The best face shield

Infectious diseases are no joke, so it's important to protect yourself. Face shields create a barrier to stop splatters of infectious material from coughs and sneezes from reaching the wearer. They're usually worn by healthcare professionals but are sometimes used by salon workers, retail assistants, and anyone else in close contact with people all day.

This guide contains the information you need to pick a face shield that's right for you. OMK Reusable Face Shields are our top choice due to their ease of use and comfort when worn over long periods.

Considerations when choosing face shieldsType

There are two main types of face shields — those that fit around the wearer's head using a solid or elastic band, and those that clip onto glasses. If you're a glasses wearer or you need to wear protective goggles at work, the clip type guarantees that you won't have any problems fitting your glasses under the face shield. However, if you don't wear glasses or goggles of any kind, this type of face shield is no good for you. Face shields that use a band to fit around the head are a more versatile choice for most users. Those with elastic bands stretch to fit any head but can slip down if the elastic loses its integrity. Those with solid bands are less prone to slipping and have some degree of adjustability to fit a range of head sizes.

Coverage

It's important that your chosen face shield offers the correct degree of coverage. It should cover from at least one inch above the eyebrows to well below the chin and should curve to offer protection to the sides of the face. Face shields are generally one size, so those with larger-than-average heads may struggle to get adequate coverage. On the other hand, you can find smaller face shields to fit kids.

FeaturesRigidity

Although face shields don't need to be extremely thick and rigid, they should have enough rigidity to keep their shape correctly. That said, if your workplace has any particular thickness requirements, make sure your chosen face shield adheres to them.

Coatings

Face shields often feature anti-fog coatings to help prevent the plastic from steaming up. Some also have anti-static coatings or UV-protective coatings.

Comfort

If you'll be wearing your face shield for long periods, make sure it's adequately comfortable. Foam padding that sits on the forehead increases comfort.

Price

Face shields can cost anywhere from $0.50 to $5 per shield. They tend to cost less per shield the more you buy in a pack, so anyone who needs a lot of face shields can save money in the long run by buying in bulk.

FAQQ. What are face shields for?

A. Face shields are designed to protect the wearer from direct sprays and splatters from sick or potentially sick people in their vicinity, which may lead to infection from COVID-19 or other viruses. They're primarily used by healthcare workers who are most likely to be in close contact with patients — for instance, by dentists and dental hygienists who might get splattered by saliva, or by doctors and nurses who could get coughed on by patients.

Q. Can I wear a face shield instead of a face mask?

A. Face shields offer a degree of protection from sprays and splatters but don't protect wearers from smaller viral droplets that hang in the air and can easily get around a face shield and into the eyes, nose, and mouth. Face shields also don't stop the wearer from spreading infection from coughing, sneezing, or simply breathing. As such, face shields should be worn with face masks underneath, not instead of them.

Face shields we recommend

Best of the best: OMK Reusable Face Shields

Our take: Durable face shields with a large coverage area that can be washed and reused multiple times.

What we like: Soft sponge on the forehead for comfort. Elastic band fits most heads correctly. Anti-fog coating to prevent shield from steaming up.

What we dislike: Plastic shield scratches fairly easily.

Best bang for your buck: TCP Global Salon World Safety Face Shields

Our take: Highly affordable shields available in packs of four to 200. Especially economical if you buy in bulk.

What we like: Ultra-clear for excellent visibility. Anti-fog coating. Foam padding makes these shields more comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: Some complaints of shields fogging, despite the anti-fog coating.

Choice 3: Rezvani Protective Face Shields

Our take: Simple face masks with solid adjustable bands which some users prefer to elastic.

What we like: Available in adult and child sizes. Package sizes between two and 50 shields. Foam padding for comfort. Made in the U.S.A. Anti-fog and anti-static.

What we dislike: Some issues with fit for those with large heads or thick hair.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.