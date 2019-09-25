The best face makeup remover

After the effort of putting on makeup and wearing it all day, it's a daunting effort to remove it all in one fell swoop. To make things easier, face makeup removers let you remove it in a couple of swift swipes.

Face makeup removers take off makeup without soap and water. With no tugging or rubbing at the skin, you're left with a clean, irritation-free face. Some removers even do double or triple duty, also working as toner, cleanser, or moisturizer. Whether you wear light makeup or a glamour shot-ready face, face makeup removers cut down cleaning time at the end of the day.

If you'd like to give your face the cleansing and refreshment it deserves, read our buying guide to choose a face makeup remover. We're including our favorite product, Lancôme Miel-en-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover, which has a luxurious spa-quality formula.

Considerations when choosing face makeup removers

Types of face makeup remover

Cream: These soft, opaque formulas are effective at both removing makeup and moisturizing long after your face is cleaned. As the consistency is thick, some people find cream removers difficult to spread around the face.

Milk: These formulas strike a balance between cream and liquid formulas and are well-liked by those with sensitive skin for their gentle, watery consistency. They can get a bit runny, so you need to control application with them.

Oil: Oil-based face makeup removers are considered to be more effective, especially when it comes to removing long-wear eye makeup. While they're incredibly moisturizing, they tend to leave behind a greasy residue that irritates sensitive skin.

Micellar water: This gentle formula can be used as a face wash and won't leave a residue, require rinsing, or strip your skin's natural moisture. Given its wealth of attributes, micellar water often comes with a higher price tag.

Wipes: These ultra-soft, fibrous wipes are infused with makeup remover formulas, many of which are moisturizing. They're ideal for traveling and on-the-go, but they tend to leave a residue and you still need to thoroughly wash your face after using them.

Features

Multipurpose

In addition to removing makeup, these formulas can also be toners, moisturizers, and cleansers. They can help optimize your beauty routine at the end of the day and save money by purchasing one product instead of several.

Sensitive skin

Some face makeup removers are geared toward sensitive skin and are unscented, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. There are also oil-free formulas, which are best for acne-prone skin.

Waterproof formulas

If you wear waterproof or stage makeup, there are removers geared toward long-wearing and waterproof makeup. These formulas have different ingredients to dislodge and break down the makeup without causing the skin irritation you get from using harsh soaps.

Special ingredients

Beauty brands make their face makeup removers stand out with signature ingredients. They may contain amino acids, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, honey, or retinol. Each ingredient offers something special, usually along the lines of moisturizing and anti-aging.

Price

You can pick up a decent drug store face makeup remover for less than $10. If you want a formula that cleanses as it removes makeup, expect to spend closer to $20. Removers from premium and luxury beauty brands cost between $20 and $60, completely refreshing your skin and give it a post-facial glow.

FAQ

Q. How should I apply face makeup remover?

A. Cotton balls are a bit coarse and their fibers can end up in your eye, which is why microfiber beauty cloths are a better option. Some consumers swear by putting the remover on plain baby wipes, as it's a cost-effective option and is soft on delicate skin.

Q. Should I refrigerate my face makeup remover?

A. No, because the temperature change can affect certain formulas as well as their consistencies. It's best to store them at room temperature in a cool, dark place, which also protects them from excessive light exposure.

Face makeup removers we recommend

Best of the best: Lancôme Miel-en-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover

Our take: Does the job of both removing makeup and cleansing, so it's worth the hefty price tag, especially if you wear heavy eye makeup regularly.

What we like: Luxurious foaming formula infused with acacia honey. Leaves skin with softness and suppleness of spa products.

What we dislike: The scent is a bit powerful for some. Honey makes the formula a little sticky.

Best bang for your buck: Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover

Our take: Gentle formula that does the job of removing regular and waterproof makeup effortlessly.

What we like: Value-priced bottle is attractive to faithful makeup wearers. Formula requires brief set time to be effective, but it's worth the result.

What we dislike: Slight oily residue requires a couple rounds of washing eyes with water to get it off.

Choice 3: Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Gel Cleanser

Our take: Lightweight gel formula packs a punch as three-in-one makeup remover, toner, and cleanser.

What we like: Natural, clean formula with mineral water as its base is effective yet non-irritating. Cool to touch gives a refreshing feeling.

What we dislike: A bit expensive, especially considering a lot of product is needed to remove all traces of makeup.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.