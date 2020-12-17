The best false nail

False nails are a lifesaver if you have a special occasion to attend and no time for a manicure, or if your nails have been slow to grow, since artificial nails add length and shape. Many are already painted in classic manicure colors or styles, like French tips; others allow for DIY decoration with nail art.

To learn more about false nails, including how long they last and the different types available, read this shopping guide before you purchase a kit. We’ve also included our favorites, like our top pick by KISS, which gives you a classic French manicure in minutes.

Considerations when choosing false nails

Types of false nails

Press-on nails are made of acrylic and are the most popular type of artificial nails. They’re easy to apply and just require that you apply nail glue to their backs. Once the glue is applied, you simply press them on and they cover your entire nail. However, press-ons don’t last as long as other artificial nail types.

Acrylic nails are more labor-intensive but last longer than press-ons. You have to mix a powdered acrylic with a liquid monomer, then brush that concoction over your existing nails or preformed tips provided by the kit. The mixture hardens so that your nails are more durable. Acrylic nails are tricky to apply and are more often done by a technician at a nail salon.

Gel nails feature a liquid gel that’s brushed over press-on tips or nail forms and then cured with a UV light. The result is longer, more durable nails. While at-home gel nail kits exist, first-timers are probably better off going to a salon for a gel set.

Silk nails help weak or cracked nails grow. Fabric wraps are placed over your existing nails and attached with nail glue. These wraps are made of silk, linen, paper, or fiberglass. They can add length to short nails, but not nearly as much as other types, nor do they last as long.

Features

Color and finish

Clear press-on nails allow for you to paint the false nails with your favorite polish. Many sets come already painted in classic red, nude, or pink, while others come in patterned designs or trendy colors. Press-ons offer different finishes like matte, glossy, or glitter.

Shape

Many artificial nails can be filed into your desired shape, but it may be easier to purchase them in the shape that you want. The most popular shapes are round/oval or square. You can also find false nails in almond, stiletto, or coffin shapes.

Size

When purchasing press-on nails or acrylic tips, be sure to select a kit that comes in a variety of sizes so you can perfectly size the false nails to fit your individual fingers.

Length

Press-ons, acrylic tips, and nail forms come in long lengths, but they can always be filed down. It’s better to opt for longer ones that you can file as opposed to false nails that are too short.

Extras

If you’re buying press-on nails, be sure the kit includes nail-safe glue so you don’t have to make a separate purchase. Acrylic and gel sets may also include nail files, buffers, and brushes as well as nail art accessories like rhinestones and glitter.

Price

Expect to pay between $5 and $15 for press-on nail kits, which generally include one to two manicures. Midrange acrylic or gel sets are priced between $17 and $42, though more expensive kits can cost between $45 and $115.

FAQ

Q. How long do false nails last?

A. Press-on nails last between five and seven days. Silk nails last a little longer, up to two weeks, as long as you’re mindful not to submerge them too often into water. Gel and acrylic nails last two to three weeks but may require some upkeep like filing or filling in the gap at your nail bed.

Q. How do I remove false nails?

A. Soak your press-on, acrylic, or gel false nails in a tiny bowl of acetone polish remover. Never try to peel them off because it can damage your natural nail. You can also go to a nail technician to remove them. Silk nails are removed by soaking your nails in hot water.

False nails we recommend

Best of the best: KISS Salon Acrylic French Nude Nails

Our take: Ready-to-go French manicure press-on nails in a classy nude.

What we like: 28 press-on nails provide two manicures. Four sizes of nails for best fit. Less expensive than a salon manicure. Includes extras like nail glue and file.

What we dislike: Nails are on the transparent side, which isn’t to everyone’s liking.

Best bang for your buck: Morovan Polymer Nail Gel Kit

Our take: An extensive gel kit for DIY nail art enthusiasts.

What we like: Kit includes 60 nail forms. Includes rhinestones and other nail art accents. If instructions are followed correctly, nails can last up to a month.

What we dislike: Application can be tricky, so we don’t recommend this kit for first-timers.

Choice 3: Mia Secret Acrylic Nail Kit

Our take: A starter acrylic nail kit that’s portable for travel.

What we like: Kit provides all the essentials, including 20 acrylic tips, powder and monomer, a nail brush, and more. Tips can be filed. Good for inexperienced users.

What we dislike: False nail sizes run small.

