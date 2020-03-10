The best Fancy Feast cat food

If you feed your cat Fancy Feast, we don't blame you. Purina's time-tested recipe has been tickling feline taste buds since 1982, and since its inception, the line of offerings has multiplied to include not only wet food but also dry food, broths, filets, and more.

You can find something delicious for every kitty in the Fancy Feast lineup. There are wet and dry foods for seniors (age seven and up) and kittens, grain-free dry foods for those on special diets, vitamin- and nutrient-fortified "natural" recipes without additives or preservatives, and a host of other treats in mouthwatering flavors. Our top choice, Fancy Feast Medleys, is a hit across the board. You can find this white-meat recipe in chicken, turkey, and fish iterations.

Considerations when choosing Fancy Feast cat food

With so many choices from Fancy Feast, you may be wondering which is best for your furry friend. We know felines are fickle, and what you buy often comes down to trial and error, but here's some information to help you decide.

Dry vs. wet

It's been a source of debate for decades: should you feed your cat wet food, dry food, or a combination? Fortunately, with Fancy Feast, you can get both. Here's a look at what we know about the benefits of each type.

Wet food

Wet food is often the food of choice for seniors. The water in wet food can help take the pressure off aging kidneys, and the texture is easier for older kitties to chew. Wet food is arguably more flavorful and aromatic than dry food, too. Wet food goes bad after it sits out for a while, so be sure to discard it after a few hours and provide fresh food at your cat's next mealtime.

Dry food

Dry food stays fresher longer, and the scraping action while chewing may help remove some tartar from your cat's teeth. Dry Fancy Feast costs less than wet Fancy Feast -- this is likely true for all brands, actually -- and some people feed it exclusively.

Regardless of the type of food you set out, make sure your kitty gets enough fresh water to stay hydrated. If you're concerned that your cat isn't drinking enough water, consider supplementing with Fancy Feast broths. Most cats lap them up immediately.

Appetizers, broths, and filets

You'll notice that Fancy Feast also sells appetizers, broths, and filets. These treats are meant to supplement meals rather than replace them. In other words, they're not nutritionally complete on their own. Your cat won't get all the required nutrients on Fancy Feast appetizers, broths, or filets alone.

So why would you offer your cat a Fancy Feast appetizer, broth, or filet? For one thing, cats love these treats, and part of the joy of owning a cat is spoiling it. Be careful not to overdo it, of course; obesity in cats is a legitimate health concern. That said, these treats can add moisture and protein to your cat's diet, and they're a good pick-me-up for a cat who needs a little bit of excitement.

Price

Bought in bulk, one 3-ounce can of Fancy Feast wet food may cost as little as $0.40 or as much as $1.20, depending on the texture. Filets, broths, and appetizers are also cheaper in bulk. You might pay $0.90 for a packet of broth, $1.10 for an appetizer tray, and $2 for a filet. Dry food costs in the vicinity of $2 per pound, with larger bags providing a better value.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between Fancy Feast Pate, Gravy Lovers, and Savory Centers?

A. These words refer to the texture and consistency of Fancy Feast wet food. Pate is the smoothest of the three; it looks a lot like meat loaf. Gravy Lovers consists of meat bits with meat gravy holding it together. Savory Centers is a moist pate with a burst of gravy in the center of the can. Cats seem to love all three, but Savory Centers cans tend to cost more than the other two.

Q. Does Fancy Feast make any traditional cat treats?

A. Yes. In addition to gravies, filets, and broths, you can buy Fancy Feast treats in kibble form. Like other Fancy Feast offerings, there are a variety of texture options. Choose from "oven-baked," "steam-baked," and "duo-texture" varieties.

Fancy Feast cat foods we recommend

Best of the best: Fancy Feast Medleys

Our take: Available in several white-meat flavors, these tasty cans are sure to be a hit.

What we like: Cats lap up the delicate sauce, which can help keep them hydrated. The recipes appeal to the majority of cats.

What we dislike: This line of recipes is pricier than some other Fancy Feast options.

Best bang for your buck: Fancy Feast Classic Pate

Our take: More affordable than some of the brand's gourmet recipes, it's a surefire way to please most feline eaters.

What we like: Lots of flavor choices, from beef to chicken to fish. Fairly easy to chew, even for older kitties.

What we dislike: The loaf is a bit on the dry side.

Choice 3: Fancy Feast Gourmet Dry Food

Our take: A yummy option that gives a satisfying crunch.

What we like: Several flavor options. The dry food is also available in a "natural" recipe, giving you more choice.

What we dislike: It's pricier than some other dry-food brands, and it delivers no water content to your cat's diet.

