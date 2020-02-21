The best facial mask

Facial masks are a great way to address almost any skin issue -- plus they're fun to do with friends or post to your social media following. No matter your skin type -- dry, oily, mature -- most everyone can benefit from one.

You don't have to be a beauty influencer to have the inside scoop on the best facial masks. We've done the research for you and compiled this buying guide. Read on to learn about different types of masks and our recommendations for your skin type, including our top pick, Jurlique's Moisture-Replenishing Mask, which hydrates even the driest of skin.

Considerations when choosing facial masks

Types of facial masks

Clay, mud, and charcoal masks are a natural way to pull out impurities and absorb excess sebum, making them ideal for oily or acne-prone skin. Clay masks can come as a dry powder that you mix with water or in ready-to-apply formulas. Be aware that clay masks can be hard to remove because they dry to a hardened cakey consistency.

Cream masks are applied to the face like a regular face cream and are designed to deeply penetrate the skin with moisture. Some can be left on overnight and rinsed off in the morning. These contain highly emollient ingredients and can benefit dry and mature skin.

Peel-off masks are satisfying to use because they dry into a rubberlike piece that is then peeled off the face. They are mildly exfoliant and clarifying because they take away a layer of dead skin cells (and any dirt and debris) when removed.

Gel masks are water-based and have a lightweight, cooling texture that's great for soothing sensitive or inflamed skin. They are also very hydrating to dry skin. Gel masks rinse off easily with water.

Sheet masks are serum-soaked sheets designed for one-time, mess-free use. They have eye, mouth, and nose cutouts; the entire cloth sheet must be positioned correctly and then gently pressed onto the face. After use, sheet masks are simply tossed in the trash. Skin is left feeling silky soft and nutrient-enriched.

Exfoliating masks involve either physical exfoliants like oatmeal to slough off dead skin cells or chemical exfoliants like hydroxy acids or fruit enzymes to dissolve them. Exfoliating masks reveal healthier, brighter skin underneath, but they may be irritating to sensitive skin types.

Ingredients featured

Oily and acne-prone skin benefit most from clay, mud, and charcoal masks. Beneficial clays are bentonite, kaolin, Rhassoul, and French green clay. Don't be surprised if your activated charcoal mask is black -- it actually helps remove blackheads, it doesn't cause them.

Dry skin needs emollients and should stay away from drying clay, charcoal, and mud masks. Some popular moisturizing ingredients in masks are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, avocado, vitamin E, ceramide, honey, and botanical extracts like plant oils.

Sensitive skin should steer clear of added fragrance and chemicals like parabens. Hyaluronic acid, chamomile, aloe vera, and coconut oil are ingredients generally well-tolerated and beneficial to sensitive skin. You can also opt for a water-based gel mask or clean botanical formula.

Aging/mature skin can always benefit from added moisture, so select from ingredients good for dry skin. To treat fine lines and wrinkles, select a mask containing hyaluronic acid, retinol, collagen, and antioxidants like vitamins C and E.

Uneven or dull skin can be helped with exfoliating masks containing alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) or beta hydroxy acids (BHA). If these are too harsh on the skin, choose a mask containing fruit enzymes, vitamin C, or oatmeal.

Price

Expect to pay between $10 to over $150 for a facial mask. For a quality mask with skin-enhancing ingredients, expect to pay between $25 and $60.

FAQ

Q. I have combination skin. Can I benefit from a facial mask?

A. Yes. However, you may need to employ a "multi-masking" technique, using different types of masks for different areas of your face. For instance, if you have an oily T-zone, use a clay mask on that area, and use a cream mask on dry patches.

Q. How often should I use a clay mask?

A. Because clay masks are one of the more drying masks, limit use to once a week (or twice if your skin is oily). The same goes for mud masks. Charcoal masks are the most drying and should only be used once a month or every two weeks.

Facial masks we recommend

Best of the best: Jurlique's Moisture-Replenishing Mask

Our take: A premium mask that both brightens and hydrates the skin with natural ingredients.

What we like: Features a clay formula that's not over-drying. Contains ultra-nourishing safflower, avocado, and evening primrose oil. Aloe vera leaves skin feeling supple.

What we dislike: Great for dry skin, but too rich for oily skin.

Best bang for your buck: Aztec Secret's Indian Healing Clay

Our take: A cult favorite clay mask that's inexpensive and a game changer for acne-prone skin.

What we like: 100% natural bentonite clay sucks up excess oil and shrinks pores. Dries up pimples and breakouts without the use of chemical ingredients.

What we dislike: Must be mixed with water or apple cider vinegar.

Choice 3: Peter Thomas Roth's Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask

Our take: A lightweight gel mask with cutting-edge rose stem cell reparative technology.

What we like: Luxury brand name. Repairs and replenishes aging skin. A little goes a long way with this gel formula. Can be left on overnight for deeper hydration.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.