The best facial tissue

If there is ever a Hall of Fame for paper products, the humble facial tissue would definitely be one of its first inductees. What began as a makeup and cold cream remover has now become the faithful companion to cold and allergy sufferers everywhere. Combining strength, absorbency, and softness, facial tissue is now a must-have in homes, schools, and offices.

Not all brands of facial tissue are created equally, however. Some entry-level brands may not measure up to the performance standards set by recognizable names such as Kleenex or Puffs. There are medicated facial tissues for cold and allergy sufferers. There are scented versions for those who prefer some fragrance. There are even lotion-infused facial tissues that provide additional comfort for long-haul users.

If you are searching for the ideal facial tissue for your personal needs, consider our short list of promising contenders. At the top of that list is Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues, a premium three-ply from one of the most recognized brands in the facial-tissue industry. We like its exceptional absorbency and softness, especially for long-term use.

Considerations when choosing facial tissues

Paper quality

Facial tissue and bathroom tissue are similar in the sense of overall construction. Some inexpensive brands use a coarser paper product as the base, then only offer a single ply. Long-term use of these tissues often leads to redness and soreness. They may perform well enough for make-up removal, but not for colds and allergies.

Better facial tissues offer at least two layers of material for strength and absorbency. Premium brands often feature three plies, and the base is derived from virgin wood pulp for additional softness. The overall quality of the tissue paper should be a major decision factor, because an inferior product can cause a lot of discomfort later.

Strength and absorbency

One good argument for two-ply and three-ply facial tissues is overall strength. One layer of processed paper can easily disintegrate during use, but multiple layers will keep the tissue intact. Some brands can shed bits of paper lint because they are formulated more for softness than strength. This might not be a deal breaker for those with sensitive skin, but long-term users should opt for brands that can hold their own during an illness.

Absorbency is also a factor when evaluating facial tissues. The tissue must be able to absorb and trap liquid mucus. Inexpensive one- or two-ply brands sometimes make the process more unpleasant because they do not immediately absorb mucus. This is why softer two- and three-ply brands are so popular with cold and allergy sufferers. An absorbent facial tissue draws the mucus deeper into the paper, away from the skin.

Enhancements

The default style for many facial tissues is plain and unscented. This is a perfectly acceptable design, since facial tissue tends to be a communal product and different users have different preferences. However, some users may seek additional fragrance or a choice of color for different rooms. Both of these options are usually available on store shelves.

For cold and allergy sufferers, a lotion-infused facial tissue is a much-appreciated upgrade. The small amount of lotion adds to the overall softness of the tissue, and helps reduce the soreness and redness associated with long-term use. However, lotion-infused facial tissue is not ideal for other tasks, such as cleaning eyeglasses. Lotion-infused facial tissues can also be more expensive, and the quantity may be more limited per box.

While not as easy to find on regular store shelves, there are also facial tissue brands infused with virus or bacteria-killing agents. These products can help reduce the spread of cold or flu viruses by neutralizing the shed virus on the tissue. Antibacterial facial tissue will help decontaminate surfaces where used tissues have been discarded.

Price

Fortunately, most brands of facial tissues are affordably priced by manufacturers. An inexpensive box of one or possibly two-ply tissues can cost less than $1 and are often sold in bulk for a significant discount. The overall quality is variable, however. For regular home or office use, expect to pay around $3 for a box of unenhanced two- or three-ply facial tissues from recognizable brands. Premium brands with exceptional three-ply softness and absorbency will cost a dollar or two more per box, while facial tissues enhanced with lotion or antibacterial/antiviral agents can average around $6 a box.

FAQ

Q. Are facial tissues considered safe for my septic system?

A. Generally speaking, most facial tissues do not break down as easily as toilet tissues. You can flush a few facial tissues down the toilet in an emergency, but they will eventually start to clog a septic system before they disintegrate completely.

Q. I don’t want to spread my cold. Are there facial tissues with virus-killing properties I can use?

A. While many facial tissues are not treated with anything more powerful than skin lotion, there are some brands that do contain an effective virus-killing agent. This information should be included on the product’s packaging.

Facial tissues we recommend

Best of the best: Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues

Our take: This super-soft facial tissue is ideal for cold and allergy sufferers who need the absorbency and strength of a three-ply product.

What we like: Sturdy three-ply construction. Exceptionally soft texture, ideal for sensitive skin. Very absorbent material for allergy symptoms (runny nose, frequent sneezing).

What we dislike: Can shed material during use. Some complaints about unsealed/damaged packaging.

Best bang for your buck: Solimo Facial Tissues

Our take: These value-priced facial tissues from Amazon work best as “everyday” products in the office, guest room, bathroom or bedroom.

What we like: Budget-friendly price point, especially in bulk. Produced from recycled or sustainable sources. Two-ply construction. Attractive packaging.

What we dislike: Not as soft on the skin as more familiar brands, Generates significant lint.

Choice 3: Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues

Our take: While standard facial tissues can irritate the skin over time, these soft lotion-infused facial tissues from a trusted brand are designed to reduce soreness.

What we like: Lotion protects sensitive or raw skin. Two-ply construction with a layer of puffed air. Cube-shaped packaging has visual appeal.

What we dislike: Limited number of tissues per box. Lotion-infused tissues cannot be used to clean glasses.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.