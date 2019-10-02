The best facial oil

Facial oils are flooding beauty counters and skincare lines, but they can be a bit of a puzzle. Why put oil on your face, especially if you already have oily skin? What do facial oils actually do? Using a facial oil daily can benefit all skin types: dry, combination, oily, mature, or sensitive. Facial oils are plant-based and take advantage of natural, botanical properties to deliver skincare benefits, helping to create a healthier, smoother, more youthful complexion.

If you're interested in adding a facial oil to your beauty routine but don't feel confident making a purchase, we've got you covered in this shopping guide. We've also included our top recommendations, like Clarins' Santal Face Treatment Oil, which balances oily or combination skin.

Considerations when choosing facial oils

Benefits of a facial oil

Prevent moisture loss: It's a common misconception that facial oils add moisture to the skin. Instead, they help retain the moisture already present in your skin by preventing it from evaporating. The end result is the same as using a moisturizer; facial oils leave your skin feeling supple, not dry or tight.

Promote more youthful, glowing skin: Plants contain omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9. These omegas strengthen and revitalize your skin and naturally plump, firm, and smooth skin texture for younger-looking skin.

Protect from environmental damage: The botanical ingredients in facial oils are chock full of antioxidants. Antioxidants fight free radical damage from things like pollution or sun exposure and help skin cells ward off damage from environmental stressors.

Brighten and even skin tone: Plant oils are naturally loaded with vitamins, like A, C, and E. These can even out skin texture and hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C in particular is great at brightening dull skin.

Choosing the right facial oil

Oily skin: Picking a facial oil to balance overzealous sebum production may be a better bet than stripping your face with harsh cleansers or overly-drying products, which actually causes your skin to produce more oil. Instead, use a balancing facial oil like neem, tea tree, maracuja, black cumin, castor, jojoba, evening primrose, grapeseed, or hemp oil. These oils won't clog your pores and are great for acne-prone skin.

Dry or aging skin: Dry or aging skin can often feel uncomfortably taut from a lack of moisture retention. If this is the case, we recommend using a serum and moisturizer and adding a facial oil to your routine after you apply other products. Chia seed, rosehip seed, argan, avocado, sunflower, camellia, coconut, tamanu, sweet almond, olive, sea buckthorn, marula, and kukui nut facial oils help prevent and reduce fine lines and wrinkles and keep skin well-hydrated.

Sensitive skin: Certain plant oils can be very soothing to easily irritated skin. Plus, these natural formulas generally contain no irritating alcohol or synthetic ingredients. Some oils that reduce the redness, stinging, and blotchiness associated with sensitive skin are evening primrose, argan, apricot kernel, borage seed, and tamanu oil.

Normal or combination skin: Normal or balanced skin with a few oily zones is the easiest skin type to keep looking good. Plant oils that prevent this skin type from getting too shiny or breaking out include sesame, prickly pear, jojoba, grapeseed, rosehip seed, maracuja, and argan oils.

Price

Facial oils range widely in price from $15 to $30 per bottle for a brand you can get at your grocery store to $250 to $800 per bottle from designer oil brands. You can find some of the best facial oils priced at a more reasonable $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Do you have any other tips for buying a facial oil?

A. We recommend buying an oil that's unrefined, cold-pressed, and contains organic ingredients. Just like the olive oil in your cabinet, plant-based facial oils can turn rancid, so it's best to buy a smaller quantity in case it spoils.

Q. How much facial oil do I need to use?

A. A little goes a long way with facial oils. You only need to use a couple drops for your face and a couple more for your neck and décolletage.

Facial oils we recommend

Best of the best: Clarins' Santal Face Treatment Oil

Our take: A unisex facial oil to keep oily and combination skin balanced and healthy.

What we like: Contains 100% pure plant ingredients, including hazelnut oil that acts as an astringent. Results in clean, balanced skin.

What we dislike: Strong formula can feel stripping.

Best bang for your buck: Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil Mini

Our take: From a clean beauty brand with a cult following, this face oil has proven results to reverse the signs of aging.

What we like: Marula oil is great for dry or mature skin. No synthetic or harmful ingredients. Leaves skin glowing but not greasy. Can be used on oily or combination skin.

What we dislike: May cause acne breakouts for some users.

Choice 3: Murad's Multivitamin Infusion Oil

Our take: A high-performance facial oil with an infusion of six skin-nourishing vitamins.

What we like: Smooths and hydrates mature or dry skin. Absorbs well into the skin. Creates an instant glow. Protects skin from free radicals.

What we dislike: On the pricier side, but worth it for the results.

