The best farmhouse sink

Designing a dream kitchen is a detail-oriented process, and choosing a sink is no exception. For many people, a farmhouse sink is an attractive option.

Farmhouse sinks are more spacious than most traditional sinks. The extra room makes it easy to rinse large batches of produce or wash dishes with ease if you don't have a dishwasher. In terms of aesthetics, farmhouse sinks add the perfect personal touch to a kitchen.

To help you find the right farmhouse sink for your kitchen, we've put together this buying guide, which looks at the different designs and materials available. At the end, you'll find reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top choice, Ruvati's Verona 33-Inch Apron-Front Workstation Farmhouse Sink, is designed with noise-reduction details and comes with handy accessories, such as a roll-up drying rack and colander.

Considerations when choosing farmhouse sinks

Single- vs. double-basin sinks

Single-basin sinks are right for those who prefer a larger washing area, and they're common designs for regular kitchen sinks. Farmhouse sinks are generally bigger, which provides an even larger washing area and leaves plenty of room to clean or work inside the sink.

For some people, a single-basin farmhouse sink is simply too large, making double-basin farmhouse sinks a popular option. With these designs, one side is used for washing and the other is used for rinsing, making the overall design far more practical.

Apron design

Unlike regular kitchen sinks, farmhouse sinks have an apron design. This means the front of their basin is exposed rather than hidden inside cabinetry. It's important to take stock of this design element, since it often means installation involves a bit of construction to make it fit.

Materials

Fireclay: Fireclay sinks are popular for their durability because they're less likely to crack, chip, or sustain damage than other materials. It's also low-maintenance and easy to clean. One thing to keep in mind is that plates and glassware are more likely to break in a fireclay sink than in a metal sink.

Cast iron: Cast iron sinks are coated in a layer of chip-resistant enamel, which makes them unbelievably durable. Rust may become an issue in the unlikely event the enamel chips. Given the weight of cast iron, installation of these farmhouse sinks requires a structure to support them from the underside.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel farmhouse sinks are lightweight and modern, and they're the most affordable option. They complement kitchens with existing stainless steel details and appliances. Unfortunately, stainless steel is notorious for sustaining scratches and revealing scuffs or damage.

Copper: Copper sinks remain popular for a multitude of reasons, and it's not just their good looks. Not only are they lightweight and durable, copper also has natural antimicrobial properties. The only major pitfall of copper farmhouse sinks is that they tend to be fairly expensive.

Natural stone: Natural stone farmhouse sinks are made of granite, marble, or travertine. These materials are dense, durable, and designed to last for years. With variations in color and veining, they add depth and dimension to a kitchen as well. Like cast iron sinks, those made of natural stone are heavy and require considerable support beneath them.

Price

Entry-level farmhouse sinks, most of which are stainless steel, cost $200 to $400. More stylish designs made of premium materials run closer to $800. High-end designer farmhouse sinks made of copper, cast iron, or natural stone run as high as $2,500.

FAQ

Q. Will I be able to install a farmhouse sink myself?

A. It depends on how comfortable you are with construction and plumbing. Some special tools are required for the installation, which are rather costly. Even savvy DIYers may enlist the help of professionals for hassle-free installation.

Q. Will a farmhouse sink add value to my home?

A. It's an upgrade that is often seen as an attractive improvement. However, it may not directly impact the value of your home unless it's part of a total kitchen remodel. Regardless, farmhouse sinks are considered very appealing to potential buyers.

Farmhouse sinks we recommend

Best of the best: Ruvati's Verona 33-Inch Apron-Front Workstation Farmhouse Sink

Our take: A sleek, well-made sink that comes with a few accessories and is backed by a great warranty.

What we like: Sloped bottom for easy drainage. Rubber coating detail reduces sound, which is a favorite attribute among buyers.

What we dislike: Somewhat prone to scratches. Customer service could be a bit better.

Best bang for your buck: Zuhne's 30-Inch Farmhouse Curved Apron-Front Single-Bowl Sink

Our take: A stainless steel sink with contemporary styling that blends in well with stainless steel appliances.

What we like: Backed by a lifetime warranty. Made with surgical-grade, scratch-resistant stainless steel.

What we dislike: Some quality concerns with the drain unit that requires fixing.

Choice 3: Vigo's 33-Inch Apron-Front Double-Bowl Sink

Our take: This double sink is an acquired taste and is much loved for its functional design.

What we like: Comes with two strainers and grids as well as a protective tray. Each sink is wide enough to wash larger pots and pans.

What we dislike: Scratches easily, especially soon after installation.

