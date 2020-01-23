The best film and slide scanner

For those who haven't yet converted old film photos and slides to digital files, a film and slide scanner is a must-have piece of equipment. This type of scanner helps you preserve your photos now before the film negatives and slides degrade.

With digital copies of these old photographs, you'll be able to share the photos with anyone, just as you would with a digital photo shot with a modern camera. Our favorite slide scanner for most consumers is the Zonoz FS-3 Film and Slide Scanner. It has plenty of versatility that will handle film negatives and slides equally well.

Considerations when choosing film and slide scanners

Before you start shopping, you should think about what types of film you need to scan and how you want to save the resulting files.

Scanning compatibility

The majority of film and slide scanners can handle several different sizes of film negatives and slides. However, it's always a good idea to check compatibility before you purchase a unit. Figure out what sizes of slides and film you want to scan, and then find a scanner that matches.

Saving options

When saving your scanned images, you can usually choose to store the images on a memory card, in the scanner's internal storage, or to a connected computer's hard drive. You will probably have to purchase a memory card separately, though.

Using a memory card or internal storage means you won't need a connection to a computer when scanning. However, you will probably want to transfer the files to a computer at some point.

Features

Viewing options

For viewing your images, many scanners have a built-in LCD screen, although these are usually small. If you're already connected to a computer, you can view the images on the computer screen instead.

Some scanners will make a connection with a television through an HDMI cable, so you can see the images as you scan them. Or you can play a slideshow of your saved images using the scanner hardware connected to the TV.

Megapixels

Pay attention to the resolution at which the film and slide scanner can save images, measured in megapixels (MP). Some units can save images at multiple resolutions, while others have only one choice.

Printing: If you want to print images later, look for a scanner that can achieve a resolution of 20MP or more.

Conserving storage: If you want to conserve the storage space needed, scan the images at around 10MP.

Sharing on social media: For sharing on social media, scanning at about 2MP will likely do the job.

Price

The most basic film and side scanners cost from $50 to $100. They aren't usually very fast, but they'll do a decent job in terms of quality. For advanced scanners with larger displays, expect to pay from $100 to $300. More expensive models may even have a flatbed design for convenience.

FAQ

Q. How do the scanned images look if I print them later?

A. As long as you're making prints sized 5 by 7 or 8 by 10 inches (and no larger), the printed images should look pretty good. Just make sure you scan at the largest resolution the scanner can achieve if you plan to print them.

Q. How difficult is it to use a scanner?

A. It's an easy process. As long as the slide or film negative is free from dust or water spots, you'll create an image with good quality. You'll have better success the more you practice.

Film and slide scanners we recommend

Best of the best: Zonoz's FS-3 Film and Slide Scanner

Our take: It's a versatile piece of scanner hardware, as it can scan almost any kind of film negative or slide you have.

What we like: Delivers high resolution scans up to 22MP. Will store the scanned images on a memory card for convenience.

What we dislike: If you have any dust on the negatives or slides, you're going to see it on the scanned image.

Best bang for your buck: DIGITNOW's Film and Slide Scanner

Our take: Reasonable price for a scanner that can deliver images up to 22MP in resolution.

What we like: Works with many different formats of film negatives and slides. Made to be portable with a small size. Can store images to a memory card.

What we dislike: Tough to see the scanned images on the tiny 2.4-inch LCD screen.

Choice 3: Kodak's Scanza Digital Film and Slide Scanner

Our take: Has a larger-than-average-size LCD screen attached to the scanner, so you can see your images clearly.

What we like: Works with a variety of sizes of slides and film negatives. Will connect to a TV, so you can view the images on the big screen if desired.

What we dislike: Limited to a scanned image resolution of 14MP.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.