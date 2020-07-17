The best felt letter board

If you'd like to share an important announcement, the message might fall flat with the average flyer or sign. For a more effective, eye-catching way to display the announcement, consider sharing it with a felt letter board.

While they may seem outdated, felt letter boards have actually risen in popularity in the age of social media. Not only do they display information clearly, but they also photograph well. For that reason, it comes as no surprise that they're used to announce pregnancies, celebrate birthdays, and share inspirational messages.

To learn about the different styles of felt letter boards, we invite you to read our buying guide. We're sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Executive Office Solutions' Changeable Letter Board. This 16" x 20" board is a versatile size, making it a popular choice for personal and professional use alike.

Considerations when choosing felt letter boards

Popular applications

Felt letter boards have been embraced by dining establishments and offices for years, as they're a popular alternative to signage or dry erase boards. Teachers also use felt letter boards in classrooms to display announcements or journal prompts. More recently, felt letter boards have found their way into personal and professional photography, and they're frequently used as event decor.

Sets

While some felt letter boards are sold on their own, many are sold as sets with characters, mounting hardware, or even frames. To get the most bang for your buck, it's recommended to invest in a felt letter board set packaged with an extensive character collection, namely one with 200 characters or more. That way, you won't need to cut messages short due to limited letters.

Sizes

The traditional felt letter board measures approximately 16" x 12", and oversized boards can be as large as 24" x 40". These sizes are ideal for professional and classroom use, as their larger size makes them more visible. The most popular size for mini boards is 10" x 10", and these are often used for photography, events, and home decor.

Display method

While it's most common to see felt letter boards mounted on walls, it's not unusual for them to be placed on easels or leaned against a wall. One thing to keep in mind about felt letter boards is that they are fairly lightweight, so if you don't secure them properly, they're prone to being knocked over.

Features

Felt colors

Black is the most common color for felt, though other colors have risen in popularity more recently. Many felt letter boards are now available in a broad range of colors, including pastels and solid colors. Keep in mind that the felt color also affects the letter color, as some will look better with black or colored letters instead of traditional white ones.

Frames

For the most part, felt letter boards keep it simple and stick to plain wood frames, namely oak, pine, or walnut. More decorative varieties feature attractive finishes or stains as well. Some consumers prefer unfinished frames, as they're able to decorate or paint them.

Price

Smaller felt letter boards cost $20 and below, though frame quality is hit or miss. There's a diverse assortment of quality midsize felt letter boards in the $20 to $35 range. If you're in the market for an oversized felt letter board, be prepared to spend closer to $50.

FAQ

Q. Are there any other varieties of felt letter boards?

A. Yes. Some felt letter boards are reversible and feature two felt colors. There are also multipurpose boards, in which one part of the board is felt, and the other parts can have chalk, dry erase, or cork boards.

Q. What is the recommended height to display a felt letter board?

A. It depends on the setting. Businesses often mount the boards slightly above eye-level so they're visible across a room. Classrooms with younger students often display them closer to the height of students or place them on desks or bookshelves.

Felt letter boards we recommend

Best of the best: Executive Office Solutions' Changeable Letter Board

Our take: Larger board well-suited for entertaining and event decor.

What we like: Quality oak frame surrounds felt board available in four colors. Displays a whopping 290 characters.

What we dislike: Consumers reported the set didn't come with as many characters as expected

Best bang for your buck: Felt Like Sharing's Light Blue Felt Letter Board

Our take: Affordable option available in a variety of sizes and colors that is popular for photo shoots.

What we like: Packaged with 300 characters. Provides online access to a convenient template planner.

What we dislike: Some difficulty in removing characters from the board.

Choice 3: Felt Creative Home Goods' Rustic Farmhouse Felt Letter Board

Our take: Most decorative option, given its distressed frame style and unique felt color assortment.

What we like: Contemporary set that comes with emojis. Sold with a mount as well as a frame stand.

What we dislike: Frames are hand-distressed, so quality and color are somewhat inconsistent.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.