. These exceptionally comfortable and eyewear-friendly disposable inserts offer the recommended PM 2.5 rating for virus protection.

Considerations when choosing filter inserts for masks

Number of layers

A quality filter insert must address several issues, from ease of use to level of filtration. Each layer of the insert addresses at least one of those issues. The outer layers have a smoother finish, which makes the filter easier to slide into a cloth mask’s pocket. At least one inner layer should be infused with an adhesive, which physically traps larger airborne particles such as dust or pollen.

The central layer often contains a substance called activated carbon, commonly used in many filtration systems. This is the layer that will trap the smallest contaminants, like smoke, bacteria, and viruses. The minimum number of layers in a filter insert should be three, but five or more is better.

Size

There is no standard sizing when it comes to filter inserts. Many manufacturers strive for a “one size fits most” design, but a specific filter insert may be too large to fit in a specific cloth mask’s pocket, or too small to provide complete coverage. A consumer may be able to adjust a larger filter insert, but a brand that is too small will not provide substantial protection.

Consulting product reviews on a particular brand of filter insert may help users avoid a sizing issue. A product-information page should also include the dimensions of the filter insert, which can be compared to the dimensions of the cloth mask’s pocket.

Ease of use

Some people already find a cloth mask to be uncomfortable and restrictive. Adding a filter insert would only make the situation worse. In actuality, most filter inserts do not affect overall breathability or comfort that much. The layers are surprisingly thin, and do allow exhaled air to flow freely. Some even address the issue of eyeglass fogging, a common complaint among mask wearers. The filter insert helps channel exhaled air away from the top of the mask, and consequently away from glasses and protective goggles.

Most filter inserts are designed to be disposable and biodegradable. There are no hazardous chemicals, only natural adhesives, processed paper and carbon. Users should place a fresh insert into the mask’s pocket before first use, then discard it within 24 hours. Periodic replacement throughout the day, especially in heavily contaminated areas, is not uncommon.

Effectiveness

While a cloth mask without a filter insert can reduce the chances of spreading a virus to others, it may not be enough to protect the wearer from incoming contaminants. Filter inserts have been proven to provide effective protection against airborne illnesses, but they must be rated properly. While a filter insert with a PM 10 rating will capture contaminants as small as 10 microns, it will not necessarily prevent a coronavirus from entering the respiratory system. Only a filter insert with a PM 2.5 rating will do that.

Price

Because most filter inserts are relatively inexpensive to produce in bulk, the retail price point is surprisingly low. Basic filter inserts sold in packages of 10 can cost as little as $3 to $5 a pack and feature a PM 2.5 rating. Sizing may be an issue, however. A pack of quality midrange filter inserts with 5 layers of protection and variable sizing options generally runs in the $6 to $12 range, while bulk orders of 50 or more will cost at least $13 to $26.

FAQ

Q. What is a “PM rating,” and why is it important?

A. The PM stands for “particulate matter,” which can mean any substance floating in the air, from dust to pollen to viruses. There are currently two PM ratings for filter inserts. An insert with a PM 10 rating will filter out particles as small as 10 microns. A PM 2.5-rated insert filters out particles smaller than 2.5 microns, a list that includes viruses. If you are wearing a mask and filter to reduce viral exposure, choose a filter with a PM 2.5 rating.

Q. Can I wash and reuse a filter insert for my cloth mask?

A. While the cloth mask itself is considered reusable, the filter insert should be discarded at the end of the day. Most filter inserts are not designed to be washed.

Filter inserts for masks we recommend

Best of the best: Forno Activated Carbon Filter Replacement Anti-Fog Pads

Our take: These disposable filter inserts are ideal for eyeglass wearers and those who must work in dusty environments on a daily basis.

What we like: Contains five layers of activated carbon. PM 2.5 rating will filter out coronavirus. Exceptionally thin and breathable. Effective against eyewear fogging. Extended lifespan.

What we dislike: Not ideal for larger or oversized cloth masks.

Best bang for your buck: Ruring Activated Carbon Replaceable Sheets

Our take: The entry-level price point is very appealing, and bulk packaging makes these inserts affordable for large groups.

What we like: Good for outdoor uses where breathability is a factor. Five layers of protection, including both sticky adhesive and activated charcoal. Fits most mask sizes.

What we dislike: Some complaints about package shortages. Separating pieces can be challenging.

Choice 3: JCBABA PM 2.5 Activated Carbon Filter Insert

Our take: We like these disposable filter inserts because of their affordable price point and overall versatility. Breathability may be an issue for some, however.

What we like: PM 2.5 rating, with activated carbon. Works well against smoke, ash, pollen, dust and viruses. Available in packs of 20 or 50. Five-layer construction. Fits most masks comfortably.

What we dislike: Not as breathable as other products we examined. Smaller in size than expected.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.