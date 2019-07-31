The best false eyelash

They say the eyes are the window to the soul, but if you really want to draw attention to your eyes, you might want to start with your lashes. Mascara alone can't always give you the full, fluttery lashes you want, though. To give your eyes a striking, glamorous look, you need false eyelashes.

Our buying guide will help you choose the best false eyelashes for your makeup bag. We've even included some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from Ardell, which includes four sets of lashes made from natural hair that are incredibly comfortable to wear.

Considerations when choosing false eyelashes

Type

Depending on the look you're going for, you can choose from several types of false eyelashes:

Strip lashes feature a full strip of lashes that run across your entire upper lash line. In some cases, you may need to trim the strip to fit your particular eye shape and size. Strip lashes usually offer the most dramatic look.

Demi lashes feature a half strip of lashes that are positioned at the outer corner of the upper lash line. They work especially well when paired with winged eyeliner. Like strip lashes, they may need to be trimmed to fit small or narrow eyes. Demi lashes aren't as dramatic as strip lashes but are still rather bold.

Individual lashes feature individual clusters of lashes that you can place anywhere along your lash line where you want extra fullness. They usually come in a set with lash clusters in multiple lengths, so you can place longer clusters at the outer corner, medium clusters in the center, and shorter lashes in the inner corner.

Lower lashes are false eyelashes meant to be used on the lower lash line rather than the upper. They tend to be shorter and not quite as full as false lashes for the upper lash line but are typically available in strips.

Eye shape

Your eye shape plays a key role in determining what false lashes will look best:

Round eyes look best with false eyelashes that are thicker at the outer edge to help elongate the eye.

Almond eyes can look good with nearly any style of false lashes, but if you want your eyes to have a rounder shape, choose falsies with added thickness in the middle to help widen your eyes.

Hooded eyes look best with false eyelashes that are slightly longer in the center to help your eyes look wider.

Deep-set eyes look good when paired with dramatic false lashes that have plenty of volume because the depth of the eyes isn't overwhelmed by increased thickness.

Close-set eyes can appear farther apart if you wear false lashes that have longer, fuller ends.

Wide-set eyes can appear closer together if you choose false lashes that are longer in the center and taper out toward the ends.

Monolid eyes look best with false eyelashes that have longer ends because they help elongate your eyes.

Features

Material

False lashes can be made from several different materials that affect how comfortable they are to wear and how natural they look.

Real hair gives false eyelashes a soft feel that usually makes them more comfortable to wear. They generally have a more natural look, too, though they're pricier than other options.

Mink false lashes tend to be the most expensive, but they do have an extremely glamorous look. If you have issues with using animal products, though, you'll want to avoid mink.

Silk is a cruelty-free material for false lashes with a lightweight look and feel. They can be a more affordable alternative to real hair and mink lashes.

Synthetic false lashes are typically made with acrylic and provide a bold, dramatic look. They're not a good option for sensitive eyes, though, because they have stiff bands that can scratch your eyelid. They tend to be less expensive and more durable than other materials, though.

Adhesive

To attach false lashes to your lash line, you need a lash adhesive. Some false lashes include a tube of lash glue, so you don't have to purchase the adhesive separately.

You can also find self-adhesive false eyelashes -- they feature a strip of adhesive along the band, so you don't need to apply any glue. They're still reusable, though they typically don't last as long as lashes that require adhesive.

Magnetic

Some people can have issues with lash adhesive because it often contains latex, which can trigger an allergic reaction. If you want to avoid using lash glue all together, opt for magnetic false eyelashes. They feature two thin strips of lashes with tiny magnets in the lash bands. You catch your natural lashes between the two strips, and the magnets hold them in place without any adhesive.

False eyelash prices

False eyelashes usually range from $1 to $35 per pair. Synthetic lashes usually cost between $1 and $10, while silk and real hair lashes typically range from $15 to $25 per pair. The most expensive false lashes are made of mink and usually cost between $25 and $35 per pair.

FAQ

Q. How many times can I use a pair of false eyelashes?

A. False eyelashes are reusable, but the number of times you can wear them usually depends on their quality and how well you care for them. If you keep them in a storage container and remove the adhesive after each use, you can usually wear a pair of false lashes anywhere from five to 20 times.

Q. Should I put on false eyelashes before or after I apply mascara?

A. It's really a matter of personal preference. Some people like to apply them after mascara because they don't want to get the lashes dirty with makeup, which can make them wear down more quickly. Others like applying mascara after they put on falsies because it helps blend the false lashes with your natural lashes.

False eyelashes we recommend

Best of the best: Ardell Glamour Lashes, Pack of Four

Our take: Natural but beautiful false lashes that are comfortable to wear for nearly any occasion.

What we like: Made of 100% natural hair. Aren't overly thick so ideal for daily wear. Trimmable to get the length just right to fit any eye shape and size.

What we dislike: Can be too long for some users. Adhesive isn't included with lashes.

Best bang for your buck: Kiss Posh True Volume Natural Plump Eyelashes, One Pair

Our take: Natural hair lashes that are comfortable and suitable for a variety of situations and events.

What we like: Have a soft, lightweight feel for maximum comfort. Provide plenty of volume without being too bold. Easy to blend with your natural lashes.

What we dislike: Manufacturer doesn't provide information about sourcing of the hair.

Choice 3: Vegas Nay by Eylure Grand Glamour Kit, One Pair

Our take: The ideal false lashes for special events when you want maximum glamour, though they may not be the best choice if you want falsies for everyday wear.

What we like: Will give your lashes an extremely thick, long, and voluminous look. Application is fairly easy. Can be used multiple times. Lash adhesive is included.

What we dislike: Has a fairly stiff band and lashes are heavier than other options.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.