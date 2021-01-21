The best face mask

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a cottage industry of cloth-based face masks arose, and nonmedical disposable masks became massively popular.

Finding one (or several) that is effective, comfortable, and easy to maintain means considering several factors, which we will cover in our guide.

Our top pick is the Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, a reliable substitute for hard-to-get medical-grade N95 masks. If you are searching for a face covering that will meet health department standards and reduce the chances of exposure to a coronavirus or other contaminants, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing face masks

Finding the right mask means weighing how much protection you need and how long you will likely wear a mask for at a time.

Level of protection

The purpose of any face mask is to provide a barrier between your respiratory system and any harmful particles, viruses, or bacteria that could enter it through the mouth or nose. In addition, a good mask protects others from any bacteria or viruses you may be carrying. While any level of facial protection is preferable to no protection at all, different face mask models provide varying levels of protection.

Medical-grade N95 or surgical masks offer the most protection against a viral load because they are rated to block at least 95% of particles that are 0.3 microns or greater. This includes smoke, dust, pollen, and most notably the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. However, the supply of N95 and surgical masks for the general public is limited. The closest available face masks with this level of filtration are called KN95s, which do meet most of the standards set by the FDA and CDC.

Disposable face masks designed for single use offer decent filtration, but they are not necessarily endorsed by the CDC or NIOSH, the organization that certifies face mask ratings. Disposable masks are typically sold in bulk and are often distributed on demand to the public.

A cloth mask protects you from airborne contaminants shed by other people while speaking or singing or coughing while limiting your potential to infect others with bacteria or viruses. However, the open weave of most cloth masks can allow viruses to penetrate.

Ease of use

Medical-grade or surgical masks are designed to be used for hours by professionals, so they are generally very comfortable to wear and offer maximum ventilation. Disposable masks can be a little more coarse, but they can also be discarded and replaced easily. Cloth masks generate some trapped heat as the day goes on, and they must be washed regularly to be effective and sanitary.

Features

Face masks must fit snugly on your face to be effective. Usually, elastic ear pieces on the sides loop around your ears to hold the mask in place, resulting in a “one size fits most” situation. Some cloth face mask manufacturers offer a few size options.

Disposable and medical grade face masks often form a cup around your lower face, allowing for fairly normal breathing, although the exhaled air tends to escape through the top of the mask. To counteract this problem, many manufacturers add nose pieces that form a tighter seal at the top.

The number of layers in a face mask can make a difference in effectiveness. Thin disposable masks may have three layers, including a centralized non-woven filter. Medical-grade and cloth masks have as many as five layers, with the outer layers forming a tight barrier and the central layer wicking away moisture. Adding a filter insert to cloth masks adds one more layer of protection.

Price

Disposable face masks are often sold in bulk, so the actual cost per mask can be 25 cents or less, and medical-grade or KN95 masks can range from $1 to $3 per mask on average. Cloth masks are generally the most expensive, ranging from $10 and $20 for a pack of basic cloth masks, but custom-ordered or designer face coverings can cost $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. How can I improve the effectiveness of my cloth face mask?

A. Many cloth face masks have a special pocket designed to accept disposable filters. These inexpensive filters will add layers of protection, especially if you use one with a 2.5-micron filtration rating.

Q. How can I stop my glasses from fogging up while wearing a face mask?

A. If you wear glasses, you may want to consider buying face masks with a built-in nose bridge or an adjustable metal piece to form a tighter seal at the top. Applying a thin layer of soapy water to the lenses can also reduce fogging. You can also use the nose bridge of your glasses to hold the top of the mask in place.

Face masks we recommend

Best of the best: Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

Our take: While official N95 masks can be difficult to obtain, these affordable KN95 masks offer similar protection for non-professional use. Good for office and industrial use.

What we like: Filters particles as small as 2.5 microns. Five-layer construction absorbs dust, virus, smoke and moisture. Rated at or above 95% effectiveness, similar to N-95 masks. Approved by FDA and CDC.

What we dislike: Material is very thin and tears easily. Challenging to get a tight seal.

Best bang for your buck: ZTANPS 50-Pack Disposable Face Masks

Our take: These disposable face masks are remarkably well-designed to fit almost every face comfortably. We especially like their breathability.

What we like: Three layers of protection. Air vents make these masks very breathable. Nose bridge is soft, making it easy to customize the fit. Sleek black appearance.

What we dislike: String can detach from mask unexpectedly. Some complaints about a strong chemical odor.

Choice 3: EnerPlex Reusable Face Mask

Our take: Cloth face masks such as the EnerPlex are ideal for daily use because of their durability and overall comfort against the skin. The choice of sizes is also a plus.

What we like: Machine washable polyester/cotton blend. Offered in three different sizes and a range of colors. Ear straps are secure and comfortable. Sold in economical three-packs.

What we dislike: Large weave does not filter out coronaviruses. Sizing can be inconsistent.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.