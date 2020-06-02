The best facial wax strip

Waxing isn't necessarily the least painful way of getting rid of unwanted facial hair, but it definitely offers the best results. Waxing leaves you with perfectly smooth skin and can keep you hair-free for at least three weeks. Going to the salon or spa every few weeks to get waxed can be pricey, though, which is why you may want to do it yourself instead. With facial wax strips, you can easily remove facial hair in the privacy of your bathroom -- and save some money at the same time.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best facial wax strips for your grooming routine. We've also included some specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Nad's, which minimizes any mess and includes contoured strips that fit the curves of the face perfectly.

Considerations when choosing facial wax strips

Strip type

Facial wax strip kits are available in several different types that differ in terms of messiness and precision.

Wax and strip kits include a container of wax, an application tool, and individual strips that are typically made of cloth. They allow you to heat the wax to whatever temperature you like, which can help prevent burns. But these kits are pretty messy and may not include enough strips for all the wax.

All-in-one facial wax strips feature strips that already have the wax applied. You warm the wax by rubbing the strips between your hands before applying them to your face. These travel-friendly kits limit the mess and cut down on the risk of heat irritation. The strips are often pre-cut to fit specific spots on the face, such as above your lip or around the brows. The wax strips can dry out over time, though, and you may not get all of the desired hairs during the waxing process.

Hard wax kits don't use strips at all. You heat the wax and apply it to the face with an application tool. When the wax is hard, you peel it off. Like with wax and strip kits, you can heat the wax to your preferred temperature and usually only need a small amount to remove your hair. These kits are less messy than those kits, but they can irritate your skin.

Skin sensitivity

Before buying any facial wax strips, it's crucial to consider how sensitive your skin is. If you tend to experience reactions to skincare products, using wax strips may trigger irritation like burning or bumps.

Fortunately, some facial wax kits are suitable for sensitive skin. Look for wax that's made with organic or natural ingredients. No matter what kit you use, though, it's important to do a patch test first to make sure you don't have a reaction.

Pre-wax treatment

For the best results, it helps to prepare your skin before waxing. Some kits include a pre-wax treatment that's usually applied with a cotton ball or pad and helps the wax grip the hair more easily.

Even if your kit doesn't include a pre-wax treatment, you can prepare your skin before you wax by washing your face and exfoliating. Use mild products, though, or you risk irritation.

Features

Ingredients

Wax formulas can vary from product to product, but they usually feature beeswax, glycerin, and rosin. Some also include essential oils or fragrance to improve the scent, while others use ingredients like shea butter or honey to help soothe the skin. Most waxes contain at least some synthetic ingredients, but you can find some waxes that use organic maple syrup, honey, or other natural ingredients.

Wax guides

If you're new to waxing, look for a facial wax strip kit that includes guides. They aid you in placing the wax on your face, so you get it in just the right spot. They can help prevent you from applying too much wax or applying it over too wide an area. Guides can be particularly helpful for the brow area, which requires precision.

Strips

Some facial wax strips are pre-cut to contour to specific areas of the face, which can make the process quicker and easier. Other kits include strips that you have to trim to size.

Price

You'll usually spend between $8 and $40 on a facial wax kit. Small kits with just a few applications typically cost $10 and under, while those that offer 10 to twelve treatments generally go for $10 to $25. If you want a kit with a warming device, expect to pay $25 to $40.

FAQ

Q. Are facial wax strips suitable for the bikini area?

A. Some wax strip kits are designed for use on multiple parts of the body, so you can use them on your bikini line. Be sure to read the instructions on the packaging to make sure.

Q. What can I do if facial wax strips miss a few hairs?

A. If your wax strip misses some hairs, use tweezers to pluck out the strays.

Facial wax strips we recommend

Best of the best: Nad's Facial Wax Strips

Our take: A cold wax kit that keeps the mess to a minimum and gets rid of all your unwanted facial hair with ease.

What we like: Features small, contoured strips to fit the curves of the face. Doesn't require heat, which limits the mess. Allows you to wax quickly and easily even if you're a beginner.

What we dislike: Works well for coarse, dark hair, but isn't as useful for peach fuzz.

Best bang for your buck: Completely Bare's Hypoallergenic Wax Strips for Face, Bikini and Body

Our take: An excellent facial waxing kit for sensitive skin, thanks to the hypoallergenic, shea butter-infused formula.

What we like: A good option for those new to waxing and worried about the pain. Removes hair quickly and efficiently. Easy to clean up.

What we dislike: Strips don't always catch every hair.

Choice 3: Sally Hansen's Microwavable Eyebrow, Face and Lip Wax Kit

Our take: A solid product from a trusted name in the beauty industry.

What we like: Kit includes a "Safetouch temperature-sensitive" applicator, brow guide, and aftercare lotion. Works especially well for shaping eyebrows.

What we dislike: Wax cools quickly, so you may need to reheat it often.

