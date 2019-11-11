Any home chef knows how important it is to have the right equipment, and knives are some of the most essential tools for the kitchen. A fillet knife may not have as much buzz around it as a chef's knife, but if you want to cut your fish and meat with precision, you definitely need one in your arsenal. It offers excellent control, so you're able to separate the skin from the flesh when you're preparing a whole fish. If you're into hunting and fishing, fillet-knife use won't be limited to the kitchen because it's such a handy blade to have with you on your outdoor adventures.

With our shopping guide, you'll have all the tips you need to find the best fillet knife for your kitchen -- or next fishing trip. We've also included several specific product recommendations, such as our top pick, the Morakniv Fishing Comfort Fillet Knife, which features a durable stainless steel blade, includes a plastic cover for protection, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Considerations when choosing fillet knives

Length

Fillet knives are available in a variety of lengths that usually range from four to 10 inches. A shorter knife works well for cutting small fillets or slicing foods decoratively, while a longer knife is better for larger fish or cuts of meat. Many home cooks like to have two or three fillet knives in different sizes in their knife blocks to ensure that they have the right option for every task.

Home vs. outdoor use

Before you buy a fillet knife, think about where you'll use it most often. If you'll mainly use it in your kitchen, durability and construction aren't major concerns. But if you're taking the knife with you when you're hunting and/or fishing, you want a rust-resistant option that won't corrode when exposed to damp conditions and can keep its edge with repeated use. Look for a handle that isn't prone to mildew or warping, too.

Features

Handle

Fillet knives can feature handles in a variety of materials, such as plastic, metal, wood, or bone. The most important thing to consider is how the handle feels when you're holding it, so look for an option that fits your hand well and is comfortable to hold whether you're gripping the knife tightly or just have a loose grip on it.

Guard

To keep your fingers from being nicked or cut, be sure your fillet knife has a guard, which is a metal overlap between the handle and blade. It prevents your fingers from slipping forward onto the blade when you're cutting.

Taper

A fillet knife's point should have a sharp taper as it goes toward the tip. Modern fillet knives usually curve upward as they taper, too, which allows them to work well for precise detailed cuts.

Tip

Because fillet knives are often used to prepare fish, the tip of the blade should always have a sharp point. That allows you to remove the extremely small bones from fillets when you're slicing fish.

Thickness

A fillet knife is usually thinner than other knives of similar lengths. The thin design allows the knife to be more flexible.

Flexibility

Flexibility is a key feature to look for in a fillet knife. A flexible knife can give just a bit when you're cutting the harder pieces of a fish, so you're able to remove as much flesh from the bone as possible. There's a range of flexibility among fillet knives, so you may need to experiment to find which level you prefer.

Stiffness

Some fillet knives have more stiffness than others, so they're not as flexible. Ideally, you'll find a knife that offers both. Opt for a knife with greater stiffness around the handle and more flexibility at the tip. With a stiff base, you'll usually be able to achieve extremely thin cuts.

Price

Fillet knives usually cost between $5 and $120. Knives that cost between $5 and $20 aren't the most durable and don't stay sharp for long. Fillet knives that cost between $20 and $40 are generally high-quality, more durable, and work well for hunting and fishing. For the best-quality fillet knives you'll pay between $70 and $120.

FAQ

Q. What size fillet knife should I buy?

A. It depends on the size of the fish that you usually cut or fillet. If you tend to fillet smaller fish, a shorter knife is best. But if you want a knife that will work in most situations, opt for a mid-length knife of about seven inches.

Q. How do I sharpen a fillet knife?

A. When you sharpen a fillet knife, you shouldn't forget to sharpen its tip as well. Instead of running the blade along your sharpening stone from base to end, slide the tip against the sharpener first and then work backward toward the base.

Fillet knives we recommend

Best of the best: Morakniv's Fishing Comfort Fillet Knife

Our take: A durable well-constructed knife that's available in two lengths and is ideal for use in the great outdoors.

What we like: Features a sturdy stainless steel blade and a comfortable ergonomically designed handle. Comes in both 3.5-inch and 6.1-inch lengths. Includes a plastic blade cover to protect the knife when you're not using it. Isn't prone to absorbing odors. Offers a lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Blade cover is somewhat flimsy and breaks easily.

Best bang for your buck: Kershaw's Clearwater Fillet Knife

Our take: A high-quality knife that includes a blade cover and can work in the kitchen and beyond.

What we like: Has a stainless steel blade and a soft comfortable rubber handle. Blade bends without breaking for better flexibility. Comes in seven-inch and nine-inch options.

What we dislike: Can maintain its sharpness well, but it doesn't come pre-sharpened.

Choice 3: Mercer Culinary's Millennia 8" Narrow Fillet Knife

Our take: An excellent knife that boasts a design from a professional chef but is still effective for home cooks.

What we like: Its stainless steel blade features one-piece construction and comes pre-sharpened. Nonslip handle feels comfortable and secure in the hand, and it comes in eight colors. Comes in at an affordable price point and includes a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Loses its edge quickly, so you have to sharpen it often.

