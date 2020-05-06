The best facial sunscreen

Did you know that your face requires a different sunscreen formula than your body? Facial sunscreen is specially formulated to protect skin without causing irritation or clogging pores because your facial skin is far more delicate.

With countless formulas out there, you might be wondering which one is right for you. Facial sunscreens can be worn on their own, beneath makeup, or they can function as a lightweight foundation with SPF. There are also facial sunscreens specially made for sensitive skin, which are non-irritating and noncomedogenic.

If you're ready for facial sunscreen, give our buying guide a read. Our top choice, Coola Face Matte Tinted Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen, is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and offers sheer, lightweight coverage.

Considerations when choosing facial sunscreens

Mineral vs. chemical sunscreen

Mineral sunscreens, also called physical sunscreens, employ natural ingredients like zinc oxide to deflect UV rays. They're often preferred by those with sensitive skin, though they tend to have a thicker finish and can be difficult to spread over your face.

Chemical sunscreens use ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone. These unique chemicals absorb UV rays and change their wavelength to protect your skin. While they spread far more easily than mineral sunscreens, they're notorious for irritating sensitive skin.

Broad spectrum protection

Broad spectrum protection protects skin from both UVA and UVB rays. It's fairly common for sunscreens to offer broad spectrum protection, which is explicitly stated on their labels. If it's not clearly designated, the sunscreen may offer only limited protection.

Skin type

As with all other beauty and skincare products, it's important to shop for facial sunscreen based on your skin type. Those with oily skin do well with lightweight, oil-free formulas, particularly those that contain oil-absorbing ingredients like silica. Hydrating facial sunscreens with alcohol-free formulas are best for dry skin. Sensitive skin formulas are also available and are labeled as hypoallergenic or non-comedogenic.

Features

SPF

While facial sunscreens are available in a wide range of SPFs, the American Academy of Dermatologists recommends those with no less than SPF 30. These are capable of blocking up to 97% of the sun's rays. You can choose a higher SPF if you'd like, but dermatologists have mixed opinions whether they indeed offer much more protection.

Water resistance

If you're spending time at the pool or beach, it's best to choose a water-resistant facial sunscreen. While they're not completely waterproof, these formulas can withstand considerable moisture exposure for up to 80 minutes before reapplication is required.

Tint

Tinted facial sunscreens are great for those who seek a little bit of coverage in lieu of foundation. They can be used as primers, as they help even out the complexion and minimize redness during the day. Find a tinted moisturizer that is close to your skin tone, otherwise you can end up with a cakey, unnatural finish.

Antioxidants

To combat free radical damage that occurs with UV exposure, select a facial sunscreen infused with antioxidants. These formulas typically contain vitamin E or green tea and help give skin a fresh, youthful look.

Price

If budget is your main concern, you can find decent broad spectrum facial sunscreens for $7 to $18. Mid-range formulas infused with additional protective ingredients can cost up to $65. High-end formulas from luxury beauty brands with premium emollients and antioxidants can cost up to $300.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to use facial sunscreen if my foundation already has SPF?

A. Yes, since foundation isn't formulated with the same amount of protective ingredients as facial sunscreen. If your concern is using too much product on your face, opt for a tinted facial sunscreen to get the best of both worlds.

Q. Should I apply facial sunscreen over my lips for protection?

A. While you can, a better option is to invest in broad spectrum lip balm. These are formulated to stay put while you drink and eat and rarely have the unpleasant taste that facial sunscreen does.

Facial sunscreens we recommend

Best of the best: Coola's Face Matte Tinted Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen

Our take: Lightweight sunscreen that moisturizes and soothes skin with nourishing ingredients.

What we like: Slightly tinted and non-greasy. Can be used as a light coverage foundation.

What we dislike: Some consumers experienced patchy dryness after use.

Best bang for your buck: EltaMD's UV Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen

Our take: Oil-free formula suitable for everyday use, including beneath makeup.

What we like: Spreadable texture is easy to apply. Works well with sensitive skin and is non-comedogenic.

What we dislike: Not best for beach or pool environments.

Choice 3: La Roche-Posay's SPF 50 Anthelios Daily Anti-Aging Primer with Sunscreen

Our take: High SPF formula for those in search of maximum protection.

What we like: Free from fragrances and preservatives. Smooths over fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin.

What we dislike: Expensive and goes on rather thick.

