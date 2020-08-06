The best fidget cube

Fidget cubes aren't just tiny gadgets or novelties. They're actually anxiety-relieving tools that have been embraced by individuals who benefit from keeping their minds and hands occupied. While these devices are often used by kids and teens, there are now fidget cubes geared toward adult users.

Fidget cubes are equipped with various mechanisms to engage and stimulate users, including switches, buttons, and spinning pieces. Some fidget cubes are designed for single-handed use, whereas others engage both hands. There are also fidget cubes designed with bright colors or prints, which add a dimension of visual stimulation.

If you're intrigued by fidget cubes or know someone who could benefit from using one, read our buying guide. We're covering the designs of these devices, plus we're sharing a few recommendations. Our favorite, PILPOC's theFube Infinity Fidget Cube Desk Toy, engages teen and adult users with a Rubik's cube-inspired design.

Considerations when choosing fidget cubes

Who benefits from fidget cubes?

Fidget cubes are used by those with ADHD, OCD, and anxiety disorders, as well as those on the autism spectrum with sensory-processing disorders. These devices not only alleviate stress to improve focus, they aid in calming users by shifting their focus. In some cases, fidget cubes help users pay closer attention to teachers, therapists, and speakers.

Plastic vs. metal fidget cubes

There are two main materials for fidget cubes: plastic or metal. Most fidget cubes made of plastic are designed for babies and kids. They include an assortment of buttons, switches, or gears that mimic other toys they have. These tend to have softer, rounded edges compared to most metal fidget cubes.

Fidget cubes made of metal are most commonly used by older kids and adults and feature interlocking pieces that swivel or flip into various positions. Since these fidget cubes are used in professional settings like meetings or classrooms, they have a sleek, inconspicuous appearance.

Features

Sensory options

The mechanisms of fidget cubes are referred to as sensory options. Simple designs have six sides with a couple sensory options, while more involved designs feature up to 12 sides with more gears, switches, buttons, or movable pieces. As is the case with many toys or similar devices, the more mechanisms, the more likely the fidget cube is to jam or break.

Colors

Fidget cubes for kids are designed with appealing colors or designs to help them warm up to the devices. Those for adults tend to feature more subdued colors so they remain less noticeable to those around them.

Size

Fidget cubes generally fall into two size categories: smaller or larger. Those intended for single-hand use are on the smaller side. They easily fit in the palm of your hand, and their mechanisms can be reached by most of your fingers. Larger fidget cubes, which are typically used by babies or toddlers, may require both hands to either hold or manipulate mechanisms on opposite sides.

Price

Fidget cubes geared toward babies, toddlers, and younger kids with a couple of sensory features cost $6 and below. Those with a more diverse range of features and mechanisms cost closer to $12 to $15. Fidget cubes designed for adults, many of which have advanced mechanisms, run between $15 and $20.

FAQ

Q. Do fidget cubes have sounds?

A. Because fidget cubes are designed to boost concentration and engagement, many are designed to have quiet or noiseless operation. In fact, this is a selling point for many users, especially individuals who are sensitive to sounds or intend to use the fidget cube in professional or academic settings.

Q. How much do fidget cubes weigh?

A. Most fidget cubes weigh a few ounces, which makes them easy to hold and carry around. Fidget cubes designed for babies or toddlers sometimes weigh a bit more, simply because they're on the larger side.

Fidget cubes we recommend

Best of the best: PILPOC's theFube Infinity Fidget Cube Desk Toy

Our take: Durable aluminum cube suitable for all-day use.

What we like: Cube rotates seamlessly and comes in a carry case. Surface and edges are smooth.

What we dislike: Expensive, and corners are sharper than other fidget cubes.

Best bang for your buck: Helect's Fidget Cube

Our take: Equipped with six different mechanisms to keep users stimulated and engaged.

What we like: Comes with a lifetime warranty. Despite being plastic, it's well-made and mechanisms don't jam.

What we dislike: Fairly loud operation compared to other ABS plastic fidget cubes.

Choice 3: Fisher-Price's My First Fidget Cube

Our take: Well-designed cube with multiple functions designed for babies and toddlers.

What we like: Colorful components with a variety of buttons. Easy for little hands to manipulate.

What we dislike: It might be a bit heavy for younger kids to carry.

