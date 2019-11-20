The best fertility supplement for women

When you're trying to become pregnant, it's easy to be overwhelmed by all the opinions and options available to you. While medical intervention like in vitro fertilization (IVF) is certainly one way to go, noninvasive measures are a good place to start. Supplements formulated with herbs and vitamins to boost women's fertility don't require a doctor's prescription -- or a ton of money -- and many women successfully conceive using them alone.

Not all fertility supplements are created equal nor are they strictly regulated by the FDA like prescription drugs. To make an informed and safe purchasing decision, read this shopping guide. Our top pick is Everett Laboratories' Pregnitude Reproductive and Dietary Supplement, which is highly rated for producing results within just a few months.

Considerations when choosing fertility supplements for women

Understand fertility supplements

Depending on the formula, women's fertility supplements can help with different fertility challenges. Some help regulate your menstrual cycle, so you'll have more consistent ovulation. Others claim to enhance egg quality or improve polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone imbalance that can make it difficult to conceive. Some blends even help boost women's libido.

Forms

Pills

Pills are the most common form that fertility supplements come in. Be sure to read the directions on the bottle because some require you to take more than one pill per day.

Packets

Packets are a great option if you have trouble swallowing pills. Each packet contains a single serving that dissolves into water. They tend to be gentle on the stomach.

Teas

Teas are also a good option if you don't like pills, and they can add enjoyment to the fertility process. Available in loose leaf or in tea bags, these blends are brewed and consumed like regular tea. They are typically caffeine-free and taste good.

Ingredients

Select a supplement that targets your particular fertility issue. Here's a list of common ingredients featured in fertility supplements that address various challenges to conceiving:

Myo-inositol

Myo-inositol is a widely used form of vitamin B in fertility supplements. Also referred to as B8, inositol is believed to help with PCOS, regulate menstruation, and improve ovulation.

Folate and folic acid

Folate and folic acid are both forms of vitamin B9 (folic acid is the synthetic version). This B vitamin is essential both for women trying to conceive and for pregnant women. For conception issues, folate increases progesterone levels and helps regulate ovulation.

Zinc

Zinc is a mineral that helps balance the hormones, improves ovulation, and promotes healthy eggs and cell division. It is useful for male fertility as well.

Chaste tree berry

Chaste tree berry is also known as vitex. This herb is popular for use in female hormone balance, such as regulating menstrual cycles and improving ovulation.

Red raspberry leaf

Red raspberry leaf is another herb common in teas that may promote progesterone levels to enhance fertility. It may also reduce uterine inflammation.

L-arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid you may see listed in fertility supplements. It is thought to improve circulation to the uterus and ovaries.

Other

Other ingredients found in fertility blends include vitamins C and E, Chinese herbs, CoQ10 (an antioxidant), and adaptogens like ashwagandha and astragalus.

Price

Fertility teas for women range between $11 and $18. Most packets and pills cost between $20 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Are there any lifestyle changes I can make to boost my fertility in addition to taking supplements?

A. There is evidence that consuming more than 200 to 300 mg of caffeine per day can reduce fertility by 27%. Smoking and recreational drug use increases your risk of infertility. In addition to eliminating the use of these harmful substances, work on reducing stress, which can raise cortisol levels in the body and throw your hormones out of balance.

Q. Do fertility supplements work?

A. Because manufacturers aren't required to back up their claims with data, there is no hard scientific evidence that fertility supplements work. However, many consumers report success using them. Always check with your healthcare practitioner before starting a supplement. The herbs in some of these blends can interact with prescription fertility drugs.

Fertility supplements for women we recommend

Best of the best: Everett Laboratories' Pregnitude Reproductive and Dietary Supplement

Our take: Popular packets that "deliver" results for many consumers.

What we like: Highly rated by women who conceived after just a few months of use. Contains myo-inositol. Helps women with PCOS.

What we dislike: May lengthen menstrual cycle for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Pink Stork's Fertility Tea

Our take: A sweet organic tea containing seven fertility-boosting herbs.

What we like: Caffeine and sugar free -- sweetened with Stevia. Multiple reports of conceiving after only one month of regular consumption. Pleasant taste.

What we dislike: Not all users obtain results, but some may experience improvements in menstruation nonetheless.

Choice 3: Best Nest Wellness' Herbal Fertility Blend and Prenatal Nutrition

Our take: A whole-foods fertility supplement that doubles as a prenatal vitamin.

What we like: Loaded with B vitamins like methyl-folate, an ideal form for women with a common genetic mutation. Comprehensive blend includes herbs and minerals.

What we dislike: Tablets may cause nausea for some.

