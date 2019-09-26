The best face powder

While not as flashy or exciting as other makeup products, face powder is a must-have to keep your makeup looking flawless throughout the day. Face powders can be tinted or translucent and provide a light veil that sets your foundation, evens skin tone, and prevents your makeup from creasing.

Before settling on just any powder, read our shopping guide for more information about the various factors to consider when purchasing a face powder, including coverage and formula. We've also included our favorite face powders, like MAC's Select Sheer Pressed Powder, a soft, creamy formula that lasts all day.

Considerations when choosing face powders

Types of face powder

Setting: Setting powder is used to "set" your foundation and/or concealer. When applied after foundation, it locks it into place for longer-lasting wear. Setting powder is either translucent or tinted and often mattifying to keep you shine-free throughout your day.

Finishing: Finishing powder is applied at the very end of your makeup routine after you put on foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and/or bronzer. When lightly dusted over the face, it sets everything in place and blends any uneven makeup. Finishing powder minimizes the look of fine lines and pores. Translucent or tinted finishing powders are available, and the latter often comes in sheer, brightening shades.

Formula

Loose powder powder comes in a container with a sifting dispenser, which can be messy if you're not used to it. A separate brush is required to apply loose powder. Its fine, lightweight texture creates a more natural finish on the skin.

Pressed powder comes in a makeup compact, often with a round sponge or puff for application. It won't spill like loose powder, making it easy to transport wherever you go. Its heavier texture provides more coverage, but beware, these formulas often contain more oil and can cake on oily skin.

Coverage

While face powders don't give you the full coverage of a foundation, some offer more coverage than others depending on the powder's formula, type, and tint.

Sheer: For sheer or no coverage, a translucent loose or pressed face powder sets your makeup and reduces shine but not much else.

Light: For light coverage, opt for a tinted loose face powder with a hint of color.

Medium: A tinted pressed face powder gives moderate coverage and often comes in a range of shades that you can match to your skin color.

Features

Finish

Consider your skin type when selecting the finish of a face powder. Matte finish is best for oily or acne-prone skin and can absorb excess oil. For dry, dull, or mature skin, select a dewy, radiant, or luminous finish to add a healthy-looking glow. For normal skin types, a satin or demi-matte finish works best to give you a natural, subtle glow.

Shade

When selecting a tinted face powder, match it to your foundation's shade. For tinted powders that are brightening, select a white or pink powder if your skin is fair or light; select a peach or yellow tone if your skin is medium, olive, or dark.

SPF

Some powders contain SPF to protect your skin from UV rays so you don't have to reapply sunscreen every few hours -- which might mess up your makeup. Instead, touch up your powder with a product containing an SPF of at least 15.

Price

Face powders range widely in price between $2 and $95. Expect to pay between $15 and $35 for a powder formulated with quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Can I use face powder instead of foundation?

A. If you don't have much to cover up and just need to even out your skin tone, you can get by using a face powder instead of foundation. Pressed powder gives you more coverage than a loose powder.

Q. How do I use a face powder to set under-eye concealer?

A. It's a good idea to set under-eye concealer with a face powder because that area tends to have fine lines and concealer can crease. We recommend using a loose powder in a brightening tint under your eyes to diminish the look of dark circles.

Face powders we recommend

Best of the best: MAC's Select Sheer Pressed Powder

Our take: A high-performance pressed powder that delivers all-day wear.

What we like: Can be used on its own or over makeup. Soft and creamy coverage. Great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Fairly pigmented for a sheer powder.

Best bang for your buck: bareMinerals' Original Mineral Veil

Our take: A loose powder featuring SPF 25 and a natural mineral formula.

What we like: Silky, mineral-based face powder from a reputable brand. Illuminating finish. This finishing powder can also be used on bare skin.

What we dislike: Sifter can be awkward and messy to dispense product.

Choice 3: Bobbi Brown's Sheer Finish Pressed Setting Powder

Our take: A luxurious pressed powder with a buildable finish that lasts.

What we like: Feels silky on the skin and doesn't cake. Oil-free formula. Easy to match for most skin tones. Can wear over foundation or alone.

What we dislike: Powder has been known to chip or crumble in its compact.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.