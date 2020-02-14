The best Feliway product

You want your cat to be relaxed and happy, but sometimes things stress them out, which can lead to problem behavior. Feliway is a pheromone-based product designed to reduce stress and behavioral issues by mimicking natural calming feline pheromones.

To learn more about Feliway and which product is right for your cat, keep reading our buying guide, which includes a few of our top recommendations at the end. Our number one product is Feliway Travel Spray, which uses calming pheromones to soothe your cat at home or out and about.

Considerations when choosing Feliway products

Pheromone types

There are three main varieties of Feliway products: Feliway Classic, Feliway Multicat, and Feliscratch.

Feliway Classic is designed for general calming and de-stressing. It contains the F3 feline facial pheromone, which gives off calm and happy signals. This can help with general stress and related behavioral issues, such as marking and scratching.

Feliway Multicat is meant to resolve issues between cats in a multicat household. It uses the cat appeasing pheromone (CAP), which is the same pheromone released by mother cats to promote bonding with their kittens.

Feliscratch is a product you apply to items you want your cat to scratch (such as scratching posts) to hopefully discourage them from scratching things they're not meant to scratch (like your sofa or door jambs). Feliscratch contains the FIS feline scratching pheromone.

Delivery method

Feliway products come with one of three delivery methods: sprays, wipes, and diffusers. Sprays and wipes are best for travel use, such as in carriers when taking your cat to the vet. You can use them around the house, too, but they only work for a limited time, so you need to regularly reapply. Diffusers are designed for use at home, as they must be plugged into power outlets. They diffuse pheromones all over your home, so they're great for issues that aren't just related to one area.

Features

Area covered

Feliway diffusers cover up to 700 square feet, so you should only need one or two for each floor of your home. Sprays or wipes only work in the area in which you applied them.

Time effective

If you use a Feliway spray or wipe on-the-go, the pheromones are generally effective for four to five hours, so you may need to reapply, depending on the length of your journey.

Refills

If you use a diffuser, you can buy refills for it rather than replacing the whole diffuser each time. Refills last for thirty days.

Price

Feliway products range in price from around $10 for wipes and small travel sprays up to around $40 to $50 for diffusers and refills or large spray bottles.

FAQ

Q. Does Feliway really work?

A. Feliway tends to have mixed results. For some cats, it appears to work wonders, where others don't show much -- if any -- improvement in behavior or stress reduction. It's likely that some cats respond more to the pheromones contained in Feliway than others. We recommend giving it a go to see if it works for your cat, but it's more effective when combined with other methods to improve behavior and reduce stress, such as providing more enrichment and vertical space for your feline friend.

Q. How will I know if my cat is stressed?

A. Stressed cats can display a range of symptoms or behaviors, including urine marking, hiding, reduced appetite, digestive issues, over-grooming, and increased vocalization. However, these can be signs of other issues, so your first port of call should be a trip to the vet to rule out any health problems.

Feliway products we recommend

Best of the best: Feliway Travel Spray

Our take: The ideal Feliway product for use on the go, be it vet visits or moving.

What we like: Uses the classic calming pheromone formula to help your cat relax. Works right away and lasts for four to five hours. Can also reduce scratching and spraying at home.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive, but does last.

Best bang for your buck: Feliway Calming Travel Cat Wipes

Our take: These wipes are an affordable option for transporting your cat. You may get through them quickly, but they're handy for occasional use.

What we like: Great when topping up coverage for cats who object to sprays. Perfect for short-term issues, such as objection to carriers.

What we dislike: Not best for regular use.

Choice 3: Feliway 30-Day Starter Kit Plug-In Diffuser and Refill

Our take: Since it plugs into a power outlet and works its magic over a large area, this is one of the best Feliway products for home use.

What we like: Pack includes the diffuser and enough liquid to last 30 days, after which you can buy a refill. Provides continuous pheromone therapy for your cat.

What we dislike: Must have access to a power outlet in the area you want to use it.

